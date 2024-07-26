Cofinimmo SA (CFMOF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2024 1:10 PM ETCofinimmo SA (CFMOF) Stock
Cofinimmo SA (OTC:CFMOF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2024 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jean-Pierre Hanin - Chief Executive Officer
Sebastien Berden - COO Healthcare; Francoise Roels, Secretary General
Yeliz Bicici - COO, Offices & Real Estate Development
Jean Kotarakos - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Edoardo Gili - Green Street
Stephanie Dossmann - Jefferies
Frederic Renard - Kepler
Ferragina Francesca - ING
Lynn Hautekeete - KBC
Kai Klose - Berenberg
Celine Soo-Huynh - Barclays

I will now hand you over to Jean-Pierre Hanin, CEO; and Jean Kotarakos, CFO. Thank you.

Jean-Pierre Hanin

Thank you, Alicia. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today as we dive into Cofinimmo's results for the first half of 2024. I'm surrounded by my colleagues; Jean Kotarakos, CFO; Yeliz Bicici, COO; Sebastien Berden, COO; Sophie Grulois, General Counsel; and Roel Dumont, Chief Human Resources Officer.

So I'm on slide number 3, many information and for the sake of convenience, let me just highlight some of them. Healthcare real estate now makes up 75% of our portfolio, earning us a spot in the EPRA Healthcare category since June of this year. In this first semester, we signed a better performance than the outlook and we managed proactively our investment commitment. By that I mean that today, we have an estimate of gross investment of €250 million and that means that we would finish this year as net divestors, which would have on its own a favorable effect on the debt-to-asset ratio.

