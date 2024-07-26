PCE June 2024: Consistent With Soft Landing

Luis Alvarez

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), has just released its estimate for June 2024 US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE). Also known as “Personal Spending,” PCE directly accounts for over 60% of total US Gross Domestic Product (GDP), marking it a crucial indicator for assessing changing rates of expansion, contraction, and momentum in US economic activity.

According to the BEA, Real PCE (adjusted for inflation) increased by +0.22% in June — a slight upside surprise compared to the median forecast of professional economists, which expected +0.20% growth. Real PCE was expected to grow slightly below the historical median growth at the 44th percentile this month. Coming in marginally above expectations, Real PCE growth was just above the historical median growth, landing at the 46th percentile.

The question now is: Based on a thorough analysis of the PCE data, and the initial market reactions to it, should investors make any adjustments to their economic forecasts, and/or to their investment strategies?

The right answer is never an obvious one. Success in investing largely depends on finding difficult-to-obtain information and/or insights that supply an informational and/or analytical edge. This requires both diligence and skill. Our method, focused on five key questions, helps us generate an edge from analyses of just-released economic reports:

Was there any surprise? What caused the surprise? Did the surprise alter the macroeconomic outlook? Is anything in this report being misunderstood or overlooked? Has the initial market reaction given rise to any actionable opportunities?

In this article, these questions will be addressed as we walk readers through a four-step process. First, we will perform a comprehensive analysis of the just-released report. Second, we will update macroeconomic forecasts, based on this analysis. Third, we will adjust our investment assessments of major asset classes. Finally, we will deliver actionable insights that will enable readers to capitalize on our analysis.

Headline Data & Initial Market Reactions

We begin our analysis with a review of headline data that is summarized in Figure 1. We recommend that readers make note of the percentile rank of the rate of change (growth or contraction), and sequential momentum (acceleration or deceleration). Most importantly, readers should identify any surprises (i.e., deviations from forecasted values), as these tend to drive the initial reactions in the market.

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

PCE Summary Data & Analysis (BEA & Investor Acumen)

Current dollar PCE modestly surprised to the downside. As can be seen in Figure 1, the nominal dollar value of PCE (not adjusted for inflation) for this month totaled $19,444.04 billion at a monthly annualized rate, a record. The +0.30% MoM rate of change was below the historical median, ranking in the 31st percentile. Relative to the median estimate of professional economists of +0.30% growth, this month's PCE represented a slight downside surprise of -0.00%.

PCEPI inflation significantly surprised to the downside. The PCE Price Index (PCEPI), a measure of consumer prices which is closely followed by the US Fed, indicated inflation of +0.08% during this month, accelerating by +0.05% compared to the inflation of +0.03% in the prior month. The PCEPI inflation represented a notable downside surprise of -0.02% compared to the median estimate of professional economists of +0.10%. However, core PCEPI surprised slightly to the upside.

Real PCE marginally surprised to the upside. By combining both of the factors above – the current dollar value of personal spending adjusted by consumer price inflation – we can see that Real PCE totaled $15,776.99 billion (at a monthly annualized rate). This month's rate of change of Real PCE (+0.22%) was near the historical median rate of change, ranking in the 46th percentile. Relative to the +0.20% growth expected by the median forecast of professional economists, the reported MoM change surprised slightly to the upside by +0.02%.

A DEEP DIVE INTO THE BEA’S PCE DATA

In this section of our report, we will walk our readers through a comprehensive analysis of the latest PCE data. The analysis is broken down into three subsections: 1) Analysis of the impacts of inflation. 2) Rates of change and momentum of Real PCE components. 3) Attribution analysis. Our goal in this section is to pinpoint the specific causes of any deviations from forecasts (i.e., surprises) and to uncover anything which may have been misunderstood or overlooked by market participants.

Prices Matter: The Impact of Inflation and Deflation on Personal Consumption Expenditures

In this subsection, we highlight the impacts of price changes (inflation or deflation) on personal spending data. Any serious analysis of PCE must seriously consider this matter because price changes directly affect the quantity of goods and/or services that a given amount of money can purchase.

In Figure 2, we show Personal Consumption Expenditures in both “current dollars” and in “real” terms. The “real” figures adjust the nominal current dollar figures for the changes in purchasing power caused by inflation/(deflation). The purchasing power adjustments to the PCE consumer spending data are made by applying the appropriate PCE price indexes, that are published on the same day as the report on Personal Income and Outlays. It is important to note that the PCEPI is the US Federal Reserve’s favored consumer price inflation.

Figure 2: Personal Consumption Spending in Current Dollars and Adjusted for Inflation

PCE Inflation Adjustment (BEA & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen in Figure 2, personal spending in current dollars during June was estimated to have grown by 0.30% MoM. However, consumer prices, as measured by the PCE price index, “inflated” by 0.08% during the month. Real PCE, which adjusts the current dollar spending figures for inflation, is estimated to have expanded by 0.22% during the month of June.

It is critical to note any divergences between the Goods and Services categories when analyzing changes in consumer prices and real personal spending.

Price divergences. Goods prices during February deflated by -0.18% MoM, compared to a 0.20% change in prices of services. Prices of services tend to be stickier than the prices of goods. If goods prices, which are currently a drag on overall inflation, merely revert to normal levels of inflation (around +0.1% per month) before services prices do, then overall PCE inflation could become extremely high. This would be very problematic for interest rates and Fed policy and, ultimately, for economic growth.

Spending divergences. Real personal spending on Goods (inflation-adjusted) in June was estimated to have expanded by 0.25%, compared to growth of 0.20% in real consumer expenditures on services.

