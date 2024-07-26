Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2024 11:59 AM ETStellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.82K Followers

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:STEL) Q2 2024 Results Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Courtney Theriot - Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller, Stellar Bank
Robert Franklin, Jr. - Chief Executive Officer
Paul Egge - Chief Financial Officer
Ramon Vitulli - President, Stellar Bancorp, Inc., and Chief Executive Officer of Stellar Bank

Conference Call Participants

David Feaster, Jr. - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.
Will Jones - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.
Matthew Olney - Stephens, Inc.
John Rodis - Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC

Operator

Thank you for standing by. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings Call. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Courtney Theriot, Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.

Courtney Theriot

Thank you, operator, and thank you all that have joined our call today. Good morning. Our team would like to welcome you to our earnings call for the second quarter of 2024. This morning's earnings call will be led by our CEO, Bob Franklin, and CFO, Paul Egge. Also in attendance today are Steve Retzloff, Executive Chairman of the company; Ray Vitulli, President of the Company and CEO of the Bank; and Joe West, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of the bank.

Before we begin, I need to remind everyone that some of the remarks made today constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. We intend all such statements to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the act.

Also note that if we give guidance about future results, that guidance is only a reflection of management's beliefs

Recommended For You

About STEL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STEL

Trending Analysis

Trending News