Two Undervalued Dividend Opportunities

With the market hitting new highs and volatility relatively low (I am referring to the VIX index) it would seem like the average investor might be out of luck locating investments that are attractively valued. Even over the last three months we can see that the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have performed quite well which the DJIA has remained nearly unchanged.

Data by YCharts

Some investors will choose to focus their investing on diversified ETF's and mutual funds whereas I prefer to focus on purchasing shares of companies that are currently valued on the low-end of their historical valuation. If it was easy then everyone would do it which is why we can't just choose companies that are on the low-end of the historical value without first considering factors that have contributed to why the value has gone down.

The goal of these articles is to point out investment opportunities that look appealing, and also gather feedback from others about investments that I may have potentially overlooked. The series will be focused on gathering enough information to understand whether or not a potential investment is worth taking a deeper dive. The challenge associated with finding value is that it often includes companies that are significantly more risky because it can be difficult to differentiate between an investment that is undervalued and one that is in free-fall.

WEC Energy (WEC)

The first company that caught my attention comes from the Utilities sector and operates in the Northern Midwest region of the United States. WEC has grown its dividend every year for the last 21 years with an average growth rate of 7.65% over the last 10 years. A stable utility that is able to grow its dividend by 7%+ is extremely compelling especially when combined with an entry price point around $80/share which is represented a strong floor over the last five years.

Dane Bowler's article WEC Energy Group's Large Project Pipeline Keeps Growth Flowing caught my attention especially when it comes to WEC's ability to fund an upcoming $23.7 billion in projects through 2028. His argument is that because of the retained cash flows WEC is looking at having to issue minimal amount of equity to fund these expenditures.

An item that I believe may be overlooked by investors looking to invest in utilities is the negative impact that can come from rate increase proposals being denied. For this reason, I prefer to look for utilities in regions with lower overall utility bills because when the time does for a rate increase proposal it seems much less controversial to raise rates on a region that is already receiving lower-than-average costs. According to RubyHome's Average Utility Bill by State (2024) research back in September 2023, Wisconsin had the lowest average utility bill out of any of the 50 states. Illinois (which WEC operates in), also had a relatively reasonable average utility bill of $440/month.

When we combine this with WEC's desire to move away from coal-fired power (which currently makes up about 40% of total power generation) this sets the expectation that rate increases will be justified to help WEC manage the large expenditures that come from this transition. Compared to the U.S. average renewable electricity generation of 18.8%, WEC's 7.1% electricity generation from renewables is well-behind the curve.

For a better picture of the situation I am referring to, there are three parties that have competing interests for every utility.

Customers - How do they feel about the rate increases?

Public Utility Commissioners (PUC)'s - These state-based agencies exercise "jurisdiction over energy-generation resources, distribution systems, and retail energy sales" with very little emphasis on climate concerns.

EPA and other Federal agencies - These entities will heavily emphasize climate concerns and the importance of the transition towards renewable energy sources.

Compared to other states, WEC appears to have an excellent set up for navigating these three items in a way that shouldn't ruffle too many feathers (of its consumers) while also avoiding negative PUC decisions could completely alter the long-term thesis by preventing WEC from charging the rates it needs to accrue enough funds to complete the projects it has planned through 2028.

FastGraphs also indicates that the stock is undervalued relative to its 10-year P/E ratio average of 21.77X by coming in at only 17.54X.

WEC - FastGraphs - 2024-7 (FastGraphs)

Combine the fact that the dividend continues to grow at 7% on average and the dividend yield recently touched off a 10-year high there is a lot to like.

WEC - Dividend Yield - 2024-7 (Seeking Alpha)

Apple Hospitality (APLE)

Apple Hospitality is getting more interesting to because for years it has had to compete with increasing pressure from Airbnb (ABNB) as every homeowner or person looking for investment opportunities began to invest in residences near major theme parks like Disneyworld and other tourist locations are beginning to suffer due to low attendance and the average household struggling to afford basic necessities.

This is putting increasing costs on investors who bought a home with the specific purpose to rent it out as an Airbnb. Doing a search on Airbnb there are over 1,000 locations for rent that can accommodate a 4 person family (all children 13+ years old). I believe this is going to lead to more of these rentals being put on the market as the owners recognize that the hay day associated with this kind of rental structure might soon come to a close.

We need to also consider that there are cities who have outright banned short-term rentals thus placing the pricing power back into the hands of the hotel industry. I'll be the first to admit some of what I am suggesting above is merely a thesis of what I believe will inevitably happen especially as more of these rentals will eventually get a for sale sign placed on them and possibly drive massive price reductions in heavily saturated markets like Orlando.

