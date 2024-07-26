3M Company (MMM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2024 12:48 PM ET3M Company (MMM) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.82K Followers

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bruce Jermeland - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
William Brown - Director and CEO
Monish Patolawala - President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Sprague - Vertical Research Partners
Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research
Scott Davis - Melius Research
Julian Mitchell - Barclays
Steven Tusa - JPMorgan
Andrew Obin - Bank of America
Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup
Joseph O'Dea - Wells Fargo Securities
Brett Linzey - Mizuho Securities
Nicole Deblase - Deutsche Bank
Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the 3M Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded Friday, July 26, 2024.

I would now like to turn the call over to Bruce Jermeland, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at 3M.

Bruce Jermeland

Thank you, and good morning, everyone and welcome to our second quarter earnings conference call. With me today are Bill Brown, 3M's Chief Executive Officer; and Monish Patolawala, our President and Chief Financial Officer. Bill and Monish will make some formal comments, then we'll take your questions.

Please note that today’s earnings release and slide presentation accompanying this call are posted on the home page of our Investor Relations website at 3M.com.

Please turn to Slide 2. Please take a moment to read the forward-looking statement. During today’s conference call, we will be making certain predictive statements that reflect our current views about 3M's future performance and financial results. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Item 1A of our most recent Form 10-Q lists some

Recommended For You

About MMM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MMM

Trending Analysis

Trending News