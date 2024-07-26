Nikada

Recent market volatility has driven the stock of electrical components supplier Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) down 15% from its recent high of $345 (see chart below). Apparently, the sell-off is due to recurring doubts about AI monetization as evidenced by what some analysts (not me ...) believed was a disappointing earnings report from Google (GOOG). Tesla's (TSLA) weak earnings report didn't help. However, note that Google re-affirmed its significant cap-ex spend on AI infrastructure (i.e. data centers) going forward. Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), and Microsoft (MSFT) also continue to spend heavily on AI infrastructure. That being the case, the sell-off in Eaton is irrational because data-center equipment sales have been - and will continue to be - a primary catalyst for the company going forward.

Back in early January, Seeking Alpha published my BUY-rated article on Eaton: Eaton: Bullish On This Electrical Equipment Superpower. Since that article was published, and despite the recent sell-off, the ETN has outperformed the S&P500 by 9%. Today, I'll revisit the company's prospects, give a preview of the company's Q2 earnings (due out on August 1st), and why I think investors should consider buying the dip in the stock.

Data by YCharts

Investment Thesis

Eaton has been a primary beneficiary of the global AI, EV, and grid electrification/modernization catalysts: the stock is +250% over the past 5-years driven by impressive sales and earnings growth. That is because the company is a global and leading supplier of electrical components supporting all of these themes. In addition, Eaton is also a major supplier to the aerospace industry, which continues to recover from the pandemic and is also benefiting from higher global defense spending due to rising geopolitical tension (i.e. Russia & China).

As for Google, while there is some question about the pace of the company's ability to monetize AI, there is absolutely no question about the company's commitment to continue building out its AI infrastructure (i.e. data centers) as it reaffirmed its cap-ex spend through the end of the year will be at or above Q1 ($12 billion).

And, despite a recent slow-down in global EV sales, and Tesla's on-going struggles, electrification of the transportation sector is a long-term bullish catalyst for Eaton because the fact is that EVs are much more efficient (70-80%) as compared to internal combustion engine based vehicles (20-30%). With that increased efficiency comes a corresponding decrease in emissions. That being the case, and although I certainly concede there will be bumps in the road, there is no turning back from the EV transition in my opinion.

My point is this: both of these themes (AI and EVs), as well as the continued global trend toward expansion and modernization of electric grids, play directly into Eaton's strengths. Meantime, note that despite the bearish read on Google's Q2 report by some analysts, revenue was +14% yoy, EPS was +31%, and Google Cloud's quarterly revenue exceeded $10 billion for the first time while the segment's earnings exceeded $1 billion - also a first. That is, in my opinion, the sell-off in Google is quite irrational as well. I still consider GOOG to be one of the best values in the AI space.

But back to Eaton: proof of my opinion that the sell-off in ETN is irrational is that its backlog in its Electrical (~70% of sales) and Aerospace Segments (~15%) are booming with both exhibiting strong book-to-bill ratios (1.2 and 1.1, respectively, in Q1):

Eaton

Note: this graphic was taken from the Q1 presentation in April, which I encourage all potential investors to view.

That is, as of Q1, Eaton's Electrical Segment backlog - now at $11.3 billion - has more than quadrupled as compared to its pre-Covid levels (Q4'19). Meantime, the Aerospace backlog is up 2.4x during that same time frame.

Q2 Earnings Preview

Back in April, Eaton posted a strong Q1 report with continued organic sales growth, margin expansion, and very strong free-cash-flow generation:

Revenue of $5.9 billion (+8% yoy).

EPS of $2.04 (+28% yoy).

Segment margins of 23.1% (+340 basis points yoy).

Free-cash-flow of $242 million (+40% yoy).

For Q2, current consensus estimates as reported by Yahoo Finance point to a continuation of this trend:

Yahoo Finance

As can be seen from the graphic, expected EPS of $2.61 would be an 18% jump from the $2.21/share earned in the year ago period. Current consensus full-year earnings of $10.53 would be +15.5% above FY23.

Eaton recently spent $1 billion to expand its productive capacity and also enacted a recent restructuring program to reduce fixed-costs and increase efficiency. I expect these two initiatives to continue to drive margin expansion going forward (although not at the same pace exhibited in Q1).

Bottom line: Eaton could easily generate $3.5 billion in free-cash-flow this year. Based on the 401.9 million fully-diluted shares outstanding at the end of Q1, that equates to an estimated $8.70/share of FCF for FY24.

Currently, the midpoint of Eaton's share repurchase guidance for FY24 is $2 billion. However, given the company's strong free-cash-flow profile, I would expect FY25 buybacks to be more in the range of $2.5-$3.5 billion.

Risks

Eaton currently trades with a P/E=34.6x, significantly above its historical level and a premium to the S&P500 (28.2x):

Data by YCharts

However, from my perspective the valuation is rational given the company's excellent free-cash-flow profile, recent sales growth, strong backlog, and its excellent prospects moving forward as discussed previously.

At the end of Q1, Eaton had $730 million of long-term debt (down from $768 million a year earlier) and currently has a market-cap of $117 billion.

I should also mention the political risks: presidential candidate Trump has vowed to roll-back all of President Biden's EV and clean energy legislation. If so, that would likely negatively impact Eaton's valuation. On the other hand, if Vice-President Harris is elected President, she would continue to support President Biden's IRA legislation.

Summary & Conclusion

The recent sell-off in Eaton stock appears irrational and offers investors a great entry point into a company that has excellent long-term secular growth prospects. The company's balance sheet is rock-solid and I estimate Eaton could generate as much as $8.70/share of free-cash-flow this year and for the stock to hit $350+ over the coming 12-months (+19% from Thursday's close). Eaton is a BUY.

I'll end with a 3-year total returns comparison of Eaton versus the S&P500 and Nasdaq-100 as represented by the (VOO) and (QQQ) ETFs: