Is This Our 1929 Moment Or The New Normal? (Technical Analysis)

If you Google the word unhinged, it brings up answers like unbalanced and deranged.

Possible description of the last few weeks, then.

As I watch this thing play out stateside from the Mediterranean, I wonder am I dreaming.

The thing is, when you are tasked with analyzing financial markets, is to keep a steady hand, zoom out and call what you see, you may be right, you may be wrong.

One of the things I most enjoy reading in the financial sphere is the topic of a market crash or top. The reason why? People calling these things obviously have crystal balls, if they do, for my money they are cheating as I prefer to do this the conventional way.

That is, let the market paint the picture for me as it naturally takes its bullish or bearish courses through the timeframes I use to build that picture on the screen.

In August of last year, there was much furor when a bit of selling came around, with the rhetoric in the first part of this article's title splashed everywhere. Seeking Alpha readers and I were lucky enough to find that one of the scenarios I laid out at that time, which was that the market could have been encountering a bit of a cool off before looking for 5420, an all-time high, within the next twelve months materialized.

We didn't need a crystal ball, we could see that the "Selling" could be shaping a technical path to go much higher and with the break above 4600, we were treated to a bullish delight as the S&P500 (SPY) stormed past resistance and onto target.

Within this move higher, the market printed an additional area of bearish resistance off 5275, leading to an additional target of 6500 that this index is "looking" for next.

However, this obviously may or may not happen, so in this article we are going to zoom out and look for any evidence of a crash or top.

These past few barmy weeks in the US have seen the major indexes hold watertight, normally during uncertainty, markets have a history of selling off, so as the seeds of certainty are laid, maybe they are just taking a breather.

How I am able to gauge where a market is looking to go for next is by reading wave patterns of buying and selling on a chart, understanding what they are telling me, and then issuing a target.

This is why I have been lucky enough to be able to identify future pricing targets for our readers in cases, before the "crowd" understand that picture.

Looking at the charts as we speak, this market remains in a bullish structure, so we will again try to outline potential scenarios that may be taking shape.

Bearish Case:

The break of 5275 has again seen a quick march north and has so far paused at the 5670 mark.

S&P 500 Monthly break above 5272 (C trader)

Three of the major US indexes have now broken down by creating bearish selling vs a bullish candle and broken lower. This is the first tangible timeframe that will break down if this market is going to top or "crash".

Here is an example of a bearish pattern that has broken down on the DOW daily and has landed at target.

Dow Jones daily chart (C trader )

By target, I mean, in short, a bearish or bearish candles off a high to a lower price point, that are then accompanied by a bullish or bullish candles that the market then breaks below. So how is there a target? If a market then breaks down like the illustration above, it will look to numerically replicate it's exact former structure in overall length. If this is a market crash moment, the weekly chart and ultimately the monthly chart will have to carry out the same formation as above if they want to follow. At the time of writing, a daily breakdown in an extremely bullish monthly structure doesn't lend probability that this market will crash, however, when it does, this daily timeframe will be the first to break down.

Bullish Case:

The reality is, there has been so much upward action printed on the chart below that the market could welcome some bearish printing and what could be happening is that a sell-off sends the S&P500 a bit lower and then sideways by staying above 4900 but taking a breather for a few months before re igniting the flame higher.

S&P Monthly Structure (C trader)

I was bought up on markets either grinding higher or going sideways, so this pace of bullishness is a revelation to me, we need to understand that the bullish traction can continue while the market takes a sideways path for a while. It can take weekly bearish patterns theoretically. A cool of or period of indecision would be welcome, "things can't just keep going up" is an old saying, the nature of the way things have unfolded in the past few weeks, if anything, has implied how resilient this market is.

To finalize:

The S&P500 remains in bullish formation, with firstly 6000 and then 6500 still very much in play according to my analysis. That picture has been painted, the case for the market top or crash, yet hasn't.