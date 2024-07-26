Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

The pivotal July meeting

The FOMC is set to meet for the July meeting and make the interest rate decision on July 31st. It is widely expected that the Fed will keep the Federal Funds rate unchanged.

However, the market participants expect the Fed will signal that it plans to start cutting interest rates at the next meeting in September. In fact, there is currently 88% probability that the Fed cuts in September, based on the Federal Funds futures. In addition, the market expects the Fed to cut in November and December as well.

Thus, the July meeting is critical because the Fed needs to signal that it plans to start cutting interest rates in September. Otherwise, the market will be left disappointed, which could deepen the current stock market selloff.

No signal to cut in September

How is the Fed going to signal the intention to cut in September, or not? The FOMC will release the post-meeting statement in which it needs to modify the June statement. So, here are the key parts of the June meeting statement:

Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. Job gains have remained strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation has eased over the past year but remains elevated. In recent months, there has been modest further progress toward the Committee's 2 percent inflation objective.

In this opening paragraph, the Fed has to justify the potential cut in September. But, what has changed since June?

The GDP growth remains solid, and it actually accelerated in Q2 to 2.8% from 1.4% in Q1. Thus, there is no reason to cut due to a slowing economy.

On the surface, job gains are still solid, and the unemployment rate at 4.1% is still very low based on historical standards, possibly still at full employment. Yes, the unemployment rate has increased from 3.5% to 4.1%, which could be recessionary based on the Sahm rule, but the Fed is not acting based on the Sahm rule. The fact is that the labor market is still tight, and the reacceleration in economic growth could be inflationary if the unemployment rate starts dropping. Thus, the Fed has no reason to cut based on the weak labor market — yet.

Inflation remains elevated, with core PCE at 2.6%, well above the 2% target. Yes, core CPI has been low over the last two months, at 0.1% MoM and 0.2% MoM in May and June respectively. However, this is not enough for the Fed to change the “modest further progress” statement to something more dovish — something that signals victory over inflation. The core PCE was very low in July and August 2023, only to spike in September, and then in January-April. The Fed needs more evidence that inflation is falling sustainably towards the 2% level.

Monthly core PCE (Trading Economics)

Thus, the Fed is likely to re-emphasize that there is additional progress on inflation, possibly deleting the word “modest” from the statement, which will be mildly dovish, but fail to signal the cut in September.

As a result, the Fed is unlikely to change this key part of the FOMC statement:

The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent.

The Fed Chair Powell is likely to be mildly dovish at the post meeting press conference, referencing the core PCE data over the last two months. However, he is likely to continue to emphasize that the Fed is still data-dependent, and he is unlikely to commit to the first cut in September.

Other key considerations

There are two key considerations that are likely to keep the Fed data-dependent without committing to a cut in September.

US election : Former President Trump was clear in his view, that the September cut would be political in nature. Thus, the Fed is not going to cut unless there is clear evidence that the cut is needed — and that's the recession with a spiking unemployment rate and a possible systematic credit event. Given the current macro situation, the Fed cannot justify the cut in September.

: Former President Trump was clear in his view, that the September cut would be political in nature. Thus, the Fed is not going to cut unless there is clear evidence that the cut is needed — and that's the recession with a spiking unemployment rate and a possible systematic credit event. Given the current macro situation, the Fed cannot justify the cut in September. Loosening financial conditions: Powell was clear, that a premature cut could loosen the financial conditions via the 1) lower US dollar, 2) rising stock prices, and 3) rising commodity prices, as this could reignite inflation. In this situation, the Fed would have to reverse and start hiking again, which is the mistake the Fed absolutely wants to avoid.

When will the Fed cut?

First, this Fed under the Chair Powell is extremely dovish, they made a big “transitory” error and failed to tighten as inflation was spiking after COVID-19. Thus, this Fed really would like to cut, and they could in September without justification.

In fact, many leading indicators, such as the initial claims for unemployment, are signaling an imminent recession. Thus, a “preventive Fed” could justify the cut in September, but this is a “reactive Fed.” The September cut would have to be justified by the change to a “preventive Fed.”

But the “preventive Fed” requires forecasting skills, and this Fed has not shown the ability to forecast anything, they keep significantly revising the Summary of Economic Projections.

Thus, the Fed should cut only when the labor market confirms an imminent recession, likely as the unemployment rate hits 4.5%, and we are not there yet, but also not that far from that point.

Implications

The S&P 500 (SP500) has been primarily driven by the Gen AI bubble since late 2022, and it looks like the Gen AI bubble is in the process of bursting. The Gen AI adoption is not meeting expectations, and there is possibility there is an overinvestment in Gen AI, which could reduce the Gen AI capex, based on the Alphabet earnings press conference.

Several mega-cap tech companies are releasing earnings next week. Some are likely to confirm the message from Alphabet — and cause more selling in Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) and the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX), given the importance of mega-cap tech firms, despite what the Fed signals next week.

Thus, the Fed is likely to be mildly dovish next week, but stop short of committing to a cut in September. This could actually negatively affect the soft-landing trades such as Russell 2000 (IWM).

Alternatively, if the Fed does commit to a rate cut in September, the reaction from the stock market could be negative if this causes the Japanese Yen (FXY) to spike and continues to bust the Yen carry trade.