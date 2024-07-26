hapabapa

My investment rating for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) stock is a Buy. I am impressed with the company for delivering a beat-and-raise quarter in Q2. The stock has the potential to trade at a higher P/E multiple, taking into consideration its bottom-line guidance this year and its historical earnings growth track record. As such, I have a positive view of the stock.

I previously reviewed CBRE's financial results for the first quarter of this year with my May 7, 2024 article. The current write-up assesses CBRE's Q2 2024 performance and full-year outlook.

CBRE Delivered A Significant Q2 Earnings Beat

CBRE's second quarter performance was strong as indicated in its latest quarterly results announcement issued on July 25, 2024.

The company's revenue increased by +5.8% QoQ and +8.7% YoY to $8.391 billion in Q2 2024. CBRE's second quarter top line came in +0.9% above the sell-side analysts' consensus estimate of $8.31 billion.

In my early-May update, I highlighted that "the recovery of the leasing business" will be a key driver of an improvement in CBRE's financial performance this year. The leasing business has indeed played a big role in CBRE's Q2 2024 top-line growth and revenue beat. The company disclosed in its Q2 2024 results announcement that its US leasing revenue increased by an impressive +13% YoY for the recent quarter. At its Q2 2024 results briefing, CBRE emphasized that "globally, (Q2) leasing revenue exceeded our expectations" and revealed that the company's office leasing revenue for the US market surged by almost +30% YoY in the second quarter.

While CBRE's most recent quarterly top-line performance was decent, the company's EBITDA and bottom line for Q2 2024 exceeded Wall Street's expectations by an even wider margin.

The Q2 2024 normalized EBITDA for CBRE was $505 million, which turned out to be +9.9% higher than the market's consensus projection of $459.4 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). The company's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA rose by +19.1% QoQ and +0.3% YoY in the latest quarter.

CBRE achieved a substantial +14.3% earnings beat in Q2 2024, as its actual second quarter non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.81 was way better than the consensus bottom-line forecast of $0.71. The company's normalized EPS declined slightly by -1.2% YoY in Q2 2024, but its second quarter bottom line of $0.81 per share still represented a +3.9% growth on a QoQ basis.

Better-than-expected operating profitability driven by CBRE's outsourcing services business known as Global Workplace Solutions or GWS was the main reason for the company's EBITDA and earnings beats for Q2 2024.

CBRE's actual Q2 2024 normalized EBITDA margin beat the sell side's consensus estimate by +49 basis points (source: S&P Capital IQ), and this is mainly attributable to the improvement in profitability for the company's GWS business.

Notably, my prior May 7, 2024 write-up had drawn attention to "opportunities for the realization of lower costs at CBRE's Global Workplace Solutions or GWS segment." In its Q2 earnings presentation slides, CBRE noted that the GWS business' operating margin expanded by +20 basis points QoQ in the latest quarter, which it referred to as being "better than expected" and driven by the "early benefits of recent cost actions."

In summary, the leasing business recovery and the profitability improvement for the outsourcing or GWS business were the key factors contributing to CBRE's Q2 2024 results beat.

Full-Year Earnings Outlook Has Become More Favorable With Upward Guidance Revision

The company has revised its FY 2024 normalized EPS guidance from $4.25-$4.65 previously to $4.70-$4.90 now. This means that the mid-point of CBRE's full-year bottom-line outlook has been raised by +7.9% from $4.45 to $4.80. The mid-point of the updated FY 2024 normalized EPS guidance also beat the Wall Street analysts' prior consensus bottom-line projection of $4.43 (source: S&P Capital IQ) by +8.4%.

In other words, CBRE is now anticipating that the company's non-GAAP adjusted EPS will grow strongly by +25.0% YoY from $3.84 in the prior year to $4.80 for the current year.

The major factors supporting CBRE's Q2 2024 earnings beat are likely to be the same drivers of the company's improved outlook for full-year FY 2024.

CBRE lifted its FY 2024 operating income expansion guidance for the advisory segment (which the leasing business falls under) from a "mid-teens" percentage earlier to a "mid-to-high teens" percentage (source: earnings presentation) currently.

The company indicated at its second quarter earnings call that it is anticipating "an inflection point in transactions that's going to impact leasing" positively, based on the observation that its "investment sales brokers" are "more active and have stronger pipelines." As another reference, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), CBRE's peer, recently published a research report on July 23 noting that "an uptick in large transactions drove Q2 (US office market) leasing volume to its highest level" following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Separately, CBRE issued new guidance (source: earnings presentation) for the outsourcing or GWS business, outlining expectations of registering a 2024 segment operating margin that is better than 2023's 11.3%. Previously, the company didn't share its view on the full-year profitability for this business.

CBRE mentioned at the company's Q2 earnings briefing that it expects the GWS business to deliver "margin expansion in our full-year results as those cost actions take effect." In other words, the positive effects of expense management initiatives rolled out by CBRE will enable it to report an improvement in operating profitability for the GWS business and higher earnings for the company as a whole in 2024.

More importantly, there is potential for CBRE's shares to rise in tandem with an expansion of its P/E valuation multiple. CBRE is currently trading at 22 times consensus FY 2024 P/E based on the mid-point of its EPS guidance ($4.80). In comparison, CBRE's expected FY 2024 normalized EPS growth rate is +25.0% as mentioned above, while the company's historical FY 2009-2019 (prior to the pandemic) normalized EPS CAGR is +25.3% (source: S&P Capital IQ). Using the valuation rule of thumb that 1x PEG (Price-To-Earnings Growth) represents fair valuation, CBRE's P/E ratio could possibly re-rate from the current 22 times to at least 25 times in the future.

Variant View

The major risk factor for CBRE is that the company fails to achieve its updated FY 2024 bottom line guidance.

One scenario is that CBRE's leasing revenue grows at a weaker-than-expected rate because the actual recovery of the leasing market in subsequent quarters isn't as good as what one would have hoped for.

Another scenario is that the actual FY 2024 operating margin for the company's GWS business comes in lower than what it achieved for FY 2023. Assuming that CBRE doesn't manage to fully realize the benefits of the expense management actions it has taken, the GWS business' actual operating profitability might not meet the market's expectations.

Concluding Thoughts

The company's Q2 2024 earnings beat expectations, and it raised its full-year FY 2024 bottom line guidance. I believe that positives associated with the beat-and-raise quarter aren't completely factored into CBRE's valuations, and this supports a Buy rating on the stock.