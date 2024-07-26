Inflection Points: And Just Like That... Rising Election Risk

Global X ETFs profile picture
Global X ETFs
3.22K Followers

Summary

  • Separating signals from noise in the current geopolitical environment is probably harder than ever, but there may not be great information value for investors anyway.
  • Market volatility traditionally rises in election years, but returns in the six months before and after presidential elections are typically good.
  • Consider themes that may be insulated from geopolitical-driven volatility like U.S. Infrastructure, Defense Tech, and Uranium.

Vote - USA Election. Waving flag with USA map and Election Message

da-kuk

For a brief second, it seemed like I might get away without writing an election piece this cycle. That was wishful thinking. In my annual risks piece from December, #4 was Neither Trump Nor Biden. The market consideration

This article was written by

Global X ETFs profile picture
Global X ETFs
3.22K Followers
Founded in 2008, Global X is a sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We are distinguished by our Thematic Growth, Income, and International ETFs. Explore our insights on the trends and themes shaping global markets – from technology to commodities to emerging economies – at globalxfunds.com/research. Global X ETFs is a member of the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group. Important disclosures: globalxfunds.com/privacy

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GII--
SPDR® S&P® Global Infrastructure ETF
IGF--
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
NFRA--
FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund ETF
TOLZ--
ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF
PAVE--
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News