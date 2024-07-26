Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Released an update for several of its programs from its pipeline for its R&D Day release. While this update noted advancements across several of its program, there is a catalyst opportunity that investors can look forward to with respect to a phase 3 program. This would be the use of its myostatin inhibitor taldefgrobep alfa [BHV-2000] for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy [SMA]. Data from this phase 3 trial, using this drug to treat this patient population, is expected in the 2nd half of 2024. This is one value inflection point that investors should definitely keep an eye on. However, there is promise with the development of this drug in terms of another large solid market opportunity, which is the obesity market. Why do I believe this to be the case? That's because there have been preclinical studies done showing that when taldefgrobep alfa was added to current GLP-1 therapies, there was an even steeper decline of body fat and weight mass plus a better increase in lean muscle mass compared to that of GLP-1 inhibitors alone.

Thus, a catalyst to look forward to with respect to this program would be the initiation of a phase 2 study using this combination to treat obesity patients in the 2nd half of 2024. There is even an oncology pipeline using a next-generation Trop2 antibody-drug conjugate [ADC] to treat patients with epithelial tumors. A phase 1/2 study had been initiated using BHV-1510 for the treatment of patients with epithelial tumors. Plus, the company was able to establish a collaboration supply agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to use its anti-PD-1 Libtayo [cemiplimab] in combination with BHV-1510. Preclinical studies have shown that this Trop-2 ADC has a broader therapeutic index window compared to current drugs in development of the same type and synergizes remarkably well with anti-PD-1 inhibitors.

Taldefgrobep Alfa For The Treatment Of Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy

The first program I want to go over is the use of taldefgrobep alfa, which is being developed in the phase 3 RESILIENT study for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy. Before going over this late-stage development program, plus any catalysts that are to come out of it, it is first important to go over what this disorder is and what the possible market opportunity for it could be. Spinal Muscular Atrophy [SMA] is a type of disorder where the spinal cord of a patient is affected. The problem is that the motor neurons [nerve cells] that control voluntary movement are incapacitated. Most of the patients with this disorder have a mutation of the SMN1 gene. What's wrong with this? A mutation of this SMN1 gene means the lack in production of an important protein, known as SMN, which is responsible for allowing the muscles to receive signals from the nerves for voluntary movement. Some symptoms that these patients with SMA experience are as follows:

Trouble breathing

Muscle movement

Limited head control

Inability to sit without support

Lack of reflexes

This is a very large market opportunity for sure and if approved by the FDA it would be very huge for Biohaven as a biotech going forward. The global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market is projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2032. It has an opportunity to best a lot of other current treatment options that are available for these patients. Why do I believe this to be the case? That's because taldefgrobep alfa is being added as an adjunctive therapy to current Standard of Care [SOC] treatments like Evrysdi from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Spinraza from Biogen (BIIB). Therefore, the drug is being given as an adjunctive treatment for those who are already taking background SOC treatments.

Therefore, it could end up being that this recombinant protein from Biohaven could have a synergistic effect with current treatment options. This is possible because of the mechanism of action of this drug compared to the other approved ones. In essence, taldefgrobep alfa is a myostatin inhibitor and its goal is to knock down the signaling of myostatin itself. This is important, because overactive myostatin activation inhibits muscle growth. Thus, the mechanism of action of inhibiting myostatin is entirely different from the other drugs I noted above, which are Evrysdi and Spinraza. Plus, another one to note by the name of Zolgensma from Novartis (NVS). These other treatments supply SMN protein to the patient for voluntary muscle movement. Thus, it is believed that the binding of taldefgrobep alfa to myostatin plus inhibition of ActRIIA/B signaling and the increased production of SMN protein observed with the other therapies I highlighted above, could mean a much-improved increase in muscle movement. This remains to be seen, but it's possible that this combined treatment could end up being much better than these other therapies for SMA treatment alone.

