The summer dip of 2024 has been glorious for value investors, particularly British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) investors.

The high-yield value rotation has been very kind to BTI.

This red-hot dividend aristocrat (25th consecutive dividend hike later this year) has delivered the mirror image of the Mag 7, which has fallen 9%.

Bottom Line Up Front: British American Has Room To Run

It echoes the tech crash, in which BTI more than doubled while the Nasdaq fell 82%.

Stock Tech Crash 3/27/2000 - 10/7/2002 BTI 128.0% ENB -5.8% AMZN -77.3% NVDA -64.4% MSFT -57.6% S&P -49.2% Nasdaq -82.8% Click to enlarge

(Source: Dividend Kings Portfolio Optimizer Tool)

Of course, in a real bear market, rather than a modest market dip, you shouldn't expect any particular stock to go up.

British America was yielding 16% at its bottom in 2000, right before the tech crash began.

47% historically undervalued in March 2000.

At its recent lows, BTI was 47% undervalued.

The Last Time British American Was This Undervalued (2000, Value Crash + Master Settlement Panic)

Time Frame (Years) Annual Returns Total Returns S&P 500 Annual Returns S&P 500 Total Returns 1 109% 109% 56% 56% 3 45% 208% 33% 134% 5 42% 487% 28% 250% 7 40% 953% 22% 291% 10 30% 1231% 19% 487% 15 25% 2742% 18% 1122% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

From its 2000 lows (almost 50% undervalued vs S&P's 50% overvalued) to 50% overvalued in mid 2017, BTI delivered 37X returns in 17 years.

24% annualized returns for 17 years.

5-Year Consensus Return Potential: 174% = 20% Annualized Vs 12% S&P

FAST Graphs, FactSet

3-Year Consensus Return Potential: 105% = 35% Annualized vs 12% S&P

FAST Graphs, FactSet

12-Month Consensus Fundamentally Justified Return Potential: 40% Vs 8% S&P

StockTA

For the technical analysts, the momentum has shifted in BTI's favor. There's no current resistance and a clear breakout with bullish short-term indicators.

If BTI's momentum (100% justified by fundamentals) can continue for a few more weeks, momentum traders and momentum funds will start buying it.

OK, with the bottom line up front, let's dig into earnings to see why one of the hottest dividend aristocrats on Wall Street has room to run and what might go wrong with the thesis.

Fact 1: Solid Growth Prospects Confirms Investment Thesis

Here's a summary of the earnings announcement and conference call for British American's first-half results.

British American Tobacco First Half 2024 Earnings Summary

Earnings Presentation

Revenue: BTI reported an organic revenue decline of 0.8%, reflecting the impact of currency headwinds and divestments in Russia and Belarus.

Operating Margin: The adjusted organic operating margin remained flat at 44.9%.

Profit: Profit from operations was down 0.9%, while diluted EPS increased by 1.3%.

Guidance: Management reaffirmed full-year guidance for low-single-digit organic constant-currency revenue growth and low-single-digit organic adjusted profit growth despite expected currency headwinds of about 2%.

Key Highlights

New Categories BTI added 1.4 million smokeless consumers, totaling 26.4 million. Smokeless products now account for 18% of group revenue, up 1.4 percentage points from the previous year.

Modern Oral Products: BTI’s modern oral volumes rose by 226% in the US. Despite holding only a 3.5% market share in 2023, the Velo brand benefited from growing interest in nicotine pouches and reported shortages of competitors like PMI’s Zyn.

Investments: The company made significant investments in its US commercial distribution and innovation, which are expected to drive better performance in the second half of the year.

Regional Performance

US Market: BTI's revenue in the US was down 7%, mainly due to the performance of combustibles and the impact of illicit vapor products. However, investments in commercial initiatives have shown early signs of recovery in volume and value share.

5% price hikes in US

Earnings Presentation

AME (Americas and Europe): Revenue grew by 5%, driven by higher revenue from combustibles and new category growth, particularly in Modern Oral products.

APMEA (Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa): Total revenue increased by 2%, with solid vapor and modern oral product performance. However, heated product revenue was impacted by price repositioning in Japan and Italy.

