Federal Reserve Watch: What To Do Going Forward

Jul. 27, 2024 7:00 AM ET4 Comments
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.41K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve seems to be in a good position right now.
  • The U.S. economy is doing well with 3.1% real GDP growth in Q2 2024 and a 2.6% rate of inflation over the same period.
  • Even though the Federal Reserve has been in a period of "quantitative tightening", there has been sufficient money around to support this economic performance.
  • The concern becomes, what does the Federal Reserve need to do going forward?
  • For one, does the Fed need to lower its policy rate of interest with the U.S. economy doing as well as it is?

Exterior of the US Federal Reserve Building in Washington DC

uschools

The latest statistics on the state of the U.S. economy have just been released.

The U.S. economy is doing well.

The question becomes, what should the Federal Reserve do, going forward?

The Federal Reserve has followed a path

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.41K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News