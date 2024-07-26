Robert Way

Investment Thesis

For some investors, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) has become a go-to cybersecurity company on the back of CrowdStrike's (CRWD) global IT outage disaster. However, I make the case, that Palo Alto is a poor choice to back in light of this gaming-changing event. And that investors would do better to back SentinelOne (S) instead. But I get ahead of myself.

Data by YCharts

Here, I make the case that paying 47x next year's EPS for PANW is a poor investment.

Most notably, I contend that PANW is a tier-2 company and that investors will see limited upside potential while paying such a high premium for PANW.

Rapid Recap

Back in May, I said,

Palo Alto Networks is still viewed by investors as a star. But its fiscal Q3 2024 results demonstrate that this business is set to become a fallen angel. More specifically, PANW's growth rates are struggling to keep up with investors' expectations. Meanwhile, the stock, which was once viewed cheaply, is now starting to look too rich for what it's worth.

Author's work on PANW

As illustrated by the graphic above, I have been very bullish on PANW for a while.

In fact, since August 2022. But recent events, including its rapidly decelerating growth rates, have turned me bearish on PANW. And looking ahead to its upcoming fiscal Q4 2025 results, in the middle of August, I believe that investors would do well to heed my recommendation and avoid PANW.

Important Context

Palo Alto Networks offers products like firewalls and advanced threat detection. Unlike SentinelOne and CrowdStrike, which primarily focus on endpoint protection for individual devices such as laptops and smartphones, Palo Alto provides a broader array of network security solutions.

Although SentinelOne and CrowdStrike are recognized for their robust endpoint threat detection, Palo Alto incorporates these capabilities into a broader security strategy that encompasses network, cloud, and endpoint protection, called platformization.

Now, here's the problem.

PANW FYQ3 2024

Palo Alto acknowledges that its future growth opportunity will come from its Next-Generation Security platform. And as you'd expect, this side of the business is delivering very robust growth. The issue, though, is that I believe there's a substantial amount of customer cannibalization at play. What does this mean?

It means that many customers are being nudged away from Palo Alto's legacy product offerings, towards its Next-Generation Security products which provide advanced network security by combining firewall, threat detection, and prevention capabilities to protect against sophisticated cyber threats. These products integrate with cloud and endpoint security solutions to deliver a unified, comprehensive defense strategy across an organization's entire digital infrastructure. But these are the same customers, just being reported under a different segment.

Now, I'm an investor, I'm not an engineer. As such, I'll explain things from an investors' perspective. This uprooting of customers, and taking revenues out of one pocket, to put in another pocket, is precisely what MongoDB did with its Atlas program. And look at how its shares have fared in the past 12 months.

Data by YCharts

Similarly, this same tactic of uprooting customers from a legacy offering towards a newer product offering, and noting the strong growth in a newer division, was seen with Atlassian (TEAM) as customer server migrations were moved to the cloud.

Data by YCharts

This is the same graph as I believe we'll see from Palo Alto in the coming year.

Why? Because Palo Alto's total revenues and billings are fading lower. This means that while management will work hard to describe the growth in its next-gen security ARR, the whole business is no longer in growth mode.

PANW FQ3 2024

Given this context, let's now discuss its fundamentals in more detail.

Revenue Growth Rates In Fiscal 2025 Likely to Fall Below 20%

PANW revenue growth rates

Investing in tech is a merciless job. Investors crave growth. For investors who are seeking exposure to a rapidly growing cybersecurity player, are they truly going back Palo Alto Networks? I don't believe so.

After all, in tech, you are either at the bleeding edge, and you get a “tech-like” multiple on your stock, or you are going for a tier-2 player, and you get valued on your bottom line, with a conservative margin of safety.

Furthermore, given this reasoning, are investors truly going to now go out of their way to buy the dip on CrowdStrike? I don't believe so. Yes, the share price is down on the back of the global outage. However, I'm sure that investors are now going to be a little more skeptical about the medium and long-term implications of the global outage for the once-high flying crowd favorite.

Given this reasoning, let's now discuss PANW's valuation.

PANW Stock Valuation -- 47x Forward EPS

PANW will report its fiscal 2025 guidance in the middle of August, together with its fiscal Q4 2024 results.

I believe that Palo Alto Networks' guidance will not be higher than 15% CAGR for the year ahead. This will be considered “evidence” that Palo Alto Network is mature cybersecurity. As such, investors will expect it to move beyond focusing on its growth ambitions towards returning capital to shareholders.

Now, let's presume that next year, on the back of its 15% top-line growth, Palo Alto finds further efficiencies and grows its bottom line EPS by 25% y/y. This would see its EPS reach approximately $6.90. Meaning that its stock is priced at 47x next year's EPS.

Meanwhile, as a reference point, consider that undoubtedly the tier-1 company, SentinelOne, is, according to my estimates, likely to report around $100 million of free cash flow next fiscal year. Thus, SentinelOne is priced at 73x forward free cash flow, but growing at +30% CAGR, and likely with even faster growth.

In short, investors can pay 43x EPS for PANW's super optimistic projections, or 73x forward FCF for SentinelOne's highly conservative estimates. For me, I would much rather pay up for quality, rather than get up with a stock that looks cheap on the surface, but in reality, it's “cheap” for a reason.

The Bottom Line

Given Palo Alto Networks' decelerating growth and substantial customer cannibalization within its product offerings, paying 47x next year's EPS seems overly optimistic and presents a poor risk-reward ratio.

In contrast, SentinelOne offers a more compelling investment opportunity with its robust growth trajectory and forward-looking free cash flow. Therefore, I believe backing SentinelOne over PANW makes more sense, as it provides a better balance of growth potential and valuation.