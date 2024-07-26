Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.82K Followers

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stefan Anninger - Vice President of Investor Relations
Chris Winfrey - President and Chief Executive Officer
Jessica Fischer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Moffett - MoffettNathanson
Sebastiano Petti - JP Morgan
Jonathan Chaplin - New Street
Benjamin Swinburne - Morgan Stanley
Jessica Ehrlich - Bank of America Securities
Peter Cipino - Wolfe Research

Operator

Hello. And welcome to Charter Communications' Second Quarter Investor Call. We ask that you please hold all questions until the completion of the formal remarks, at which time you'll be given instructions for the question-and-answer session. Also, as a reminder, this conference is being recorded today. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time. I will now turn the call over to Stefan Anninger.

Stefan Anninger

Thanks, operator, and welcome, everyone. The presentation that accompanies this call can be found on our website, ir.charter.com. I would like to remind you that there are a number of risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our SEC filings, which we encourage you to read carefully. Various remarks that we make on this call concerning expectations, predictions, plans, and prospects constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from historical or anticipated results. Any forward-looking statements reflect management's current view only and Charter undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements. On today's call, we have Chris Winfrey, our President and CEO, and Jessica Fischer, our CFO.

With that, let's turn the call over to Chris.

Chris Winfrey

Thanks, Stefan. During the second quarter, we lost 149 ,000 internet customers, most of which was driven by the end of the Affordable Connectivity Program. We added over 550,000 Spectrum Mobile lines and close

Recommended For You

About CHTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHTR

Trending Analysis

Trending News