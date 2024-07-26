Graphite Miners News For The Month Of July 2024

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the July edition of the graphite miners news.

July saw flake graphite prices flat to slightly higher.

Graphite price news

During the past 30 days the China graphite flake-194 EXW spot price was flat The China graphite flake +195 EXW spot price was up 1.30%. Note that 94-97% is considered best suited for use in batteries; it is then upgraded to 99.9% purity to make “spherical” graphite used in Li-ion batteries. The spherical graphite 99.95% min EXW China price was flat the past 30 days.

Graphite demand and supply forecast charts

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 — Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, And Copper 2x to 3x

2022 — BMI forecasts we need 330+ new EV metal mines from 2022 to 2035 to meet surging demand — 97 new 56,000tpa natural flake graphite mines

Graphite market news

On July 3, Fastmarkets reported: “Fastmarkets battery raw materials market update. Key points.

Supporting local production: The US administration is supporting North American anode production by implementing a 25% tariff on Chinese anodes. Diversification: This will encourage diversification away from China and help build local anode capacity, essential for the US market once recent exemptions under the Inflation Reduction Act expire.”

On July 15, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported:

Synthetic anode material average prices tip below natural graphite for first time in over three years...pushing cell makers to increasingly switch towards the more affordable option.

On July 22, Investing News Network reported:

S&P Global: US outpaced by most other countries in mine development times...The document reveals that it takes nearly 29 years on average for a US mine to progress from discovery to production, compared to 27 years in Canada and 20 years in Australia. Only Zambia takes longer at an average of 34 years...Without domestic supply, the US remains vulnerable to supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions. With that in mind, the Biden administration has recognized the need to secure domestic sources of important commodities and has taken steps to address lengthy mine approval timelines. For example, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes provisions that prioritize energy and critical minerals research, and also allocates funds for mineral extraction.

On July 22, Fastmarkets reported:

Markets largely adjusted to China’s germanium, gallium, graphite export controls one year on...consumers have adjusted their procurement habits to compensate for longer wait times... Falling exports further pressured the oversupplied graphite market in China, Fastmarkets has heard.

Graphite miners news

Graphite producers

We have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not typically accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite, Shanshan Technology, and LuiMao Graphite.

Note: AMG Critical Materials N.V. [AMS:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) is also a “diversified producer”, producing graphite, vanadium, and lithium.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7](OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique. Syrah is also a vertically integrated producer of natural graphite Active Anode Material (“AAM”) at their Vidalia facility, Louisiana, USA.

On July 25, Syrah Resources announced: “June 2024 quarterly activities and cashflow report.” Highlights include:

“Balama campaign production of 24kt at 78% recovery with strong cost and ESG performance.

10kt natural graphite sold and shipped to third-party customers at US$735 per tonne [CIF] weighted average sales price with a higher proportion of high-priced coarse flake sales and no fine flake sales to Chinese anode customers reflective of record low prices.

Operations at the 11.25ktpa AAM Vidalia facility ramping up with solid capacity utilisation demonstrated in all primary process areas.

Dispatched on-specification commercial-scale production samples to Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla”) and other customers.

Vidalia AAM sales now expected from early 2025 as expanded qualification requirements and timelines are being introduced by customers concurrently with US Government policy changes and low-cost Chinese AAM import availability.

Progression of Vidalia’s expansion to a 45ktpa AAM, inclusive of 11.25ktpa AAM, production capacity (“Vidalia Further Expansion”) to a FID is awaiting Vidalia sales and dependent on customer and financing commitments.

Syrah is taking action to deal with the impacts of recent market, policy and customer developments on near-term cash flows.

Further cost saving initiatives are underway, considering reduced Balama campaign production rate and curtailed Vidalia ramp-up operations pending market catalysts and customer purchasing intent.

Quarter end cash balance of US$82 million, including restricted cash of US$41 million, of which US$27 million is available to fund Vidalia operating and capital costs.

US$150 million binding loan agreement with United States International Development Finance Corporation will be finalised shortly to provide long-term working and sustaining capital support to Balama.”

Catalysts:

2024 — Outcome of the U.S. Gov. additional US$350 million ATVM loan application to help fund Vidalia expansion.

Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF)

Ceylon Graphite has 'Vein graphite' production out of one mine in Sri Lanka with 121 square kilometers of tenements.

No news for the month.

Mineral Commodities Ltd. (“MRC”) [ASX:MRC]

Skaland Graphite is 100% owned by MRC. Skaland is the highest grade flake graphite operation in the world and largest producing mine in Europe; with immediate European graphite production of up to 10,000 tonnes per annum with regulatory approval to increase to 16,000. MRC plans to demerge its Norwegian graphite assets into a newly incorporated Norway company branded as Ascent Graphite.

On June 25, MRC announced: “MRC agrees terms to settle dispute and become 100% owner of Munglinup Graphite Project.” Highlights include:

“MRC has executed a non-binding term sheet to settle the dispute with JV partner, Gold Terrace, and acquire the remaining 49% interest in Munglinup.

Upon completion of the transaction via a formal agreement, MRC will become the 100% owner of Munglinup.

Total consideration for the transaction is $A7.5M for 49% payable in three (3) tranches.

Completion of the formal agreement is subject to standard conditions precedent.

MRC is in negotiations to obtain funding to finance completion of the transaction.”

On July 4, MRC announced: “A$4M convertible loan funding facility. Key loan terms include. 1% establishment fee, 15% interest...”

Tirupati Graphite [LSE:TGR]

On July 10, Tirupati Graphite announced:

Tirupati Graphite...is pleased to announce the development strategy for its current projects to achieve its aim of reaching production capacity of c.400,000 tons per annum of flake graphite to serve c.8% of forecast global demand in the next decade, subject to ongoing and future financing requirements and market demands over the course of the next few years. Strategic positioning of the Company. As announced on 4 July 2024, the Company and its financial advisers are progressing funding discussions with potential strategic partners and financial institutions. Since 2021, the Company has developed two flake graphite projects in Madagascar into production, and acquired additional large-scale projects in Mozambique, thereby laying a solid foundation for growth. Although there is no guarantee that funds will be raised, discussions are ongoing for near term raising of up to £3 million to streamline the current operations in Madagascar. The Company intends to raise, in due course, Project Finance of up to £80 million from Financial Institutions for expansion of the Company's Madagascan projects to a combined 54,000 tons per annum production capacity, and development of a first 50,000 tons per annum module at its Mozambican projects.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][FRA:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern Graphite purchased from Imerys the Lac des Iles producing graphite mine in Quebec and the Okanjande graphite deposit/Okorusu processing plant in Namibia. They also own the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The Company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

On June 27, Northern Graphite announced:

Northern Graphite awarded Québec Government Exploration Grant for Lac des Iles...The grant for up to C$400,000 will pay 50 percent of eligible expenses for geo-metallurgical and geo-environmental drilling to be carried out this year on the Company’s Lac des Iles mining lease.

NextSource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. 100% owns the Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar. The Company also has the Green Giant Vanadium Project on the same property.

On June 27, NextSource Materials announced:

Global anode expansion strategy update, economic results of proposed Battery Anode Facility in Saudi Arabia, and Strategic Partner Process...As announced in February 2023, NextSource plans to construct, in stages, multiple BAFs globally in key jurisdictions that would be capable of producing commercial scale graphite anode active material...The key jurisdictions being evaluated for potential BAF expansions are Madagascar, the KSA, the United Arab Emirates, and North America.

Gratomic Inc. [TSXV:GRAT] [GR:CB82] (OTCPK:CBULF)

Gratomic’s Aukam Graphite Project is located in Namibia, Africa. Gratomic also 100% own the Capim Grosso Graphite Project in Brazil. Gratomic is also collaborating with Forge Nano to develop a second facility for graphite micronization and spheronization.

On July 24, Accesswire reported: “Gratomic provides update on Strategic Path…The following are some key improvements, changes and progress made over last three months:

“Gratomic has taken steps to significantly reduced expenses in Namibia, Canada and Brazil by a total of $115,000 per month.

The Company is in the process of selling certain non-core assets. This includes a house the Company owns in Windhoek. Proceeds will be used for working capital and to complete a technical report on the Aukam Property. This will bring in some additional short-term cash, better used at the Aukam site. It will reduce on-going running costs. It is consistent with the Company focusing its resources towards achieving commercial goals.

