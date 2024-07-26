minoandriani

Investment Thesis

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY), most known for their kefir fermented milk product, is a probiotic and nutritious food manufacturer. With over 90% of the United States market in kefir, Lifeway operates with little competition. The fast-growing probiotics industry in the United States, combined with a largely untapped foreign market, has me believing that Lifeway is a hidden micro-cap gem with a fair value far above current prices.

Business Operations

Lifeway has two products it sells: kefir and farmer cheese (aka cottage cheese). The company sells a plethora of flavor options for kefir, ranging from plain to hibiscus rhubarb. Customers are also given a choice of variants like low-fat, grass-fed, organic, and size. Not much changes fundamentally for the drink, but giving customers a choice helps each customer get what they want.

Lifeway Kefir Variations (Lifeway Foods)

Lifeway also provides a child-oriented Kefir option called ProBugs. ProBugs is packaged in a juice pouch-like container, making it easy for lunchtime or on the go. The second product featured in their mix is Farmer Cheese, a standard cottage cheese product for those that consume it.

Q1'24 brought great numbers, as the company did almost $45 million in sales, up 18% YoY, with Kefir doing most of the heavy lifting for the top-line. Gross margins were up for the quarter as higher Kefir volumes and more favorable transportation costs attributed.

Global Outlook

A big part of my thesis revolves around the expected market growth of probiotics and kefir. Since the pandemic, people in the United States (and globally) have focused more on their health, including the food they eat on a day-to-day basis. Americans have focused more on the ingredients they consume, and the biggest selling point for kefir is that it's a probiotic.

For context, probiotics are microorganisms found in foods and supplements that have been claimed to improve gut health. These microorganisms act as food for your gut microflora, claiming to improve your ability to fight infections.

In 2015, the global market size for probiotics was $41 billion, with 75% of total consumption coming from yogurt products. For comparison, in 2023, the total market size for probiotics was $70.95 billion, an increase of 74%. There are expectations that the global probiotics market will be as large as $220 billion by 2030, though this figure may be slightly bullish. Further research suggests that most consider the global market size for probiotics to reach between $115 and $128 billion by 2030.

Global Probiotics Market Size Expectations (Data Bridge Market Research)

With a CAGR of 8.6%, probiotics are presumed to boom, but what about kefir? After all, yogurt products make up more than 75% of the probiotics market, and kefir is a fermented milk drink. As for the overall kefir market, estimates seem fairly moderate.

Global Kefir Market size was valued at USD 1,480 million in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 1,565.84 million in 2023 to USD 2,458.29 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2024-2031). - SkyQuest Technology

Mordor Intelligence takes a similar stance to SkyQuest Technology, suggesting a 6.4% CAGR for 5 years, starting in 2024. Based on these figures, we can assume around $2.4 billion in global sales for Kefir by 2030.

Expected Kefir Market Size Growth 2024-2029 (Mordor Intelligence)

These results help paint a picture of the future top-line growth potential for the company. Kefir sales have paved the way for the majority of the company's existence, and if we see more consumers drinking kefir for its health benefits, Lifeway will be a prime beneficiary.

Kefir Domestically

Lifeway does a vast majority of its business in the United States. According to their 10-K for the fiscal year ended 12/31/2023, the company does 98% of its business domestically. Global market growth for Kefir may be important down the line as they continue to expand their reach overseas, but growth in the US will play a significant factor in the company's short- and long-term earnings.

For the 12 weeks ending 4/21/2024, Lifeway had kefir sales of roughly $37.38 million. For that same time period, total U.S.-based kefir sales were around $41.17 million. Using simple math, we can assume that Lifeway's U.S. market share for the kefir market is approximately 91.04%. To be conservative, I will round that number down to 90%, as there are likely other brands not listed that did have a small amount of sales.

Kefir Sales in the United States for 12 Weeks Ending 4/21/24, Sorted by Brand (Statista, Shown in Excel)

North America also appears to be the fastest-growing market for kefir, bringing good news to the company. If we continue to see strong market growth in the U.S., Lifeway is in a great position to capture most of the demand as the leader in the industry.

Valuation

I have created a DCF model for Lifeway, using analyst figures for revenues and net income.

The base DCF model uses the following metrics:

Revenue growth rates of 16.8%, 9.2%, 11.3%, 8.4%, and 5.4% for the years 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028, respectively

Shares outstanding of 14,691,000 (no change)

CapEx for this year of $.658 million, growing 12% annually

Debt $2.5 million and cash $12.025 million

WACC of 7% and terminal growth of 2%

Base Case DCF Model for Lifeway (Authors Analysis, Seeking Alpha)

Here we end up with a fair value share price of $24.96, an upside potential of 113%. At this price, the company would be trading at 16x 2028 earnings and 21x one year forward. But for now, Lifeway trades at 13.6x earnings, below the industry average of 18.4x. Lifeway has much higher growth than many of the others in the industry, which suggests that the share price should start to move up.

PE Ratio vs. Industry (Simply Wall St.)

Seeking Alpha has also provided Lifeway with an A+ on the growth grade. The company surpasses the sector median in just about every growth category, providing better insight into Lifeway against their competitors.

LWAY Growth Grade Provided by Seeking Alpha (Seeking Alpha)

Looking at other ratios, we can see that the company also has a low PEG ratio, sitting at just 0.8x. EV/EDBITA of 7.9x is great, as the average consumer staple company trades at 15x.

Risks

Board Unrest and Family Issues

Family-run businesses can be challenging to navigate. On July 19, 2024, Lifeway's largest shareholders, Ludmila and Edward Smolyansky, called for the resignation of several board members and their current CEO, Julie Smolyansky. The two claim that swift action is necessary to "avoid further underperformance and mismanagement of company assets."

Unfortunately, this is not the first instance the two have spoken out against Julie. In March 2022, both Ludmila and Edward called for Julie to step down from her position so the company could seek strategic alternatives. A resolution was found later that year, and the turbulence had been subdued. Fast forward a few months; February 2023, arrives and the two speak out once again, this time arguing that the terms of their agreement had been breached.

Accusations have been tossed back and forth, and a mutual agreement does not seem likely this time. This risk has become serious as the fourth largest shareholder, Kanen Wealth Management, issued a statement against Julie and in support of her ousting.

As more news unfolds, watching this carefully will be the pinnacle of importance, seeing as the fate of the company lies in the hands of these individuals.

Microcap

Another risk factor is the company's size. Currently, the market cap of Lifeway is $185.90 million, putting it in micro-cap territory. There are dozens of risks associated with micro-cap stocks, including liquidity issues, large price swings due to volatility, potential market manipulation, and an overall increased risk of bankruptcy.

Competition Increasing And Potential Loss of Market Share

As previously noted, Lifeway controls around 90% of the total market share for kefir. At the moment, this is a huge advantage, but as other players look to capitalize on a one-sided industry, the company could lose potential market share if they are not focused.

Conclusion

Overall, Lifeway Foods presents a fascinating investment opportunity for those with a high risk tolerance. The company has shown significant growth potential, both domestically and internationally, driven by increased consumer interest in healthier probiotic-rich products. Despite recent ownership-related challenges, which have added a market perception of increased risk, Lifeway Foods' fair value based on my model is estimated at $24.96 per share. This suggests that the current share price is undervalued, giving interested investors an attractive entry point. Hopefully, the company can navigate these challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities, as there is great potential for appreciation.