Earnings Presentation

Product Performance

Vapor Products: The Vuse brand maintained global value share leadership and showed strong revenue growth in Europe and APMEA. However, the US market faced challenges due to the proliferation of illicit single-use vapor products.

Heated Products: Glo revenue was down 4%, impacted by price repositioning and pipeline build. However, innovations like Hyper Pro have started to drive volume share improvements in key markets like Japan and Italy.

Combustibles: Organic volumes declined by 6.9%, driven by wholesaler inventory movements in the US and supply chain disruptions in Sudan.

Excluding these factors, the volume decline was 4.7%.

Outlook

Second Half Expectations: BTI expects an acceleration in performance in the second half, driven by new product launches and the unwinding of US wholesaler inventory movements. The company remains confident in delivering its full-year guidance.

Long-Term Growth: BTI aims to progressively improve its delivery to 3%-5% organic revenue growth and mid single-digit adjusted profit from operations growth on an organic constant currency basis by 2026.

Bottom Line

British American Tobacco's first half of 2024 showed resilience despite macroeconomic challenges and currency headwinds. The company’s strategic investments in new categories and US commercial distribution are expected to drive better performance in the latter half of the year. BTI remains committed to its transformation journey, focusing on long-term growth and value creation for its stakeholders.

We are committed to a progressive dividend and making good progress on de-leveraging." - CEO, Q2 conference call Earnings Presentation

A progressive dividend means it goes up as earnings rise, but it doesn't fall if earnings decline.

BTI is on track to achieve a 25th consecutive year streak this year, making it a global aristocrat.

Management is guiding for $51.5 billion in free cash flow over the next five years, just over $10 billion per year.

2024 FCF payout ratio consensus: 62%

2025 FCF payout ratio consensus: 61%

2026 FCF payout ratio consensus: 59%

Rating agencies consider 85% FCF payout ratios safe for tobacco companies, and BTI's target is a 65% EPS payout ratio. Its free cash flow payout ratio is even lower and is getting safer by the year.

Earnings Presentation

Management is guiding for long-term growth of 3% to 5% in revenue, converting to 4% to 6% operating profit growth before buybacks.

Management's new long-term EPS guidance is 1% to 2% net buybacks per year, which means 5% to 7% EPS growth.

Up from 4% to 6% in 2023.

The new post-earnings FactSet consensus is 6.6% long-term growth, the upper end of management's guidance.

8.6% yield + 5% to 7% EPS/dividend growth = 13.6% to 15.6% total return guidance.

Analyst consensus 8.6% yield + 6.6% growth = 15.2% total return potential.

Fact 2: Risks To Thesis To Be Aware Of

Some weakness in new product sales marred BTI's solid results.

Earnings Presentation

The growth rate of 7.4% YOY is pretty weak and far below the 15% to 20% S&P cited in its five-year forecast when it upgraded BTI to a stable BBB+ credit rating.

Why New Product Growth Slowed

Macroeconomic Challenges: The company faced significant macroeconomic headwinds, particularly in the U.S. market. High inflation, high interest rates, and reduced consumer spending power impacted overall sales. These economic conditions have created a challenging environment for consumer products, including new categories like vapor and heated products.

Investment Year: 2024 was designated as BTI's investment year. The company made substantial investments to strengthen its U.S. business, accelerate innovation, and enhance its capabilities. These investments were necessary for long-term growth but had a short-term impact on revenue growth.

Regulatory and Market Conditions: Specific regulatory challenges, such as the proliferation of illicit single-use vapor products in the U.S. and regulatory changes in markets like Canada, also negatively affected new product sales. These regulatory issues led to a shift in consumer behavior and impacted legal sales channels.

Comparative Base: The company was lapping a tough comparator in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) region, which affected the year-over-year growth rate. This means the previous year's performance was particularly strong, making it harder to show significant growth.

Despite these challenges, management remains confident about the future growth potential of new categories, driven by ongoing investments and innovations expected to yield better results in the second half of the year.

Earnings Presentation

According to management and analysts, these are plausible-sounding reasons for slowing growth, and the overall guidance for 50% new product revenue by 2035 remains on track.