Gratomic is also focused on reducing its current debt level.”

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite Project and processing plant in central Sweden. The company also owns the Norra Karr REE project, and the 51% of the Bihor Sud Nickel-Cobalt exploration stage project in Romania.

On July 23, Leading Edge Materials announced:

Leading Edge Materials closes first tranche of private placement...issuing 34,400,000 common shares at a price of $0.10/share for gross proceeds of CAD$3,440,000.

Evion Group NL [ASX:EVG]

On July 25, Evion Group announced: “Supply agreement for expandable graphite JV site in India.” Highlights include:

“Evion’s 50/50 Joint Venture in India (“Panthera Graphite Technologies” or “PGT”) has secured a supply of concentrate for the remainder of the year – guaranteeing supply for operations.

The Evion and PGT executive team negotiated a medium-term agreement for the supply of high-quality large flake material.

Security of supply provides a significant boost to PGT’s operations as we continue to ramp up production to meet strong demand for the sale of material.

The JV has commenced reviewing options for a medium term upgrade to production that has the potential to more than double sales volumes and revenue.

Samples of PGT material have recently been provided to multinational buyers in Japan and the USA as we seek to meet unprecedented demand.

The JV is currently finalising sales pricing agreements for the short to medium term for offtake and new buyers – pricing for expandable graphite continues to increase due to the restrictions on exports from China.”

Graphite developers

South Star Battery Metals [TSXV:STS] (OTCQB:STSBF)

South Star Battery Metals' Santa Cruz Graphite Mine is in Bahia Brazil. The Company also owns the BamaStar Project in Coosa County, Alabama, USA.

On June 25, Southern Star Battery Metals announced: “South Star Battery Metals announces successful metallurgical results for its BamaStar Graphite Project in Alabama, USA.” Highlights include:

“…Open circuit flotation tests resulted in excellent concentrates grade ranging from 94.4% Cg for fresh rock materials to 99.5% Cg for oxide samples with a simple flowsheet that maximizes graphite recovery and minimizes flake degradation.

The open circuit graphite recoveries were high, ranging between 87.5% and 91.5%.

Given the superior response of the oxide and transitional material, the next phase of work will investigate mining pit design to maximize processing of oxide and transitional material early in the project life and postpone mining of the fresh ore in order to decrease initial CAPEX, lower OPEX and target improved project economics.

The NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment results for BamaStar are scheduled for release in August 2024.”

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

On July 11, Renascor Resources announced: “Renascor awarded $5m Government Grant. Australian critical minerals grant to co-fund purified spherical graphite demonstration facility.” Highlights include:

“…The grant has been awarded to Renascor to co-fund up to 49.9% of the capital cost of a $10 million demonstration processing plant that will produce battery-grade Purified Spherical Graphite (PSG) for use in lithium-ion battery anodes.

Renascor’s grant application was supported by South Korean conglomerate POSCO International and Japanese trading company Hanwa Co. Ltd. Renascor has previously entered into non-binding offtake agreements with both POSCO and Hanwa Co. Ltd…”

Talga Group [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Group is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction, and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga 100% owned graphite deposits are in Sweden, proprietary process test facility is in Germany.

No significant news for the month.

Westwater Resources (WWR)

Westwater Resources Inc. is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama. The Coosa Graphite Plant (2023 production start) plans to source natural graphite initially from non-China suppliers and then from the USA from 2028.

On July 18, Westwater Resources announced: “Westwater Resources announces off-take sales agreement with Stellantis for sale of graphite from its Kellyton Plant.” Highlights include:

“Westwater contracts with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (“FCA”), a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles and part of Stellantis, to supply natural graphite anode material.

With this binding Off-Take Agreement and the previously announced agreement with SK ON, Westwater has now secured off-take agreements for 100% of its Kellyton Phase 1 capacity.

With over $120 million into its Kellyton plant, and with these two off-take agreements in place, Westwater is proceeding to secure debt financing to complete construction.”

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd [ASX:MNS] (OTCPK:MNSEF)

Magnis is an Australian-based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world-class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project.

