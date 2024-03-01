Real GDP (Advance Estimate) In Second Quarter 2024: 3.1% Year-Over-Year Rise

oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

The "Advance Estimate" for the aggregate economic statistics in the second quarter of 2024 was released on Thursday morning, July 25 by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

For the second quarter of 2024, the year-over-year growth rate for the real Gross Domestic Product of the United States came in at 3.1 percent.

This is up from 2.4 percent, year-over-year, in the second quarter of 2023.

And, this was up from 1.9 percent, year-over-year, in the second quarter of 2022.

The United States economy is growing.

So much for the doom-and-gloom picture of the U.S. economy where, over the past two years or so, a recession was the narrative for the future.

Yes, the unemployment rate in the U.S. has been trending up here in 2024, but at 4.1 percent, the rate is still relatively close to the 50-year low for the unemployment rate.

As far as the GDP price deflator is concerned, we see the following numbers.

The rate of year-over-over price increase in the second quarter of 2024 was 2.5 percent.

For the second quarter of 2023, the year-over-year price increase was 6.2 percent. And, for the second quarter of 2022, the year-over-year price increase was 5.8 percent.

Not a bad picture at all.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis attributed the major causes of the rise in real GDP were an increase in consumer spending and an increase in inventory investment. A third major impact came from increasing imports, but this represents a subtraction from the growth rate.

Overall, the performance of the economy is relatively reassuring.

The U.S. economy continues to continue along.

I have suggested why this growth rate remains high in recent articles I have posted. Basically, I have argued that the current economy can sustain growth better than earlier times because business is more focused upon the continuous effort to innovate and to bring new products and services to the marketplace in a timely fashion.

Competition demands this focus...and, firms cannot fall behind.

If we look at the last three periods of economic expansion, they are the longest to take place since the Second World War.

And, the recessions that have ended these periods of economic expansion have not been driven by "the business cycle" or by government economic policies, they have ended due to disruptions in various markets that had overextended.

The "old" business cycle seems to have been retired.

Currently, there are many areas where a market breakdown could occur. Certainly, there are legitimate concerns about the fiscal policy of the United States government and all the government debt that is being issued.

In fact, there has been an excessive creation of all kinds of debt in the world, including increases in private debt.

But, the concern here is more directed to a collapse in one part of the capital market or another...not a disruption created by a change in the government's economic policy.

The disruption in this case would be more like the ones that resulted in the 2007-2009 Great Recession and the disruption created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve is currently engaged in a 28-month-long program of quantitative tightening, and the economy and the financial markets have all weathered this period of monetary "restraint" rather well.

The bottom line to all this is that the U.S. economy, at the aggregate level, appears to be doing pretty well.