However, BTI is going to have to defend its global lead in vaping, which is the most popular nicotine consumption method for younger customers.

Its success in heat sticks has been disappointing, with BTI struggling to steal market share from PM's iQos.

Earnings Presentation

Last year, BTI improved the profitability of new products by almost $500 million. At the end of 2023, management said it expects to continue growing that profitability to about $600 million in 2024 and $700 million in 2025.

BTI believes it's on track for about $4 billion in new product profits annually by 2030.

$13.6 billion expected total profit.

$13.5 billion in new product sales (33% of revenue guidance).

$41 billion in guidance sales.

About 30% net margins for new product sales by 2030.

BTI's net margin is expected to be 33% this year and 32% in 2028, indicating stable profitability.

Management believes that new products, like iQos and heat sticks, can be just as profitable or even more profitable than cigarettes, thanks to preferential tax treatment.

However, BTI must prove several things to achieve its growth guidance over time.

They have to grow new products at 15% to 20% for the next five years (S&P estimate)

They have to make sure that profitability improves as expected profitability improvement.

BTI is up to 18% of sales from new products, up 1.4% from last year, and if it continues at the current pace, it's on track to achieve 100% new product sales (smoke-free) by 2083.

In the US, management previously mentioned a plan to be 100% smoke-free by 2053, and it will have to double its growth rate of new products to 15% to achieve that goal.

BTI is currently on track for $425 million in new product profits this year.

However, that's slightly below the $600 million plan at the start of the year.

And we also have to remember that profits are not free cash flow.

BTI plans to reinvest all new product profits into growth, increasing distribution, new products, and marketing.

In other words, the free cash flow of $10 to $12 billion per year that BTI is generating is coming from cigarettes.

And 44% of those sales are from the US, where volumes declined by nearly 12% adjusted for inventory shifts.

That led to an almost 9% decline in revenue in the US, an untenable decline that would lead to 50% lower US cigarette revenue within 10 years and 75% lower within 20 years.

Earnings presentation

Starting in 2025, BTI expects the decline in U.S. combustible volume to decelerate to high single-digit rates.

Earnings presentation

However, given 5% pricing power in the first half of 2024, BTI may face -3% to -5% cigarette revenue declines in its largest market.

Earnings presentation

In the US, vaping sales were flat due to illicit vaping stealing market share. RRP revenues were 20% of total sales, slightly better than the company-wide 18%.

The good news is that analysts expect free cash flow to remain stable at around $12 billion per year by 2028, and that's more than enough to sustain a healthy and growing dividend.

5.2% annual dividend growth consensus through 2028.

BTI's dividend is expected to grow slightly slower than earnings as the company focuses on new product sales and buybacks.

And that's just some of the risks BTI is facing.

S&P

S&P LT Risk Management Score Rating 0% to 9% Very Poor 10% to 19% Poor 20% to 29% Suboptimal 30% to 59% Acceptable 60% to 69% Good 70% to 79% Very Good 80+% Exceptional BTI 93.74% Global Percentile 100% Click to enlarge

(Source: S&P)

S&P rates BTI as the industry leader in most of its risk management categories and among the top 80 companies in the world in terms of long-term risk management.

Fact 3: Valuation: Still One Of The Best Aristocrat Deals On Wall Street

FactSet

These are the valuations after a 25% rally off its 52-week lows.

At its lows, here were its valuations:

Yield: 10.5%

2028 Consensus Yield On Cost: 13.8%

Price/Earnings: 5.6

Price/Operating Cash Flow: 4.8

Price/Book Value: 0.84

Price/Free Cash Flow: 5.2

Enterprise Value/EBITDA: 5.5

Enterprise Value/Free Cash Flow: 8.4

And yet BTI remains dirt cheap at an 8.6% yield with a consensus 11.1% yield on cost in 2028.

Consensus yield on cost is helpful because BTI has been in a seven-year bear market, courtesy of its 50% overvaluation in 2017.

Just like the S&P 500 in March 2000, for years, investors were underwater and crying "Dead money! Terrible investment!"