On June 10, Magnis Energy Technologies announced: “Long term suspended entities. The securities of the following entities have been suspended for more than three months.”

Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT]

On June 27, Black Rock Mining announced: “Black Rock completes full form offtake agreements for large flake graphite concentrate.” Highlights include:

“Black Rock has executed full form offtake agreements for large flake graphite concentrate with two key customers: Muhui International Trade (Dalian) Co. Ltd (Muhui), and Qingdao Yujinxi New Material Co. Ltd (Qinqdao).

Key terms of the two Offtake Agreements: Supply of 15ktpa of large flake concentrate (>+100 mesh) under each offtake contract (for a total of 30ktpa). Buyers option to purchase an additional 10ktpa of any uncontracted volume under each offtake contract (for a total additional volume of 20ktpa). Initial three (3) year term, extendable by two (2) years at the buyers option. Price indexed to published indices, RefWin and ICCSino.”

On July 17, Black Rock Mining announced: “Black Rock signs mining services contract with Taifa.” Highlights include:

“Black Rock has signed a mining services contract with TAIFA Mining and Civils Limited (Taifa) for an initial term of 3 years, subject to Final Investment Decision [FID].

Taifa is a highly skilled and experienced mining contractor based in Tanzania.

The contract value for the initial 3-year term is US$37.9m, and is consistent with the estimated cost in the Mahenge eDFS Update released on the ASX in Oct. 2022.

Signing the mining services contract is a key de-risking milestone for Black Rock and satisfies one of the conditions precedent for project lenders.”

On July 24, Black Rock Mining announced: “June 2024 quarterly activities report.” Highlights include:

“…Loan documentation for the US$153m in project debt facilities with DBSA, IDC and CRDB progressed materially during the quarter and is expected to be finalised shortly.

A$9.1m cash at bank at 30 June 2024.”

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (NMGRF) (NYSE:NMG) and Mason Resources Inc. [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] (OTCQX:MGPHF)

Nouveau Monde Graphite (“NMG”) own the Matawinie Graphite Project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints and the Lac Guéret Project.

On June 27, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:

NMG discloses Annual General & Special Meeting voting results and provides update on the advancement of its Business Strategy... Having a majority of its Phase-2 production reserved via offtakes with Panasonic Energy and GM, active commercial engagement with other tier-1 battery and EV manufacturers to formalize long-term agreements on active anode material volumes and potential equity investment.

Strong footing for launch of construction once minimum financing is reached; construction-ready Phase-2 sites, core owner team assembled, and project execution strategy outlined.

Project financing diligently advancing through engagement with multiple governmental agencies and programs, strategic investors, and lenders.

On July 2, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced: “NMG pays accrued interests…”

Greenwing Resources Limited [ASX:GW1] (OTCPK:BSSMF)

No significant news for the month.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. Triton has two large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama Project. In July 2024 Triton divested 70%, retaining 30% of their Mozambique graphite assets.

On July 2, Triton Minerals announced: “Triton agrees to divest 70% of Mozambique graphite assets for A$17 million cash.” Highlights include:

“Triton expected to receive material, near term cash – A$17 million cash payment payable to Triton in staged payments.

Fastest development pathway – the non-associated Directors of Triton deem the Transaction to be the fastest and most logical route to production for the flagship Ancuabe Graphite Project, given Shandong Yulong’s status as a Shanghai Stock Exchange listed entity with a market capitalisation of approximately RMB10 billion.

Retains optionality to the graphite market – Triton will initially retain a 30% joint venture interest in the Mozambique Graphite Assets, which provides Triton with continued exposure to the graphite market.

Well-funded for value accretive transactions –Triton is expected to be well funded to assess value accretive acquisitions to generate Triton shareholder value.”

On July 3, Triton Minerals announced: “1st tranche funds received.”

Falcon Energy Materials plc [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y] [Formerly SRG Mining Inc.]

SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

On July 2, Falcon Energy Materials plc announced:

Redomiciliation to United Arab Emirates completed. Falcon Energy Materials announces name change. Strategic partnership and financing discussions progressing. Falcon Energy Materials plc (TSXV: SRG), formerly SRG Mining Inc. (“Falcon” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the completion of its redomiciliation to the jurisdiction of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (the “ADGM”) in the United Arab Emirates (the “UAE Redomiciliation”). The UAE Redomiciliation will provide the Company with expanded strategic options as it advances its partnership discussions. Additionally, the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) has double taxation and bilateral investment treaties with the Republic of Guinea, where Falcon’s primary asset, the Lola Graphite Project, is located

EcoGraf Limited [ASX:EGR] [FSE:FMK] (OTCQB:ECGFF)

On July 11, EcoGraf Limited announced:

Study confirms EcoGraf HFfree™ process cost advantages...New raw material demand for graphite in North America and Europe expected to increase significantly from 2026.

On July 17, EcoGraf Limited announced:

Product qualification facility successfully commissioned. Major milestone achieved through State-of-the-Art facility to produce Battery Anode Material for the Lithium-ion Battery Market.

On July 25, EcoGraf Limited announced: “Updated Epanko ore reserve. 110% increase in proven ore reserve, providing the highest level of confidence.” Highlights include:

“Epanko Ore Reserve increased to 14.3Mt at 8.8% total graphitic carbon (TGC) for 1.25Mt of contained graphite…

Updated Ore Reserve is based on the 73,000tpa stage 1 Epanko development, with significant potential to expand production, given the Ore Reserve represents 2.3km of the total 3.5km Mineral Resource estimate strike length, and approximately only 20% of the vertical extent.

Initial 18-year Life of Mine (LOM) for stage 1, with additional Mineral Resources providing for a phased expansion up to 300,000tpa (refer ASX announcement on 28 April 2023).

New mine design that delivers the Oxide Ore first strategy...

New mine design follows recent site due diligence visits by KfW IPEX-Bank, Euler Hermes and independent technical engineers and environmental & social consultants.

Low-grade material of ~3.1Mt at 5.1% TGC will be stockpiled and the processing deferred to the end of the current mining schedule, extending the initial stage 1 operating period by a further 5 years, to 23 years.”

Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR](LMRMF)

Lomiko has two projects in Canada - La Loutre graphite Project (flagship) (100% interest) and the Bourier lithium Project (70% earn in interest).

On July 15, Lomiko Metals Inc. announced:

Lomiko Metals provides an update on closing of the flow-through unit offering and closing of the first tranche of the hard dollar private placement...the Company will issue 1,463,415 flow-through units (the “FT Units“) at a price of $0.41 per FT Unit for a total of $600,000.

On July 22, Lomiko Metals Inc. announced:

Lomiko Metals provides update on community engagement at La Loutre...Belinda Labatte, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chair of the Board of Directors, said: “Perspectives from various groups were provided. Our role is to respond to all questions and keep the channels of discussion open. The feedback we have received is relevant and will guide our next steps...”

Metals Australia [ASX:MLS]

No graphite related news for the month.

NGX Limited (100% owned subsidiary of Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM][LSE:SVML]) (OTCQX:SVMLF)

On July 3, Sovereign Metals Limited announced: “Rio Tinto to invest additional a$18.5 million via option exercise.” Highlights include:

“Rio Tinto to invest A$18.5 million via the exercise of options, to increase its shareholding in Sovereign to 19.76%.

Investment proceeds to be used to continue advancing the Kasiya Rutile-Graphite Project in Malawi.

Rio Tinto’s further investment represents another significant step towards unlocking a major new supply of low-CO2-footprint natural rutile and flake graphite.

Under the Investment Agreement between Sovereign and Rio Tinto, Rio Tinto continues to provide assistance and advice on technical and marketing aspects of Kasiya.”

On July 8, Sovereign Metals Limited announced: “Sovereign commences trading on OTCQX Market...under the ticker symbol SVMLF.”

On July 22, NGX Limited announced: “Acquisition of uranium exploration projects in Namibia...”

On July 25, Sovereign Metals Limited announced: “Dry mining trial successfully completed at pilot phase test pit.” Highlights include:

“Pilot Phase dry mining trial confirms Kasiya can be efficiently mined using standard mobile excavators and trucks…

Test pit mined as planned and on schedule to a depth of 20 metres, excavating approximately 170,000 bench cubic metres…

Ore extracted with zero strip ratio successfully stockpiled with no requirement to crush or grind prior to use as processing plant feed.