Taldefgrobep alfa from Biohaven might have two competitors to deal with in terms of myostatin targeting for drug development. Roche and its partner Scholar Rock (SRRK) are advancing their myostatin drug apitegromab [GYM329], which is one competitor that it might have to ultimately contend with. It is on track to report topline data from its phase 3 SAPPHIRE trial using this drug to treat this patient population in Q4 of 2024. If the trial is successful, plus meets the primary endpoint, then it expects to launch this drug in 2025. A second competitor would be Eli Lilly (LLY), especially since it acquired Versanis back in 2023 to get its hands on the drug known as bimagrumab. This particular drug is being explored for cardiometabolic diseases. As i will explain below, because these drugs act on the inhibition of myostatin, it leads to increased lean muscle mass. Thus, they could also be utilized to treat patients with obesity. That's why above I stated that a myostatin inhibitor like taldefgrobep alfa was shown to have a synergistic effect when it was combined with a GLP1 inhibitor in preclinical testing. Going back to Eli Lily with its drug bimagrumab, it is being explored in the phase 2 BELIEVE study for fat loss. The thing is that Biohaven's drug may have competitive advantages against both of these other ones. Taldefgrobep alfa inhibits ActRIIA and ActRIIB signaling on key ligands, while bimagrumab targets ACTRIIB against all ligands with high affinity. Lastly, apitegromab doesn't target ActRIIA/B signaling at all and only relies on myostatin inhibition. Another competitive advantage is that taldefgrobep alfa is able to be given to patients subcutaneously, whereas the other two are only given to patients as intravenous infusions.

In order to see if this recombinant protein taldefgrobep alfa is capable of being able to treat these patients with SMA, Biohaven is in the process of running its phase 3 RESILIENT study. This late-stage trial is designed to assess the safety/efficacy of this drug compared to a placebo comparator. A total of 269 ambulatory and non-ambulatory patients are going to be randomized to receive either treatment or placebo. The primary endpoint is going to be something known as the 32 item Motor Function Measure [MFM-32) total score of taldefgrobep from baseline to week 48 of taldefgrobep alfa versus placebo. Each of the 32 item measures have a score of "0" to "3" with the higher score indicating good function and then the lower score indicating impaired functioning. This is going to end up finally proving that adding a myostatin inhibitor to current SMN protein generating therapies could end up with patients seeing improved motor functions. Investors won't have to wait long to see such an outcome either. That's because topline results from this phase 3 study, using taldefgrobep alfa for the treatment of patients with SMA, are expected in the 2nd half of 2024. I believe that another important aspect to consider with this program, is that another positive development could happen if this treatment is ultimately approved. Taldefgrobep alfa was given Rare Pediatric Designation by the FDA for this patient population. This means, that if approved for U.S. marketing, then it could receive a Priority Review Voucher [PRV]. Such a voucher could end up being sold for $100 million or more. Another option is that it could just keep it to speed up the review of other drugs in its pipeline.