But what happens if BTI, now at $35 and off its low of $28.25, were to trade flat through 2028?

Then, by the end of 2028, the yield would be 11.1%, 0.6% higher than the peak 10.5% yield we saw a few months ago.

What if British American trades flat through 2028?

Yield: 11.1%

2033 Consensus Yield On Cost: 14.6%

Price/Earnings: 5.3

Price/Operating Cash Flow: 4.5

Price/Book Value: 0.79

Price/Free Cash Flow: 4.6

Enterprise Value/EBITDA: 5.2

Enterprise Value/Free Cash Flow: 7.9

And remember that by 2030, BTI plans to be 33% RRP, and its leverage ratio is expected to be even lower.

Consensus Balance Sheet Forecast

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Cash Flow (Millions) Average Interest Rate 2023 $50,195 $5,875 $44,111 $2,229 $12,223 $15,713 4.44% 2024 $47,295 $8,079 $42,293 $2,185 $13,284 $15,061 4.62% 2025 $44,720 $10,006 $40,041 $2,163 $14,037 $15,504 4.84% 2026 $42,145 $12,274 $37,637 $2,146 $14,621 $16,251 5.09% 2027 NA $20,474 $32,352 $2,189 $15,063 $17,143 NA 2028 NA NA $28,004 NA $16,317 NA NA 2029 NA NA NA NA $17,236 NA NA Annualized Growth -5.7% 36.6% -8.7% -0.5% 5.9% 2.2% 4.7% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

BTI's debt is steadily falling at about the same rate as its cash flows are growing, and its cash pile is expected to hit $20.5 billion by the end of 2027.

Net debt is expected to fall at almost 9% per year through 2028.

BTI is a $77 billion market cap company and might be able to continue accelerating buybacks up from the $900 million in 2024 and $1.15 billion in 2025 management is guiding for.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Despite higher growth spending on RRPs, BTI's free cash flow is expected to remain steady at $11.6 billion.

Analysts now expect $3.5 billion in buybacks from 2024 through 2026, and I expect 2027 preliminary estimates to rise significantly to $1 to $2 billion within a few quarters.

Consensus Leverage Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (3 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (8+ Safe) 2023 4.11 3.61 7.05 2024 3.56 3.18 6.89 2025 3.19 2.85 7.17 2026 2.88 2.57 7.57 2027 NA 2.15 7.83 2028 NA 1.72 NA Annualized Change -11.1% -13.8% 2.7% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Analysts expect BTI's debt/EBITDA ratio to fall under 2X for the first time in 2028.

We could raise our rating on BTI if the group's business standing is strengthened by a demonstrated track record of fast-growing revenues and profit from new categories of products in main markets like the U.S. and Europe. This would mean the group has successfully navigated changing consumer preferences, regulatory and litigation uncertainties and intense competitive pressures. This would also assume that BTI has profitably managed the expected receding demand for combustible products. A positive rating action would also hinge on the group improving its credit metrics from 2023 levels such that adjusted debt to EBITDA is close to 2.0x and FFO to debt is close to 30%." - S&P, emphasis added

S&P says that if BTI comes close to around 2X debt/EBITDA, it will consider an upgrade to an A-credit rating, just like PM enjoys.

Credit Default Swaps: Insurance Policies Estimating The Risk Of Bankruptcy

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

The bond market has been estimating falling fundamental risk in the last few months and currently estimates BTI's 30-year bankruptcy risk at 3.66%, consistent with BBB+ positive outlook credit ratings.

Note how the bond market estimated stable fundamental risk when BTI was trading at just over $28, with a 10.5% yield.

The bond market was never worried about BTI, and that, combined with rating agencies, management, analyst consensus, and objective quarterly data, is why I've been buying and recommending BTI for years.

Bottom Line: British American Is A Red Hot 8.6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat With Room To Run

British American's 24% rally in recent months, including a 10% rally since the market dip began, is 100% justified by fundamentals.

With solid fundamentals, positive technicals, and a 24% discount to fair value, BTI remains one of Wall Street's best high-yield aristocrats bargains.

Why British American's Run Could Just Be Beginning