Hydraulic mining trials to begin in coming weeks with six million litre water storage pond currently filled to 80% capacity.

Pilot Phase continues to progress as part of ongoing PFS Optimisation Study with oversight from Sovereign-Rio Tinto Technical Committee.”

Sarytogan Graphite [ASX:SGA]

Sarytogan Graphite has an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 229Mt @ 28.9% TGC in Central Kazakhstan.

On July 1, Sarytogan Graphite announced: “Mining licence notification.” Highlights include:

“The Kazakh Competent Authority has provided notice that the Sarytogan Mining Licence will be granted, subject to obtaining the Environmental Permit in the next one year.

The Environmental Permit process is well advanced with a draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) submitted and a successful public hearing held on Friday 28th June 2024.

The Pre-Feasibility Study [PFS] on the Sarytogan Graphite Project is on track for publication no later than 30th September 2024.”

On July 17, Sarytogan Graphite announced: “Quarterly activities report, quarter ending 30 June 2024.”

Albany Graphite Corp. (100% owned subsidiary of Zentek Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (ZTEK)

On July 17, Zentek Ltd. announced: “Zentek subsidiary Albany Graphite Corp. achieves five nines purity for Albany Graphite.” Highlights include:

“Ultra-high purity “five nines” 99.99915 weight % graphite by Glow Discharge Mass Spectrometry (GDMS) analysis on a 100-gram sample…

Material to be immediately tested for suitability as anode component for lithium-ion batteries.

Purified samples will be evaluated for suitability for the nuclear market.

Exploring both production and processing of graphite to create battery ready anode material.”

On July 23, Zentek Ltd. announced: “Zentek announces non-brokered private placement of units for up to $3 million.”

On July 24, Zentek Ltd. announced: “Zentek launches National Sampling Program for ZenGUARD™ Antimicrobial Surgical Masks…”

Other graphite juniors

Armadale Capital [AIM:ACP], Castle Minerals [ASX:CDT], DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTC:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA] (OTCPK:ECORF), Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], E-Power Resources [CSE:EPR], Evolution Energy Minerals [ASX:EV1] (OTCPK:EVMIF), Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF), Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQX:GPHOF), Green Battery Minerals Inc. [TSXV:GEM] (OTCQB:GBMIF), Infinity Stone Ventures [CSE:GEMS] (OTCPK:GEMSF), International Graphite [ASX:IG6], Lithium Energy Limited [ASX:LEL], New Energy Metals Corp. [ASX:NXE], Volt Carbon Technologies [TSXV:VCT] (OTCQB:TORVF), Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L], Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. [CSE:RFLX] (OTCQB:RFLXF), Walkabout Resources Ltd [ASX:WKT].

Spherical Graphite companies

Aoyu Graphite Group

Battery Minerals Ltd [ASX:BAT]

Graphex Group [HKG: 6128] (GRFX)

Imerys Graphite & Carbon [FR:NK](OTCPK:IMYSF) (OTCPK:IMYSY)

Jixi BTR graphite Industrial Park

Qingdao Black Dragon Graphite Group

Qingdao Yanxin Graphite Products Co.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR] (OTCPK:SYAAF)

Yingkou Botian Material Technology Limited Comp.

Synthetic Graphite companies

GrafTech International (EAF)

Resonac Holdings [TYO:4004)

BTR New Material Group [BJSE:835185]

Lianyungang Jinli Carbon

Shanshan Technology (SHA:600884)

SGL Carbon [ETR:SGL] (OTCPK:SGLFF)

Novonix Ltd [ASX:NVX](NVX).

Graphene companies

Archer Materials [ASX:AXE]

Black Swan Graphene Inc. [TSXV:SWAN]

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCPK:ECORF)

First Graphene [ASX:FGR] (OTCQB:FGPHF)

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd [TSXV:GMG]

NanoXplore Inc. [TSXV:GRA] (OTCQX:NNXPF)

Strategic Elements Ltd [ASX:SOR]

Zentek Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (ZTEK).

Conclusion

As usual, all comments are welcome.

