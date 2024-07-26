Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gregory Riddle - IR
Mark Costa - Board Chair and CEO
William McLain - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Cunningham - Citigroup
Josh Spector - UBS
Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research
Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan
Aleksey Yefremov - KeyCorp
David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank
Arun Viswanathan - RBC
Michael Leithead - Barclays
Patrick Fischer - Goldman Sachs
Duffy Fischer - Goldman Sachs
Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley
John Roberts - Mizuho
Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners
Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 Eastman Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. This call is being broadcast live on the Eastman website, www.eastman.com.

We will now turn the call over to Mr. Greg Riddle of Eastman Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Gregory Riddle

Okay, thank you, Chach. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. On the call with me today are Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO; Willie McLain, Executive Vice President and CFO; Jake LaRoe, Manager, Investor Relations; and the new member of our IR team, Emily Edwards. Yesterday after market closed, we posted our second quarter 2024 financial results news release and SEC 8-K filing, our slides and the related prepared remarks in the Investors section of our website, eastman.com.

Before we begin, I'll cover three items. First, during this presentation you will hear certain forward-looking statements concerning our plans and expectations. Actual events or results could differ materially. Certain factors related to future expectations are or will be detailed in our second quarter 2024 financial results news release, during this call, in the preceding slides and prepared remarks and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-K filed for full year

