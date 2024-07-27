vitpho/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As it has been over a year since I last discussed City Office REIT’s (NYSE:CIO) preferred shares, I think this is a good time to have another look at how the office-focused REIT is performing and if I need to take the loss on my preferred stock investment. It’s not a secret the office segment is going through a rough patch right now and I definitely like the extra layer of safety provided by the preferred shares. That being said, I obviously need to make sure the company can continue to cover all of its commitments and I’d like to take action before it's too late.

The preferred dividend payments are still fully covered

As I only own the preferred shares, this article will be written from the perspective of a preferred shareholder. There are two elements I care about the most: 1) is the preferred dividend well-covered and 2) does the balance sheet pose a risk?

The first question is the easiest to answer as pulling up the FFO and AFFO performance of a REIT already explains most of what I need to know.

As the image below shows, the total Core FFO generated by City Office REIT was approximately $13.5M in the first quarter of this year. After deducting the $3.6M in recurring tenant improvements and capital expenditures, the AFFO was approximately $9.1M which works out to $0.22 per share.

That’s a good result as it definitely means the common share dividend of $0.10 per quarter is well-covered. It’s also good news for the preferred shareholders as the starting point of the FFO and AFFO calculation is the net loss of $2.4M that was attributable to the common shareholders of City Office REIT. This means the preferred dividends are already included in this calculation. Indeed, if you have a closer look at the income statement (shown below and highlighted in yellow by me), you’ll see the $2.4M in net loss already includes the $1.86M in preferred dividends.

This also means the total AFFO after taking the recurring capex and before the preferred dividends was almost $11M. And this indeed means the REIT needed less than 20% of its pre-dividend AFFO to cover the preferred dividends. I have seen worse ratios and a sub-20% payout ratio definitely is good enough for me.

Note, based on the full-year guidance (shown below) the core FFO will be lower throughout the rest of the year, and this will very likely also weigh on the AFFO result. But while I anticipate a higher payout ratio for the preferred dividends vis-à-vis the full-year AFFO, I expect the payout ratio to definitely remain below 25% of the pre-dividend AFFO.

So despite the issues in the office landscape, I expect City Office REIT will continue to be able to meet its preferred dividend payment obligations.

The second issue, especially in a subsegment of the real estate sector that has been under severe pressure, is the balance sheet.

Looking at the balance sheet (shown below), the total amount of assets is $1.5B, and the REIT has approximately $43M in cash and restricted cash versus $668M in gross debt for a pro forma net debt of $625M (or $640M if you’d exclude the restricted cash). This represents an LTV ratio of 48% using the book value of the assets.

The very first question now obviously is whether or not the book value of the office buildings is realistic, notwithstanding the REIT already recorded almost $230M in accumulated depreciation expenses.

I expect the LTV ratio to decrease as City Office plans to give the keys of Cascade Station in Portland to the lender. That’s interesting as this property has a $20M+ mortgage but is only in the books for less than $18M as per the year-end 2023 results (no valuation update has been published since).

This means that the book value of the remaining assets will decrease to $1.299B while the net debt will decrease to $619M (excluding the impact of restricted cash). This would further reduce the LTV ratio to 47.7% and likely closer to 47.5% after taking an additional quarter of retained earnings into account.

And it likely won’t stop here. The AmberGlen property in Portland will see a tenant vacate about 72,000 square foot of space. And although the mortgage on the property runs until 2027, the asset has a book value of $9.2M but there is a $20M mortgage on it. Of course, the fair value of the asset may be higher than the $9.2M book value but considering City office calls Portland a very challenging market, the REIT might be better off to just hand the property to the lender. Should that happen (and that is definitely not a confirmed decision at this point), the net debt level would decrease to $600M while the book value of the assets would decrease to $1.29B resulting in an updated LTV ratio of 46.5%. I do expect City Office REIT to keep the asset until the tenant has effectively left the building.

In any case, I think the REIT will be able to further deleverage the balance sheet by handing over the keys to some properties to the lender. Additionally, the REIT will retain approximately $10-$15M in earnings (AFFO minus distributions on the common shareholders) per year, which will have a positive impact of around 100 bps per year on the LTV ratio. I expect the REIT to focus on the lease maturity profiles and take action when and where needed. Fortunately the lease maturities are quite well-spread out throughout the next decade.

And looking at the breakdown of the equity on the balance sheet; of the $767M in equity, only $112M is represented by preferred equity. This means there is in excess of $650M in common equity on the balance sheet which will absorb the first losses in case things go south. This means the preferred equity to total equity ratio is just under 15%.

City Office REIT currently has one series of preferred shares outstanding, the A-series, trading with (NYSE:CIO.PR.A) as a ticker symbol, offer a 6.625% cumulative preferred dividend which works out to $1.65625 per year, paid in four equal quarterly installments. These preferred shares are callable at any time.

The preferred shares are currently trading at $17.66 which is almost 30% below par resulting in a current yield of 9.38%.

Given the robust preferred dividend coverage ratio and the relatively conservative balance sheet, I think the 9.4% yield offered by the preferred shares offers an attractive risk/reward ratio.

Investment thesis

While I’m definitely not a big fan of office related real estate, I do think the preferred shares of City Office REIT offer an attractive opportunity to ride out the storm. The total size of the preferred issue is relatively small (which means the preferred dividend payments are manageable and that there is a robust amount of common equity which ranks junior to the preferred shares.

I have a long position in City Office’s preferred shares, and I may add to this position in the next few days. CBRE sees the office sector improving and although it’s still early days, a stabilization of this real estate segment would already go a long way to improve the perception of City Office REIT and reduce the risk premium associated with an investment in an office-focused REIT.