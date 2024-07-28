Great News For Income Investors

John M Lund Photography Inc

If you are an investor who enjoys buying dividend stocks, odds are high that you have ended up with a portfolio that is overweight on "Value" stocks compared to "Growth" stocks.

By definition, Value stocks are stocks that trade at a low price to book or price to sales and have low to moderate growth expectations. Growth stocks tend to trade at higher valuations relative to book or sales and have high-growth expectations. In short, Value stocks are companies investors buy primarily based upon their current earnings. Growth stocks are companies that investors buy based primarily on their future potential.

What is a dividend? It is a cash payment that is made by a company out of current cash on hand. Usually, dividends are paid out of current cash flow. Every dollar paid out in dividends is a dollar that isn't being reinvested by the company for future growth. Naturally, the result is that companies that pay a dividend are overwhelmingly "value" stocks. Certainly, when you get into companies that have higher dividend yields, they are companies with lower growth expectations.

As a result, investors who pursue dividend strategies will be biased towards selecting companies that fall into the "Value" category. While you might have some funds that trade value stocks and provide dividends funded by that trading strategy, your individual picks likely fall into the Value category.

Historically, we have seen a push and pull between Growth and Value stocks. Often, one strategy is more popular than the other and one strategy outperforms the other. When Growth is outperforming, dividend stocks will tend to lag the performance of the indexes. When Value is outperforming, dividend stocks will tend to outperform the indexes. So, understanding the dynamics between Growth and Value stocks can help us understand the performance trends of a dividend focused portfolio.

Is A Rotation Starting?

I'm sure you've seen the headlines about a "rotation" from Growth stocks into Value stocks. It is a storyline that has been picking up steam in recent weeks as Value stocks have recently started outperforming Growth stocks. This has certainly been the case for July. When June's CPI was reported cooler than expected, Value stocks went up even as Growth stocks went down.

Data by YCharts

But let's not get too excited. Over the past year, Growth stocks have dominated. If you have had a portfolio of Value stocks, you might have been feeling a bit left out as the market hit new highs.

Data by YCharts

What we've seen in the past few weeks is encouraging for Value stocks, but it isn't the first time we've seen the "rotation" theme come up. A few weeks of outperformance does not create a new trend. On the other hand, every trend starts with a few weeks.

Growth stocks have been dominant since 2007.

Data by YCharts

The last time we saw a true rotation from Growth to Value was 2000-2007.

Data by YCharts

When we look at the big picture, despite very different periods of outperformance for each, total returns for both strategies are relatively close since 2000:

Data by YCharts

Valuations

Price charts, as the name implies, look at price. If we step back and look at valuations instead of prices, we can see the relationship between the share prices and earnings.

Yardeni

Source

Growth has outperformed since 2007, but it has also seen its valuation increase from being near multi-decade lows, to multi-decade highs. Meanwhile, Value stocks are trading close to historical averages.

What this means is that $1 in earnings from a Growth company is more expensive today than it has been since before the dot-com bust. $1 in earnings from a Value company is about average.

When those on Wall Street start talking about the "rotation" from Growth to Value, what they are talking about is the valuation of Growth stocks relative to Value stocks reducing. This would be caused by investors selling Growth stocks and buying Value stocks. The P/E ratio difference between Growth and Value stocks would diminish. This could be caused either by Growth stocks coming down in value, or Value stocks going up in value, or a combination of both.

This trend is certainly influencing the market in July, but it is entirely too early to determine if it will be sustainable for years. In 2022, Value stocks materially outperformed, but then since 2023, we've seen Growth rallying right back up to lofty heights.

You see, the valuation difference between Growth and Value is very sensitive to sentiment and not anything fundamental. There is no objective measure of what the difference in valuation should be. So, it is very much up to the whims of the market. All we can say for certain is that Growth stocks are trading at a much higher valuation than they have historically averaged, while Value stocks are trading at a lower valuation than they have historically averaged. Usually, market valuations will trend back toward their long-term averages, but there is no way to predict exactly when that will happen.

Good News For Dividend Investors

It is a great time to be a dividend investor, whether this is the start of the next rotation from Growth and into Value.

First, investments that pay a dividend are trading at below-average prices. As shown above, Value stocks are trading at relatively low valuations. However, we want to be careful when dealing with averages. We certainly cannot assume that every Value stock is cheap. We still need to consider each investment on its own merits.

Consider the valuation of Realty Income (O), a dividend aristocrat, and a premium REIT that has long been a favorite for income investors. If we look at price to cash from operations, O is trading well below its 10-year median valuation.

Data by YCharts

You have to go back to the Great Financial Crisis to buy O at such a low valuation. This is the case for many dividend paying stocks. As investors, we should always be eager to buy when the prices for investments are low. As income investors, low prices directly lead to higher realized yields.

