2 Strong Buys (If Blackstone Is Right)

Blackstone Inc. (BX) is a giant in the real estate market. We doubt that’s breaking news to most.

The company, which currently has a market cap of $173 billion, is the owner of BREIT, its real estate investment vehicle. BREIT is 3x larger than the next five largest non-traded REITs combined!

According to the company’s 2Q24 earnings, this investment vehicle has generated a cumulative return of 10% in its largest share class since early 2022 and a return of more than 10% annually since it was incepted 7.5 years ago.

What’s so interesting about this fund – besides its size – is the success it had in the past when it comes to spotting opportunities.

During the aforementioned earnings call, Chairman and CEO Stephen Schwarzman noted that Blackstone has a historical ability to foresee and capitalize on market shifts, especially in real estate.

After the global financial crisis, while many competitors struggled or failed, Blackstone’s strategic decisions led to doubling their investors' money. Essentially, this was achieved by owning the right assets in sectors with favorable capital structures.

Now, the firm is bullish again, as reported by Bloomberg on July 18.

Bloomberg

According to the article (emphasis added):

“The cost of capital has begun to decline, which should be further helped by Fed cuts later this year,” he told Wall Street analysts Thursday after the firm reported its second-quarter results. This shift will set the foundation for “a new cycle of increasing values in real estate.” […] The worst is over for the real estate market, with the exception of offices, Gray added in an interview. He said declining borrowing costs and a booming market for commercial mortgage-backed securities are fueling deals.

While uncertainties persist, there’s clearly good news for real estate investors.

Bear in mind that real estate was the “cheapest” S&P 500 (SP500) sector going into this month, as three out of four valuation metrics tracked by State Street showed a clear advantage of this “hard asset” sector.

State Street

Hence, in this article, we’ll discuss two stocks that enjoy an iREIT® Strong Buy rating, fantastic balance sheets, and business models that pave the road for long-term outperformance.

Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) – Manufactured Housing Is Where It’s At

With a $16 billion market cap, Sun Communities is America’s largest owner and operator of manufactured housing (“MH”) communities.

On top of MH communities, which account for roughly half of its revenue and net operating income, the company owns RV communities, marinas, and holiday parks in the United Kingdom.

Sun Communities

Its focus on MH communities provides several tailwinds, including size and cost advantages.

According to the company, MH communities offer 25% more space compared to multifamily and single-family rentals at half the cost per square foot.

Moreover:

The average resident tenure is 17 years, which provides a lot of stability and visibility.

Annual home move-outs at MH communities average just 0.4% due to elevated cots to move (between $6K and $10K).

Its MH communities are nearly 97% occupied.

Sun Communities

While there is no doubt that MH living is not for everybody, it’s an increasingly good alternative in light of elevated home prices, high rates, and a wave of retirements that further support the demand for affordable living.

Adding to that, the company is doing well in its RV segment. During its 1Q24 earnings call, it noted that the strategic conversion of transient RV sites to annual leases has improved occupancy rates and stabilized revenue streams.

Sun Communities

For example, in 2023, the company converted 1,750 transient sites to annual contracts, representing 65% of their revenue-producing site gains. This strategy has led to a 27% increase in annual sites since 2020.

Meanwhile, its marinas benefit from shrinking supply due to new waterfront developments. The number of boats, however, increases. This creates favorable supply/demand dynamics.

Sun Communities

The REIT also comes with a fantastic balance sheet. Although it may have a slightly elevated net leverage ratio of 6.1x EBITDA, it has close to 90% fixed-rate debt, barely any mortgage maturities until 2026, 77% unencumbered debt, and an investment-grade credit rating of BBB from both S&P Global and Moody’s.

Sun Communities

Regarding its dividend, the company yields 3.1%. This dividend comes with a payout ratio of just 53% and a five-year CAGR of 5.1%.

Even better, analysts expect the REIT to accelerate per-share adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) to 12% in 2026, potentially paving the road for 12-14% annual returns, as the stock slightly trades below its normalized long-term AFFO multiple of 20.3x.

FAST Graphs

As a result, the company carries a Strong Buy rating, making it one of our highest-conviction plays for income, growth, and safety.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) – Because Industrial Realty Is Making a Comeback

Rexford is a company we have given a lot more attention to recently and months, mainly due to increasingly favorable fundamentals.

