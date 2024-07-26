Hensoldt AG (HAGHY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hensoldt AG (OTCPK:HAGHY) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 26, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Veronika Endres - Head of Investor Relations
Oliver Dorre - CEO
Christian Ladurner - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ross Law - Morgan Stanley
Carlos Iranzo Peris - Bank of America
Aymeric Poulain - Kepler Chevreux
Christophe Menard - Deutsche Bank
Simon Keller - HAIB
Christian Cohrs - Warburg Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the H1 Results 2024 Analyst Conference Call. I would like to remind you that, all participants may be listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]. The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Veronika Endres, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Veronika Endres

Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Hensoldt's H1 2024 results call, which we are holding at our ESG site in [Indiscernible] today. Thank you for joining us. I'm Veronika Endres, Head of Investor Relations at Hensoldt. With me are our CEO, Oliver Durbin and our CFO, Christian Ladurner. Oliver and Christian will guide you through this presentation today, which will be followed by Q&A session.

And with that, I hand over to you, Oliver.

Oliver Dorre

Thank you very much, Veronika, and a cordial welcome from my side as well. I'm very excited to lead you into today's presentation after having passed the 100-day mark as CEO and the 200-day mark as a Hensoldtian two weeks ago. When I briefly summarize the first half year at Hensoldt, I can say with conviction that, this company excels in many areas. My three key observations are: Firstly, our technology is really impressive. For example, we received high praise from the air defenders in Ukraine, where our TRML-4D show outstanding detection, performance and high reliability.

