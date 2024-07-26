Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.82K Followers

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Johns - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Scott Brinker - President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Scott - Chief Financial Officer
Scott Bohn - Chief Development Officer & Head of Lab
John Thomas - Vice Chair of the Board

Conference Call Participants

Josh Dennerlein - Bank of America
Nick Yulico - Scotiabank
Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets
Michael Carroll - RBC Capital
Rich Anderson - Wedbush
Wes Golladay - Baird
Vikram Malhotra - Mizuho
Jim Kammert - Evercore
Mike Mueller - JPMorgan
Michael Stroyeck - Green Street

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Second Quarter Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note that, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrew Johns, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Andrew Johns

Welcome to Healthpeak's Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference call will contain certain forward-looking statements. Although, we believe expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

A discussion of risks and risk factors is included in our press release and detailed in our filings with the SEC. We do not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Certain non-GAAP financial measures to be discussed on this call. In an Exhibit of the 8-K we furnished with the SEC yesterday, we reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in accordance with Reg G requirements. These details are also available on our website at healthpeak.com.

Recommended For You

About DOC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on DOC

Trending Analysis

Trending News