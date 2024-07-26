Alistair Berg

Sustainability has been a buzzword on Wall Street for the past decade, given the focus on ESG investing. I don’t fundamentally have a problem with the idea of investing in ESG-friendly companies, but do remain skeptical that it can be quantified in a clear way. Having said that, there are plenty of good funds out there that accept this and put together a robust portfolio as a result.

If you’re a fan of focusing on sustainability, then you may want to consider the Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR). This ETF is an excellent example of a socially conscious investment product that targets long-term capital appreciation, while ensuring portfolios are aligned with firms demonstrating environmental and social leadership. The stock selection process is led by Putnam Investments.

A Look At The Holdings

The first thing that stand out when looking at the top 10 positions is that these are all the familiar names driving passive large-cap indices. Microsoft makes up the largest allocation at 9.11%, followed by Apple and Nvidia. The implication here, of course, is that this is a very top-heavy fund, which is something I worry about broadly this late in the cycle.

franklintempleton.com

Sector Composition and Weightings

Because the top 10 are largely the same as what you see in the S&P 500, it makes sense that the largest allocation from a sector perspective goes to Tech. I do think it’s good to see Health Care come in second, but I’m anxious about Tech sector weakness in the short-term, sustainability or not.

franklintempleton.com

The point here is that while this is what you’d expect with a sustainability focused fund, the sector risk may be too large to bear for now, and performance matters for all investors.

Peer Comparison

Though sitting in a growing market of sustainable and ESG products, the Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stands in contrast due to its active management style and stringent stock-selection process. The fund looks at factors apart from a company’s economic or financial performance. It seeks to identify management teams that have aligned incentives with all stakeholders – visible signals that the fund managers are looking for extra returns through the impact of sustainable leadership within companies.

Having said that, it’s worth comparing the fund to the iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV). This fund eliminates “controversial” companies in the large-cap space, focusing also on sustainability. When we look at the price ratio of PLDR to XVV, we find that PLDR has outperformed.

ycharts.com

Pros and Cons

On the positive side? The fund’s focus on a diversified portfolio of “sustainably minded” companies and its active management approach should allow for targeting specific companies and meeting specific goals of investors. This is for those who want to allocate a portion of their investment capital to pursue financial return, while also maintaining a socially responsible investing strategy. Putnam is a significant player in the investment industry, all of which is positive for considering the fund.

The drawbacks though can’t be ignored. We know historically that active management tends to have a hard time outperforming passive strategies over time. There’s also no guarantee at all that the portfolio *only* includes sustainable companies. As such, you may not be getting as an investor what you hope you are in terms of the overall portfolio.

Broadly speaking, I'm very anti market-cap weighting here. There's so much concentration risk going on in the mega-cap indices that it leaves investors vulnerable to company specific risks in an otherwise “diversified” portfolio. This matters a lot, not just short-term but long-term as well, and unfortunately this fund is not immune to those risks given its portfolio composition.

Conclusion

For investors seeking investments that reflect sustainable business practices and long-term capital appreciation – the Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF is worth considering. From what I can tell, it’s worth considering by many investors. Just be mindful of the short-term risks here with the Tech sector being so heavily allocated. Overall, though, I think it’s a decent fund for what it’s trying to do. Perhaps this is one to allocate to after a broader dislocation that brings the concentration at the top 10 down to something less risky overall.