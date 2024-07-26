Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Power - Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Chris Boerner - Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer
David Elkins - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Adam Lenkowsky - Executive Vice President, Chief Commercialization Officer
Samit Hirawat - Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Global Drug Development

Conference Call Participants

Chris Schott - JPMorgan
Luisa Hector - Berenberg
Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs
Tim Anderson - Wolfe Research
Evan Seigerman - BMO Capital Markets
Carter Gould - Barclays
Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim Securities
Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley
Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo
David Risinger - Leerink Partners
Steve Scala - TD Cowen
Trung Huynh - UBS
Matthew Phipps - William Blair
Olivia Brayer - Cantor Fitzgerald
Steve Chesney - Redburn Atlantic
James Shin - Deutsche Bank
Kripa Devarakonda - Truist Securities
Sean McCutcheon - Raymond James
Alexandria Hammond - Bank of America

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Bristol Myers Squibb Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tim Power, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tim Power

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us this morning for our second quarter 2024 earnings call.

Joining me this morning with prepared remarks are Chris Boerner, our Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and David Elkins, our Chief Financial Officer. Also participating in today's call are Adam Lenkowsky, our Chief Commercialization Officer and Samit Hirawat, our Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Drug Development.

As you'll

