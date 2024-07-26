zhangxiaomin/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we put NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the spotlight. The company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings for the second time in 2024 on Thursday. The company has a somewhat unique way to treat various forms of cancer. The stock has risen some 25% so far in 2024. Can the rally continue? An analysis follows below.

NovoCure Limited is headquartered in New Jersey. This medical device concern is focused on the manufacture and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The stock currently trades around $19.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just north of $2 billion.

The company has a couple of key products on the market.

Optune Gio -

This is a wearable, portable, and FDA-approved glioblastoma (GBM) treatment for adult patients. The company is currently in late-stage pivotal trial development utilizing Optune GIO concurrent with chemoradiation (TRIDENT, top-line results in 2026) and also with pembrolizumab to TTFields and temozolomide (KEYNOTE D58, just initiating).

Optune Lua -

This is also a wearable and portable device that has been approved to treat individuals with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic, malignant pleural mesothelioma or MPM. This is a rare cancer that develops in the membrane (pleura) lining the walls of the chest and lungs. The company has submitted a marketing application for Optune Lua to treat metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. A decision should happen on that application before the end of this year.

The company is also pursuing other indications such as brain metastases from NSCLC, second-line NSCLC, Glioblastoma and pancreatic cancer. A readout from a Phase 3 study 'PANOVA-3' evaluating TTFields together with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel as a potential treatment of first-line locally advanced pancreatic cancer should be out before the end of 2024.

Recent Results:

The company posted its Q2 numbers before the bell on Thursday, July 25th. NovoCure had a GAAP loss of 31 cents a share, nine cents a share better than the consensus. Management did a good job slightly reducing costs in all three major cost centers (Marketing, G&A, and R&D) which boosted gross margins to 77% for the quarter.

Revenues rose just over 19% on a year-over-year basis to $150.4 million, over $14 million better than expectations. Of note, $7.6 million of this total was from non-recurring revenue (recapture of previous claims, etc.). NovoCure ended the quarter with 3,963 active patients on therapy, an 11% increase from the same period a year ago.

Revenue growth was helped by a successful launch in France, where the company garnered $14.3 million in revenue during the quarter. The United States continues to contribute the lion's share ($95.7 million) of overall sales. NovoCure also saw revenues of $15.1 million from Germany and $7.7 million from Japan in the quarter. Other markets contributed $11.8 million in sales. NovoCure also saw a $5.8 million contribution via its partnership with Zai Lab in China.

During the first quarter, NovoCure Limited delivered GAAP earnings of 36 cents a share, six cents a share better than expectations. Revenues rose just over 13% on a year-over-year basis to $138.5 million, some $7 million north of the analyst consensus.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Since second quarter results hit the wires on Thursday, both Piper Sandler ($28 price target) and Wells Fargo ($40 price target) have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. H.C. Wainwright maintained its Buy rating against NVCR but did boost its price target two bucks a share to $24.

Several insiders have sold shares so far in 2024. However, these sales are minor and have amounted to approximately $230,000 collectively to this point in the year. NovoCure ended the second quarter with some $950 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, after a net loss of $33.4 million for the quarter. In May, the company secured a $400 million non-dilutive credit facility from Pharmakon Advisors that allows management to access up to four $100 tranches of funds if needed. The company listed nearly $570 million of long-term debt on its first quarter 10-Q.

Conclusion:

NovoCure Limited lost $1.95 a share on just over $509 million in revenue in FY2023. The current analyst firm consensus has losses dropping to $1.62 a share in FY2024 on $553 million in sales. The project $1.72 a share in red ink in FY2025 on seven percent revenue growth.

NovoCure is an intriguing oncology play and one with a differentiated approach to this space that primarily relies on various forms of chemotherapy. NovoCure's balance sheet is in good shape, but management would be prudent, in my opinion, to pay down at least half its debt. The primary problem with recommending an investment in NVCR is losing money, and will likely do so for the foreseeable future. Currently, middling revenue growth is predicted for the current fiscal year and FY2025.

Now, if the company garners additional approvals for new indications and this accelerates revenue growth and narrows the gap toward profitability, NovoCure Limited will be worth another look. Until that time, I am Neutral on the shares.