Earlier this week, we published an article titled “2 Warehouse REITs To Make You Wealthy And Sleep Well At Night.”

Just like Sun Communities, Rexford has an increasingly favorable industry outlook. While industrial real estate has been pressured since 2022 due to rising rates, a wave of new construction, a weaker consumer, and slower cyclical growth, we’re getting close to a turnaround.

According to the 2Q24 Cushman & Wakefield report, the industrial market is expected to see rising demand, better prices (rents), and massively lower new developments.

Cushman & Wakefield

This is what the report noticed, as it sees tightening vacancy rates.

“With 343 msf of industrial space under construction, the pipeline ended the second quarter down 14% quarter-over-quarter (QOQ) and under half of the peak of 718 msf in the third quarter of 2022. The pipeline will dissipate further in 2025, which will help tighten vacancy rates in the second half of next year as this wave of supply starts to become absorbed.” – Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield

If everything goes according to plan, we could see a recovery starting in the first half of 2025, allowing the nation’s best industrial REITs to do what they do best: growing shareholder value.

Rexford Industrial Realty has a Strong Buy rating for a reason.

The company is entirely focused on Southern California’s infill market, which comes with severely constrained supply and low vacancy rates. This is provided by geographic advantages like its location between the ocean and mountains, the massive industrial and consumer base of SoCal, two major ports (Los Angeles and Long Beach), and strict zoning laws.

Rexford Industrial Realty

As we can see below, the market is one of the most favorable places to be for industrial REITs in the United States. Whereas markets like Austin are prone to rapid supply growth, SoCal does not have these risks – although it has some political risks.

The good news is that while the industrial space, in general, is still seeing weakness, REXR reported a 70-basis point increase in its 2Q24 occupancy rate to 97.3%, 21% higher net operating income growth, and 11% growth in per-share FFO.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Moreover, ignoring potential growth recovery and acquisitions, the company has enough internal capacities to support 35% net operating income growth over the next three years.

The majority of this is expected to come from redevelopments and mark-to-market rent adjustments.

Rexford Industrial Realty

In general, the company has done a great job growing, as it has grown its net operating income by 31% per year over the past five years – roughly twice its peer average.

Moreover, its dividend has been hiked by 18% per year over the past five years. Currently yielding 3.5%, the dividend has a payout ratio of 71% and is supported by a very healthy balance sheet.

Rexford has $2.0 billion in liquidity, a weighted average interest rate of just 3.8%, a net leverage ratio of 4.6x EBITDA, and a BBB+ (or equivalent) credit rating from all three major rating agencies. That’s just one step below the A range.

Rexford Industrial Realty

It also helps that SoCal’s infill markets have not seen a decline in rents, showing immunity against the massive surge in construction since the end of 2021.

This bodes well for a situation where demand improves, potentially allowing the company to grow even faster than current estimates.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Using the 25.7x AFFO multiple we have used in prior coverage, the company has the potential to return 15% annually, supported by favorable growth expectations.

FAST Graphs

Using the FactSet data in the chart above, analysts expect the company to grow its per-share AFFO by 11% this year, potentially followed by 16% and 12% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

These growth numbers could come in higher than expected if we get a decline in vacancy rates in the first half of 2025.

As a result, REXR rightfully carries a Strong Buy rating, as we consider this REIT gem to be a great place for outsized returns and elevated income growth for many years to come.

It’s the kind of unique investment in an attractive industry that has made giants like Blackstone so successful.

In Closing

In conclusion, if Blackstone's bullish outlook on real estate proves accurate, Sun Communities and Rexford Industrial Realty stand out as prime opportunities.

Sun Communities benefits from its extensive footprint in manufactured housing and RV parks, allowing it to capitalize on long-term stability and high occupancy rates.

With a strong balance sheet and promising growth opportunities, it's a solid pick for income and safety.

Meanwhile, Rexford Industrial Realty is positioned for a rebound in industrial real estate, especially in Southern California's constrained market.

Its strong financials and growth potential make it a compelling choice for significant returns.

That said, both stocks are well-positioned to leverage favorable market conditions and deliver fantastic long-term returns.