As you scour the universe of available investments, the opportunities to buy high-quality dividend paying stocks are plentiful. The opportunities to buy high-quality Growth stocks at bargain prices are more scarce.

Funds Are Trading At Discounts

In addition to many individual stocks trading at attractive prices, many funds that focus on Value stocks are trading at discounts. One of my favorite closed-end funds that will benefit from a rotation from Growth to Value is Royce Small-Cap Trust (RVT). It is trading at a 10% discount to NAV (Net Asset Value). This is a fund that was trading at a premium the last time Value stocks were outperforming.

Data by YCharts

One of the tendencies of closed-end funds is that the price of the fund tends to amplify sentiment. They trade discounted when investors are generally bearish on the sector the fund specializes in. Yet when investors turn bullish on the sector, closed-end funds tend to trade at smaller discounts or even premiums. Investors in RVT will benefit from the performance of RVT's holdings, and if there is a rotation like we saw from 2000-2007, they will benefit from the discount to NAV closing.

This can amplify your returns, even with a CEF that doesn't use leverage. Here is RVT's total return based on market price, compared to the return of its NAV. The reason for this difference is that shareholders were able to buy discounted to NAV in 2000.

Data by YCharts

What If The Rotation Doesn't Happen?

In 2022, we saw Value start outperforming Growth stocks, but it was short-lived. Growth quickly recovered and returned to valuations similar to where it was in 2021. Even if Value's relative outperformance continues for a few months, there is no certainty that we will see the 5+ years of outperformance we have seen in prior cycles.

Personally, I hope that it doesn't. I would be perfectly content if every holding in my portfolio continued trading at the current valuations indefinitely. In fact, such an unlikely scenario would be better for me. Why?

I am a Value investor. I will always be a Value investor. My portfolio is overwhelming, made up of stocks that pay a dividend. If Value stocks take off and are trading at relatively high prices, I'm not going to sell off my whole portfolio and start buying up Growth stocks. I'm going to continue buying stocks that pay me dividends. Why?

It is an inherent part of my investment strategy. I follow the Income Method, and I am seeking to grow the recurring cash flow that my portfolio is producing. Even when Value stocks are expensive, there will be some opportunities left behind. The average valuation might be high, but that doesn't mean every valuation will be high. l have confidence that I can identify attractive dividend opportunities. I'm not confident that I can identify the next big Growth stock. Simply buying a class of investments that is outperforming is not enough to ensure success with investing. You still have to identify good opportunities within that class.

Since I will always be buying dividend paying stocks, it is best for me if they are cheap. Low prices always benefit the buyer. I'm not a flipper, buying something and hoping to sell it quickly for a gain. I'm a landlord, looking to buy assets and collect a recurring income stream for many years. The vast majority of my total return will come as dividends. It benefits me in the long run when I can buy shares at lower prices and higher yields.

Conclusion

Income investors should love the opportunity to buy dividend paying investments at relatively low prices. The possibility that we could see a rotation from Growth into Value highlights the buying opportunity that we have today.

What about Growth investors? Should they sell all their shares and start buying dividend stocks?

I'd say no. Warren Buffett is one of the best known names in the Value investing space, and at 93 years old, Buffett has followed his Value investing strategy through several cycles. In 1999, Berkshire had a horrible investing year relative to the S&P 500, underperforming by over 20%. While the indexes were surging, Berkshire wasn't. A major part of the reason is that Buffett wasn't a buyer of tech companies, the sector that was carrying the indexes higher. In his letter to shareholders, Buffett explained why they didn't own any tech companies,

If we have a strength, it is in recognizing when we are operating well within our circle of competence and when we are approaching the perimeter. Predicting the long-term economics of companies that operate in fast-changing industries is simply far beyond our perimeter. If others claim predictive skill in those industries -- and seem to have their claims validated by the behavior of the stock market -- we neither envy nor emulate them. Instead, we just stick with what we understand. If we stray, we will have done so inadvertently, not because we got restless and substituted hope for rationality. Fortunately, it's almost certain there will be opportunities from time to time for Berkshire to do well within the circle we've staked out.

Don't change your strategy to chase the market. It is far more important for you to identify a strategy that fits your goals, your skills, and your temperament. If the market rotates from Growth to Value, you can be confident that in time it will rotate from Value to Growth again in the future.

The best thing any investor can do is to identify a style of investing that works for them. Investors who attempt to chase the market trends will frequently find themselves always out of sync. They will lack the confidence in their portfolios to hold through the natural gyrations of the market. Often selling at poor prices and buying at high prices.

Today, Growth investors should be cautious. With Growth stocks being expensive on average, they need to work hard to find the Growth opportunities that are attractively valued and are worth buying even if there will be a rotation away from Growth in the coming years. Income investors who are buying Value stocks have a plethora of opportunities. In the coming years, we might see higher prices, and opportunities might be less plentiful. For today, income is cheap, and it is time to buy. That is great news for income investors.