What I like about APLE is the focus on Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt branded hotels which are arguably the three biggest names in the hotel business

Looking at APLE's balance sheet it is worth discussing the situation around the use of debt and the issuance of equity.

Data by YCharts

During COVID nearly every business drew funds from their credit lines to create a hoard of cash to help them weather the uncertainty of the situation and as soon they knew that the situation was manageable they paid back the majority of the additional borrowing.

The other lever that can be pulled is to issue stock and this can seem particularly aggressive to do while also increasing how much debt it is utilizing. APLE has pulled the trigger on some very large acquisitions that include:

$116.8 million Hotel by Marriott in Washington DC

Embassy Suites by Hilton in Madison Wisconsin for $79.5 million

(Under contact) Motto by Hilton in downtown Nashville Tennessee for $98.2 million

Meanwhile, APLE has divested non-core holdings for proceeds of $33.5 million. I think we can all do the math to understand why the use of debt/equity is needed for these large acquisitions. The only argument that could be made against the use of debt/equity is if these acquisitions were not the kind of investments the company should be making but I am going to trust that the management team understands the hotel industry better than I do.

I noticed on a few of the APLE articles some complaints that suggested that the at the market (ATM) program is diluting shareholder value. On one hand, this statement is true but what would truly be diluting shareholder value is if the company was issuing stock at low values.

For example, Q4-2023 and FY-2023 results were announced on February 2, 2024.

During the fourth quarter 2023, the Company sold approximately 12.8 million shares under its ATM Program at a weighted-average market sales price of approximately $17.05 per common share and received aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $218.6 million and proceeds net of offering costs of approximately $216.0 million. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $5.3 million remaining under its ATM Program for the issuance of shares. The Company used the proceeds from the sales of these shares to pay down borrowings on its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including hotel acquisitions, providing additional capacity for strategic growth while maintaining the Company’s strong balance sheet.

Looking at the share price over the last five years we have actually seen management show restraint with share issuances with the first taking place in the second half of 2021 and the most recent in Q4 of 2023. To achieve an average weighted price of $17.05/share is actually quite impressive given how uncommon it has been that the share price has exceeded this price. Anything above the red line indicates a time when the share price exceeded $17.05/share.

APLE - ATM Issuance - Q4-2023 - Average Share price $17.05 (Seeking Alpha)

Data by YCharts

The image above gives additional perspective when it comes to APLE's competition and their issuance of shares to raise funds over the last five years. Using pre-COVID as the starting point, we can see that only Sunstone Hotels (SHO) had actually reduced their outstanding share count while APLE only recently increased their share count using the ATM program.

The issuance of shares has more to do with investment opportunities and as long as management is issuing shares at the highest value possible than it really doesn't make sense to suggest that they are diluting shareholder value when these actions are intended to make investments that will increase shareholder value.

The current dividend yield is just under 6.50% (6.90% if you factor in special dividend issued in January) and at $.08/share per month the dividend is well-covered with a payout ratio of 70.5% based on Q1-2024 earnings where the funds from operation (FFO) came in at $0.34/share. It is important to remember that a REIT must distribute 90% of their taxable income to maintain the tax benefitted status. This is one reason why I like the post-COVID approach of growing the monthly dividend in a sustainable way and then issuing a special dividend as needed.

Q2-2024 earnings comes up on August 5, 2024, which represents a big quarter for earnings because of the increased occupancy that takes place during the spring/summer season. Looking at the current yield suggests a strong support for the current price of $14.64.

APLE - Dividend Yield - 2024-7 (Seeking Alpha)

When the share price exceeds $16.50 appears to be a compelling time to exit the position or to take some gains off the table. This also supports why management's ATM share issuance makes a lot of sense because the potential for upside after this point is extremely limited based on the current financial information we have.

Conclusion

Both WEC and APLE look like interesting investment options that are worth a deeper dive for investors. I think there is a compelling business case for both companies with WEC's investment pipeline and the ability to get rate increases in a region that has one of the lowest utility bills in the nation and APLE's position to benefit from reduced Airbnb competition and its recent acquisitions to further expand its portfolio.

WEC definitely looks like the safer overall investment for those seeking stability while APLE is going to deliver a larger income stream to help compensate for the volatility. Even though I consider both of these investment to be good opportunities, you should carefully consider if these are the kind of investments that make sense in your portfolio.

What other opportunities do you see in dividend-paying companies that are currently being offered at a discount? I would love to make this a regular series as I look for more ideas to rotate capital from stocks that have maximized their value (presenting little upside potential) to undervalued opportunities that present significant upside potential.

My clients John and Jane are long APLE and may initiate a position in WEC in the next month.