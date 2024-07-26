Victor Golmer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO, OTCPK:NONOF) is the stock market's superstar, having delivered a 20.8% annualized return over the last three decades. The company is the largest European company by market cap, which looks well-deserved looking at its exceptional financial performance over long timeframes and the management's stellar capital allocation.

The company was very efficient in absorbing the spike in demand for obesity drugs, but it appears that the competition in this field is poised to intensify as several players are entering or plan to enter the race. Notable downward EPS revisions over the last month appear to be fair given the intensifying competition. The stock's momentum is notably weakening, and historical seasonality trends suggest that better buying opportunities will likely be in September. Moreover, the valuation does not look attractive at these share price levels. All in all, I assign NVO a “Hold” rating.

Company information

Novo Nordisk is a Danish pharmaceutical company. Its key business lines consist of Diabetes Care, Obesity Care, and Rare Diseases. The company's flagship products are Ozempic and Wegovy, aimed for obesity and diabetes treatment. Both patents expire in 2032 in the U.S., according to the latest annual report. Diabetes and Obesity Care's sales represented around 93% of the company's total revenue in FY 2023.

NVO's latest annual report

Financials

NVO's financial performance over the last decade has been exceptionally strong. Revenue compounded with a 10.1% CAGR over the last ten years. While revenue growth might not be that impressive, NVO's profitability profile is nothing but stellar. The operating margin has been consistently above 40% over the last nine years, which helped in maintaining a stellar free cash flow [FCF] margin.

Author's calculations

The management's capital allocation looks extremely efficient as well. The company successfully balances between delivering strong revenue growth, exceptional dividend consistency and growth, and sustaining a clean balance sheet. NVO's total debt looks immaterial compared to the company's above $500-billion market cap. A clean balance sheet is a positive factor since it provides the company with massive financial flexibility to fuel further growth and innovation. By the way, NVO consistently allocates around 12-13% of its revenue to R&D to support its portfolio of patents with new exclusive products.

Seeking Alpha

The latest quarterly earnings were released on May 2, when NVO surpassed both revenue and EPS consensus estimates. Revenue grew by a massive 19% YoY. The adjusted EPS followed the top line with a solid YoY growth from $0.65 to $0.82.

Seeking Alpha

The upcoming earnings release is scheduled for August 7. Wall Street analysts forecast Q2 revenue to be $9.99 billion, indicating a 12% YoY growth. The adjusted EPS is expected to expand YoY from $0.64 to $0.72. There was one EPS downward revision over the last 90 days, which is a bearish sign.

Seeking Alpha

The company has been enjoying a surge in the demand for weight-loss drugs in a few recent years, which helped to fuel massive revenue growth. However, in the below chart, we can see that revenue growth is decelerating at a notable pace. The same trend is demonstrated by the company's closest rivals in Obesity and Diabetes drugs market, Eli Lilly (LLY). This likely means that the demand is slightly cooling down.

Data by YCharts

I could have said that the problem is natural, as both companies are now struggling against higher comparatives. However, recent trends in NVO's earnings revisions from consensus speak volumes that profitability growth potential has cooled down. In the below screenshot, readers can see that long-term EPS downgrades were massive over the last months, which is a red flag.

Seeking Alpha

I think that there are two big fundamental reasons for such a negative trend in NVO's earnings revisions. First, it appears that the uncertainty around side effects from GLP-1 drugs is still elevated, and there were even FDA probes after reports of suicidal thoughts linked to using obesity drugs. Second, the competition in the obesity drugs industry is poised to intensify. According to the information, several pharmaceutical companies of different scale are already entering or plan to enter soon the obesity drugs market. This looks sound, as Goldman Sachs (GS) expects the industry to be worth $100 billion by 2030.

The market is rarely wrong, in my opinion. Therefore, I think that NVO's notably weakening momentum is the market's fair reaction to the intensifying competition and notable downward EPS revisions to the long-term growth trajectory. As we see below, the more recent timeframe is, the weaker momentum the stock demonstrates. This is a bearish sign, indicating that the momentum is gone.

Seeking Alpha

Moreover, NVO's historical seasonality trends suggest that September is historically the weakest month. Since September is not very far from now, I think that buying the stock in late July or August is risky. That said, better buying opportunities for NVO are likely ahead.

TrendSpider

Valuation

NVO rallied by 57% over the last 12 months, substantially outpacing the broader U.S. stock market. Performance in 2024 is also solid, with a 24% YTD rally. NVO has the lowest possible “F” valuation grade from Seeking Alpha Quant, but I would like to compare to its closest rival, Eli Lilly. From this perspective, NVO's valuation looks attractive, as its multiples are lower than LLY's across the board. On the other hand, non-U.S. stocks are usually valued lower compared to their American rivals.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at valuation ratios did not give much clarity regarding NVO's valuation. Therefore, I am simulating the discounted cash flow [DCF] model. I will discount future cash flows with a 6.2% WACC recommended by Gurufocus.

I incorporate a 10.1% revenue CAGR for the next decade, which is identical to the past decade's topline growth pace. Moreover, my confidence is also backed by revenue consensus estimates, which project a 10.5% CAGR between FY 2024 and 2031. As I mentioned above, NVO's FCF margin has been quite volatile over the last decade. That said, I think that implementing the last decade's average of 24.6% is prudent enough. I do not project FCF margin expansion because historical trends do not show a strong correlation between revenue growth and FCF margin growth.

Author's calculations

According to my DCF simulation, the business's fair value is $513 billion. This is 10% lower than the current market cap, meaning that the stock is notably overvalued. This looks like a red flag, especially considering intensifying competition in the weight-loss drug market.

Risks to my cautious thesis

Even though the competition in the weight-loss drugs market is poised to intensify, it is impossible to deny that NVO and LLY are in pole position. Moreover, new products development and approval cycles are long, which is beneficial for the companies which are in the pole position.

Seeking Alpha

NVO has a stellar track record of success both as a company and as a stock. The stock price grew by a staggering 23,464% over the last 30 years, which equals to approximately 20.8% of annualized return. The share price dynamic over the last three decades looks staggering, meaning that the stock likely has a huge fan base that supports positive sentiment around it.

Bottom line

To conclude, NVO is a “Hold” at the moment. Long-term trends in financial performance and the management's capital allocation are stellar. The company capitalized well on the spike in demand for obesity drugs, but it appears that strong momentum is in the past. Severe EPS downgrades over the last month look fair given fundamental challenges, and the weakening stock momentum looks fair. Moreover, the valuation does not look attractive, and seasonality trends suggest that there likely will be better buying opportunities in September.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.