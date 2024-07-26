AsiaVision

A Quick Take On Pyro AI’s IPO

Pyro AI Inc. (PYRO) has filed to raise $10 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The company designs, develops, licenses and distributes mobile and online video game titles for players worldwide.

PYRO’s revenue growth is likely coming to an end soon, the company faces numerous risks operating in China, and investors in such company stocks have typically fared poorly.

My opinion on the IPO is to Sell (Avoid).

What Does Pyro Do?

Hong Kong, PRC-based Pyro AI Inc. was founded to develop in-house games and license third-party games for its user base.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Wu Kin Chung. He has been with Pyro since its inception in 2021 and was previously an associate director of China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Limited, a financial services firm in Hong Kong.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Own games development

Third-party licensing

Software game development services.

Pyro AI's own games developed are:

Abyss

M2

Mythicland

Solitaire

Mascot Whoops

Dynasty Pantheon.

The third party licensed game, Barcode Footballer, has generated the majority of the company's past revenue, but that license was terminated.

As of December 31, 2023, Pyro has booked fair market value investment of $3.8 million from investors, including K Family and others.

The company markets its games via mobile app platforms and online digital media.

Pyro generally allocates a high percentage of marketing spending related to the launch of each new game.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen significantly as revenues have grown, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2023 22.2% FYE June 30, 2023 10.2% FYE June 30, 2022 2.0% Click to enlarge

(Source — SEC.)

The Selling efficiency multiple, which is how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling expense, fell to 1.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2023 1.5 FYE June 30, 2023 4.2 Click to enlarge

(Source — SEC.)

The Rule of 40 is a rule of thumb for the software industry that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and operating margin equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth rate/operating margin trajectory.

PYRO’s most recent calculation was 52% as of December 31, 2023, so the firm has performed well in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 50% Operating Margin 2% Total 53% Click to enlarge

(Source — SEC.)

What Is Pyro’s Market?

According to a 2024 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global mobile gaming market is an estimated $100 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to exceed $164 billion by the end of 2029.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10.4% from 2024 to 2029.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the advent of faster, 5G mobile data networks along with the increasing proliferation of more capable mobile smartphones and a surge of free-to-play games combined with in-app purchase capabilities.

Furthermore, more sophisticated game design and an increase in the number of genres is expected to widen the demographic reach of mobile games to new user categories.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Mad Head Limited

NeoBards Entertainment

Gameone Holdings

Numerous other game developers and publishers.

Pyro’s Recent Financial Results

The firm’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Higher top-line revenue from a small base

Flat gross profit and variable gross margin

Dropping operating profit

Fluctuating cash flow from operations.

The table below shows relevant financial results from Pyro’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 2,971,896 50.3% FYE June 30, 2023 $ 4,864,743 74.7% FYE June 30, 2022 $ 2,784,713 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 1,206,556 57.1% FYE June 30, 2023 $ 2,440,119 150.3% FYE June 30, 2022 $ 974,873 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2023 40.60% 1.7% FYE June 30, 2023 50.16% 43.3% FYE June 30, 2022 35.01% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 71,663 2.4% FYE June 30, 2023 $ 1,057,135 21.7% FYE June 30, 2022 $ 97,582 3.5% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 129,425 4.4% FYE June 30, 2023 $ 971,291 20.0% FYE June 30, 2022 $ 155,701 5.6% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 990,092 FYE June 30, 2023 $ 671,367 FYE June 30, 2022 $ 718,011 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source — SEC.)

As of December 31, 2023, Pyro had $106,695 in cash and $2.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was negative ($3 million).

Pyro’s IPO And Valuation Details

Pyro intends to raise $10 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 2.25 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have shown an interest in acquiring shares of the IPO.

Under the terms of the IPO, existing company shareholders will see an increase in the net tangible book value of their shares of $0.33, while new public shareholders will see a dilution of $4.24 per share.

At IPO, the company’s enterprise value would be about $102 million, not including the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 9.2%.

The company said it will utilize the net proceeds from the IPO as described here:

approximately 40% for product developments, such as mobile and online gaming series and the development of our proprietary gaming focused platform; approximately 15% for the development and the expansion of our business operations in Southeast Asia; approximately 10% for sales and marketing activities; approximately 20% for investments in infrastructure relating to information technology; and approximately 15% for fund general working capital needs. As of the date of this prospectus, the balance amount due to Mr. Wu Kin Chung, our chief executive officer, amounted to approximately $2.5 million. Following our initial public offering, we intend to utilize cash generated from our operations to repay the balance amount to Mr. Wu King Chung in due course. (Source - SEC.)

Leadership’s presentation of the IPO roadshow is not currently available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, leadership said the company is not subject to any legal or administrative proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its business or financial condition.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Cathay Securities.

Presented here is a table of various company capitalization and valuation figures:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $110,025,000 Enterprise Value $102,033,305 Price / Sales 18.78 EV / Revenue 17.41 EV / EBITDA 92.62 Earnings Per Share $0.04 Operating Margin 18.80% Net Margin 16.88% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 9.20% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$2,952,944 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -2.68% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.00 Revenue Growth Rate 50.31% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source — SEC.)

Pyro’s Growth Will Likely Reverse

PYRO is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its cash requirements.

The firm’s financials have shown increasing top-line revenue from a small base, plateauing gross profit and variable gross margin, lower operating profit and variable cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was negative ($3 million).

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue has increased as revenue has increased from a small base; its Selling efficiency multiple dropped to 1.5x in the most recent reporting period.

Pyro says it plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings, if any, for reinvestment into the company's growth initiatives and working capital requirements.

The company is subject to restrictions in dividend payments as a function of its domicile in the Cayman Islands and its operating subsidiaries in the PRC, so the likelihood of a dividend is extremely low.

Pyro’s recent capital spending history shows that it has spent heavily on capital expenditures despite already negative operating cash flow.

The company’s Rule of 40 results have been solid, mostly driven by strong revenue growth from a small base and which will likely plateau due to the loss of its most popular licensed game title.

The market opportunity for mobile games is considerable and is expected to grow at a relatively robust growth rate in the coming years, but the company faces competition from far larger firms.

The firm will be an “emerging growth company” and a “foreign private issuer,” which allows management to disclose substantially less information to shareholders.

Furthermore, the company will operate a wholly foreign-owned subsidiary in the PRC, which means that shareholders won’t directly own the operating assets.

Many Chinese company stocks of this type have performed poorly post-IPO.

Management is seeking an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 17.4x on what will likely be flat, if not reversing, revenue growth from a tiny base.

Given the high valuation expectation and substantial risks associated with this type of offering, my opinion on the IPO is to Sell (Avoid).