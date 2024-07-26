AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Limited Partnership Units (AB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.82K Followers

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Limited Partnership Units (NYSE:AB) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Griffin – Head-Investor Relations
Seth Bernstein – President and Chief Executive Officer
Jackie Marks – Chief Financial Officer
Onur Erzan – Head of Global Client Group and Private Wealth

Conference Call Participants

Bill Katz – TD Cowen
Craig Siegenthaler – Bank of America
Dan Fannon – Jefferies
John Dunn – Evercore ISI
Alex Blostein – Goldman Sachs

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the AllianceBernstein Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Review. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session and I will give you instructions on how to ask questions at that time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and will be available for replay on our website shortly after the conclusion of this call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to the host for this call, Head of Investor Relations for AB, Mr. Mark Griffin. Please go ahead.

Mark Griffin

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2024 earnings review. This conference call is being webcast and accompanied by a slide presentation that's posted in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.alliancebernstein.com. With us today to discuss the company's results for the quarter are Seth Bernstein, President and CEO; and Jackie Marks, CFO. Onur Erzan, Head of Global Client Group and Private Wealth, will join us for questions after our prepared remarks.

Some of the information we'll present today is forward-looking and subject to certain SEC rules and regulations regarding disclosure. So I'd like to point out the safe harbor language on Slide 2 of our presentation. You can also find our safe harbor language in

Recommended For You

About AB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AB

Trending Analysis

Trending News