Taldefgrobep Alfa Could Also Be Used To Boost GLP-1 Inhibitors

While there is potential for the development of taldefgrobep alfa for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy [SMA], it is possible that it could be used to treat patients with obesity. How so? Well, as I stated above, a myostatin inhibitor like this is involved in several key measures needed for weight loss. It generally reduces fat mass, but at the same time increases lean muscle mass. The notion is that the ability for it to inhibit three ligands and ActRIIB optimizes muscle growth. By blocking negative regulators of skeletal muscle and adipose tissue, it ends up improving the overall metabolic health of a patient. Therefore, if you combine this mechanism of action with taldefgrobep alfa together with the lowering of blood glucose generated from eating plus satiety [brain thinking its full] effect, there is a possibility that further weight loss could be achieved. This remains to be seen, but it is a large market opportunity nonetheless. It is expected that the global obesity treatment market size is expected to be worth $38 billion by 2032. The hope is that the combination of taldefgrobep alfa + GLP-1 inhibitors result in greater weight loss compared to currently available drugs like Zepbound from Eli Lily and others. It is expected that initiation of a phase 2 study, using this combination to treat these patients, will occur in the 2nd half of 2024.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Biohaven had cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash of $287.6 million as of March 31st of 2024. The truth is that this wasn't a lot of cash and that is because of what it had stated as a going concern. It stated in its 10-Q SEC filing, that it believed it only had enough cash on hand to fund its operations for at least the next the next 12 months. Having said that, it completed a public offering on April 22, 2024. This is where it sold a total of 6,451,220 shares of its common stock, plus underwriters' option to purchase an additional 841,463 shares of stock at a public offering price of $41 per share. With this offering completed, it was able to raise total gross proceeds of $264.5 million before expenses. The thing is that this biotech is set to report on its second quarter earnings in the coming weeks. A key thing to watch out for would be an update on more specific guidance or update on when to expect the timing of the release of the results from the phase 3 RESILIENT study. In addition, it would be keen to see if the cash burn has increased due to the other products in the pipeline. Speaking of which, I believe management could provide further timing guidance of data from other programs like BHV-1510 being used to treat patients with advanced or metastatic epithelial tumors.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors must be aware of before investing in Biohaven. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the release of results from the phase 3 RESILIENT study, which his using taldefgrobep alfa for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy [SMA]. It is expected that data from this late-stage study is going to be released at some point in the latter part of this year. There is no guarantee that the primary endpoint of MFM-32 total score is going to be met with statistical significance. Nor that any clinical data released from this study is going to warrant further advancement.

A second risk to consider would be with respect to the competitors that are in place for a myostatin inhibitor like taldefgrobep alfa for the treatment of patients with SMA. As I have shown above, there are several companies who have already received FDA approval to treat these patients. There is no guarantee that adding this treatment to background SOC therapies for these patients will results in an improved clinical outcome. In this case, competition in this space will be fierce even if the drug is approved by the FDA.

A third risk to consider would be in terms of what I noted above about adding myostatin inhibitors together with GLP-1 agonists. Even though preclinical animal models showed that combining taldefgropeb alfa together with GLP-1 drug resulted in superior reduction of body weight and fat mass [along with increased muscle mass] compared to that of GLP-1 inhibition alone. There is no assurance that this very same clinical outcome will be observed in a phase 1 study in human testing. Even if such is proven eventually in human testing, there is the concern of fierce competition in the obesity space. Why do I say that? That's because there are many companies exploring the use of GLP-1

The fourth and final risk to consider would be with respect to the development of its Trop2 antibody-drug conjugate [ADC] BHV-1510 for the treatment of patients with advanced epithelial tumors. A phase 1/2 study has already dosed the first patient for the monotherapy dose. However, a supply collaboration agreement was made with Regeneron so that it could combine this drug with anti-PD-1 Libtayo to treat this very same patient population. The risk here is that there is no assurance that either the monotherapy or combination portion of this study is going to achieve positive data or warrant further investigation. In addition, it is quite possible that if good data is not achieved, then Regeneron might choose to terminate this supply collaboration agreement entirely.

Conclusion

Biohaven has done well to bring forward several different drugs into the clinic to generate a large pipeline. In terms of what investors can expected from this company in the near-term, it would be what I described above with respect to the SMA and obesity programs it is advancing. With respect to the treatment of patients with SMA, taldefgrobep alfa is currently being explored in the phase 3 RESILIENT study. It is expected that data from this will shape the future of this drug. A complete failure of this late-stage study would not only cause the stock price to trade lower, but it could also put a different perspective on the development on the obesity program.

Should positive data be achieved though, then it could mean the ability to go after the large SMA market, which is projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2032. Besides this major catalyst expected in the latter part of this year, there is also an opportunity to see if taldefgrobep alfa might have an ability to help obesity patients with weight loss. This is another large multibillion-dollar market opportunity that it could go after if it is able to prove what it had achieved in preclinical animal model testing.