Please note that for the remainder of this article, all Personal Consumption Expenditures (i.e., personal spending) figures will be presented in “real” (inflation adjusted) terms.

Rates of Change and Momentum of Real PCE Components

In this subsection, we present the major components of Real Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), scrutinizing their annualized growth rates over various time frames (1m, 3m, 6m and 12m). The purpose of this analysis is two-fold. Our first purpose is to identify the relative growth of various components of PCE compared to each other, and to the overall aggregates. Our second purpose is to determine whether, and to what extent, growth rates are accelerating or decelerating over various time frames.

We will mostly focus on the 3-month rate of change, which is generally the best indicator of current strength and trends. However, the 1-month, 6-month and 12-month data are important reference points.

Figure 3: Annualized Growth Rates of Major Components of Real PCE

PCE Inflation Adjustment (BEA & Investor Acumen)

Strength and momentum of overall growth. Overall real spending growth, on a 3-month annualized basis (+2.25%), remained below the historical median (36th percentile), despite the acceleration in the rate of change data (46th percentile) for the most recent month.

Divergences in rates of change between categories. During the past three months, the growth of Real PCE Goods was in the 44th percentile, while Real PCE Services was only in the 28th percentile. On a one-month basis, this divergence continued but moderated, with Real Goods growth at the 48th percentile and Real Services at the 41st percentile.

Attribution Analysis: Change and Acceleration of Real PCE

In this subsection, our analysis is focused on identifying the contributions that various categories make to the MoM Change and MoM Acceleration of Total PCE.

Figure 4: Contributions to Change and Acceleration Attributable to Major Components

Real PCE Annualized Growth (BEA & Investor Acumen)

The MoM rate of change in total real PCE this month decelerated by -0.19% compared to the prior month. This loss of momentum is primarily attributable to a significant -0.20% contribution to deceleration in Goods, slightly offset by a minimal +0.02% contribution to acceleration in Services.

Within Goods, Durable Goods contributed substantially to deceleration by -0.28%, while Nondurable Goods partially counteracted this trend with a +0.08% contribution to acceleration.

The largest contributors to deceleration were Motor vehicles and parts (-0.20%) and Recreational goods and vehicles (-0.06%). Conversely, the most significant contributors to acceleration were Other services (+0.04%) and Financial services and insurance (+0.03%).

US Economy Outlook: Implications of the PCE Data

In this section, we address the following question: Based on our comprehensive analysis of the just-released PCE data, what (if any) changes should we make to our macroeconomic forecasts and/or our overall outlook for the US economy?

Updates to US Economic Forecasts

Let's begin with a brief review of forecasters' expectations leading into this report. The median forecast of professional economists expected the BEA to report that real PCE grew at a modest rate of +0.20 percent during the most recent month (44th percentile). Assuming that this forecast had been entirely correct, and that there were no revisions to prior data, the 3-month annualized change of Real PCE would have been a subdued +1.32% growth rate, ranking in the 23rd percentile historically.

As it turns out, the reported data (including the figures for the most recent month and revisions to prior months) surprised slightly to the upside and indicate that Real PCE grew at a 3-month annualized rate of +2.25%, a rate of change which ranks in the 36th percentile historically. This represents a significant improvement in the estimate of Real Personal Spending during the past three months — although the growth rate remains below average.

Update of Overall Outlook for US Economy

Currently, the overall outlook for the US economy is dominated by whether the US economy will achieve a “soft-landing.” How does our thorough analysis of the just-released PCE data impact the analysis of this question?

The core PCE price index data was slightly stronger than expected in June, but viewed on a 3-month basis, both the overall and core consumer price data are generally consistent with a soft landing scenario. The consumer spending data was stronger than expected, particularly on a three-month basis. However, personal spending is growing at a below average (yet positive) rate, which is consistent with a soft landing scenario.

In general, this data suggests that the Fed does not need to be in a rush to cut interest rates. With inflation still running at a rate that is above target and consumer demand still growing at a reasonable rate (and accelerating), the Fed may consider cutting rates at a slower rate than the market currently expects. Currently, the Fed Funds futures market anticipates rate cuts in September, November, and December. If consumer demand and inflation continue to grow at current rates before the Fed meeting in September, the Fed may opt for a cautious approach and hold off on cutting rates. It can wait until inflation is comfortably down to the Fed’s target and/or overall demand growth has clearly consolidated at a below-average pace.

Market Outlook

US Treasury bond yields are in the midst of a declining trend. This trend is likely to persist as long as the market continues to anticipate multiple Fed rate cuts in 2024 and 2025. The outlook in the Fed Funds futures market is currently for 125 basis points worth of rate cuts between now and April. If this is correct, long-term bond yields could fall further from current levels, anticipating an eventual Fed Funds terminal rate of around 3% by late 2025 or early 2026. Furthermore, bond yields could fall more sharply, if inflation and demand growth were to accelerate to the downside.

The prospects for equities are more mixed. Although the prospect of lower interest rates is generally favorable for common stocks, there are several negative factors which investors should consider. First, as detailed in this Seeking Alpha blog post, concerns arising from the US electoral campaign and its outcome could weigh heavily on the market. Second, as detailed in this Seeking Alpha blog post, technical conditions render the US equity market vulnerable to a sudden and rather severe decline.

Concluding Thoughts

Our team at Successful Portfolio Strategy are particularly concerned about the prospects for an oil price shock in the second half of 2024. If this occurs, we think that very unusual opportunities are going to emerge sometime between June and August. Furthermore, it is our view that technical conditions currently present an unusually high risk of a “flash crash” in the upcoming weeks, for reasons outlined in this Seeking Alpha blog post.