Meta AI Strategy - Give Something To Get Something

Jul. 26, 2024 12:00 PM ETMETA, META:CA
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.71K Followers

Summary

  • Meta says that its new AI models – the latest, Llama 3.1, - will be given to developers to tweak and freely use, plugging in their own data without having to share it with Meta.
  • Zuckerberg says that putting Llama into as many hands as possible will speed up the development of new products and tools, and lower associated costs.
  • Zuckerberg’s firm is spending a lot more than Alphabet did: $120 billion in capital expenditure over the next three years.

Mobile display with logo of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps in against blurred META logotype on white background

Kira-Yan

Are the biggest technology firms overinvesting in artificial intelligence? Probably. Meta Platforms’ (META META:CA) $40 billion in capital spending this year, for example, will be around double what it allocated in 2021. Shareholders have been broadly supportive of that. But what

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.71K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META--
Meta Platforms, Inc.
META:CA--
Meta Platforms, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News