tupungato

A modest premium to tangible book value only slightly lessened my enthusiasm for Lloyds stock (NYSE:LYG) when I last covered it back in May. Lloyds' operating footprint means it is never going to blow the doors off in terms of growth, but with its return on tangible equity in the 13%-plus area, these shares really didn't need growth in order to work. The stock has done okay since then, with a roughly 8.5% total return mapping to around ten points of outperformance versus the wider European financial space.

Data by YCharts

In a way, Q2 saw more of the same from Lloyds. Earnings were technically a beat, with this again driven by lower than expected levels of provisioning. More importantly, net interest margin ("NIM") dynamics continue to play out as expected, with the bank clocking in another quarter of sequential improvement on that front. With the valuation still reasonable, these shares remain attractive on balance, and I keep my 'Buy' rating from last time in place.

NIM Continues To Firm Up

Lloyds derives around 70% of its revenue from net interest income ("NII"), so drivers of this line are key to the investment case. Broadly, these drivers fall into two buckets: levels of interest-earning assets, and NIM, the margin earned on those assets.

I said last time out that NIM dynamics were somewhat complex at Lloyds, with headwinds coming from higher funding costs and tighter mortgage margins and tailwinds coming from its ~£240 billion structural hedge. For the benefit of new readers, the structural hedge is analogous to investing eligible customer balances into a portfolio of a fixed-rate securities. This is achieved using pay-floating interest rate swaps rather than, say, government bonds, but the overall result is much the same: the bank locks in a margin on eligible customer balances (retail demand deposits, for example). The reason this is a tailwind is that, due to the increase in interest rates, maturities can currently be reinvested at relatively high yields.

At Lloyds, NIM headwinds skewed to the short term, with structural hedge benefits likely to pick up a little later. This meant that NIM could end up expanding over the medium term even though interest rate cuts were (and still are) on the horizon.

With that, Q2 NIM performance was fine. NIM was 293bps, down 2bps sequentially but continuing its trend of firming up (the prior two quarters saw NIM contract by 3bps and 10bps, respectively, on a sequential basis). Q2 NIM was also in line with consensus (also 293bps).

Source: Lloyds Banking Group Q2 2024 Results Presentation

Mortgages continue to be a modest drag on NIM, amounting to a ~4bps headwind last quarter. New mortgages continue to come on the books at tighter margins than legacy ones, albeit with very modest improvement seen in Q2. In response to an analyst's question on the subject, management provided a bit more color that explains the situation well:

What's going on behind that, as commented on in my comments, I think perhaps in Charlie's too, we've seen completion margins of around 70 basis points in the course of quarter two. That's up a touch versus quarter one, which I think was more like 65. That's good to see, but it's a gradual and obviously relatively modest progression, but it's progressed nonetheless. That is, however, as you know, in the context of maturing mortgages coming off the balance sheet around a 110 basis points. And it's that combination that leads to that 4 basis points headwind in quarter two. William Chalmers, Lloyds Banking Group CFO

This issue will resolve itself over the next couple of years, as eventually new mortgage margins will match those of products falling off the book.

Source: Lloyds Banking Group Q2 2024 Results Presentation

As expected previously, benefits from rising structural hedge yields skew toward the second half of the year. Structural hedge NII was £300 million higher in H1 compared to the equivalent-period last year, with management expecting that figure to rise to more than £700 million for the full year. This is broadly unchanged from previous coverage. With that, I'd like to think we are close to a bottom in NIM, with maybe one more quarter of contraction ahead.

Earning asset balances were about flat quarter-on-quarter at just over £449 billion. Management expects this to rise to over £450 billion for the year as a whole, which obviously implies stronger growth in the second half of the year. Rate cuts should help out here by stimulating demand for credit more broadly.

Source: Lloyds Banking Group Q2 2024 Results Presentation

With that, NII was down 1% sequentially in Q2, but given NIM and earning asset balances should start to creep up as per above, the growth outlook in H2 and beyond looks better. I would also add that, with earning asset balance growth expected to pick up, NII growth will likely precede NIM expansion.

Operating expenses were the weak part of results, with the circa £2.3 billion print missing consensus by around 2-3%. Given the margin safety on offer in the shares, I think investors can afford to be a little sanguine here, and besides, this was once again more than offset by a massive beat on the provisioning line. Impairment charges were just £44 million, or 5bps, last quarter, versus consensus of £305 million. Updated macro assumptions drove much of that, with the bank's base case assumption pointing to a material improvement in 2024 U.K. GDP growth (0.8% versus 0.4% previously). Actual impaired loans were about flat at 220bps of total loans.

With that, pre-tax profit of £1.7 billion was around 7% ahead of consensus, with ROTE of 13.6% beating estimates by around 60bps.

Valuation

I said above that, given the stock's valuation, I think investors can afford to be somewhat sanguine when it comes to Lloyds delivering versus consensus. To add some color to that, tangible book value per share is still around the $2.55/ADS mark (roughly £0.50 per ordinary share), with the current $3.06/ADS quote thus mapping to a multiple of 1.2x. Lloyds is well on track to meet guidance of 13% ROTE this year, so investors are still looking at a 10%-plus earnings yield here.

Consensus sees ROTE rising to a little under 15% by 2026, broadly in line with management guidance. Taking that figure at face value should be good for a commensurate fair value multiple of around 1.5x TBVPS, and I've based that on a ~10% cost of equity and around 1% long-term annualized growth.

Applying that multiple to consensus 2026 TBVPS (~$3.32/ADS at prevailing GBP/USD) gets me to a target price of $4.98 per ADS, and I would add that consensus also sees around $0.32/ADS in cumulative dividend payments in that time. Versus the current quote, that ~$5.30/ADS total returns price implies around 75% upside over the next 2-3 years. Said differently, I still think Lloyds can afford to materially undershoot both consensus and management targets while delivering solid returns for investors.

Summing It Up

This was a good enough quarter for Lloyds, with NIM performing in line with both consensus and my broad expectations at previous coverage. Given this points to growth in H2 and beyond, Lloyds looks well-placed to deliver on near and longer-term profitability guidance. More importantly, these shares remain a reasonable value at their current multiple of tangible book value, with prospective investors afforded a healthy margin of safety relative to both management guidance and sell-side consensus. Given that, I keep my Buy rating in place.