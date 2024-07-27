Federal Reserve Watch: What To Do Going Forward

uschools

The latest statistics on the state of the U.S. economy have just been released.

The U.S. economy is doing well.

The question becomes, what should the Federal Reserve do, going forward?

The Federal Reserve has followed a path of quantitative tightening since March 2022. This puts the "tightening" in its 28th month.

Wow!

The Federal Reserve has allowed its securities' portfolio to decline by $1,732.2 billion, or, $1.7 trillion, from the start of the quantitative tightening through its July 24, 2024, balance sheet.

During this same period, the "excess reserves" in the commercial banking system, "Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks" on the Fed's H.4.1 statistical release, have declined by $617.5 billion.

And, what has happened to the economy during this time period?

Well, the latest statistics from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the BEA, show that real GDP increased by 3.1 percent, year-over-year, in the second quarter of 2024.

This is up from a 2.4 percent rise, year-over-year, in the second quarter of 2023 and a 1.9 percent rise, year-over-year, in the previous year.

This is a very impressive rise for the real economic growth of the economy.

And, through much of this time, analysts have been worried about the recession that was coming.

What about inflation?

Well, the PCE index, the price index that the Fed closely watches, performed this way over the past three years.

The newly released data on prices indicate that the year-over-year rate of inflation for the year ending in the second quarter of 2024 was 2.6 percent.

For the year ending in the second quarter of 2023, the number was 3.9 percent. And the year before that, the PCE inflation rate was 6.8 percent.

Again, not too bad.

Unemployment came in at 4.1 percent for June 2024. The unemployment rate has been rising over the past few months, but still is near a 50-year low.

So, what is the Federal Reserve to do?

Everyone seems to be focused on the Fed dropping its policy rate of interest.

This morning, the headlines suggest that the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee will move to reduce the rate in September.

The only problem with that is that September is just two months before the presidential election.

Federal Reserve tradition is not to make any policy changes right before a presidential election. The reason is that the Fed doesn't want to be seen as trying to influence the election.

Next Phase?

The Federal Reserve announced earlier this year that it would reduce the number of securities it was reducing each month from the securities' portfolio.

This reduction was to take place beginning in June.

Looking at the Fed's balance sheet, we see that the securities' portfolio was reduced by $17.9 billion in the time between May 29 and July 3. And, between July 3, and July 24, the securities' portfolio has been reduced by $70.3 billion.

The chart for the whole "tightening" period looks like this.

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

So we hope to see a "flattening out" of this curve going forward, although the change in slope is only modest at this point.

Obviously, there has been sufficient money floating around the economy to keep the economy growing, despite the "tightening" that the Fed is doing.

As I have discussed many times, these monies were put into the financial system as the Federal Reserve "fought" the disturbances coming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

And, these monies contributed to the "inflation" that the U.S. economy experienced in 2021 and 2022.

But, the Federal Reserve did not overreact. They came in with the period of "quantitative tightening" and the economy kept "chugging" along as the Fed "guided" the financial markets and the economy through the period as it reduced its securities' portfolio.

We can see how the action of the Federal Reserve worked its way through the economy during this time. The growth of the M2 money stock exploded.

M2 Money Stock (Federal Reserve)

And then it "topped out" and now has been modestly increasing since early 2023, as the Fed's "tightening" proceeded.

It appears as if the Fed's "calmness" during this time and the patient conduct of its policy application was accepted by investors and the financial markets and followed to where we are today.

The point is that the U.S. economy has had plenty of money around to support the growth that has been achieved over the past two years.

In addition, however, the inflation rate has been coming down as investors and the financial markets accepted what the Fed was trying to do and came to "trust" that the Federal Reserve would stick to its objectives.

That is, by staying with its policy of quantitative tightening for over two years, the investment community came to believe that the Fed would continue on its path and not be distracted this way or that...as it had been in the past.

This steadiness, I believe, has contributed greatly to the actual numbers on economic growth and inflation that I presented above.

The economy seems to be doing very well.

But, there are issues that are still outstanding that the Fed will have to deal with going forward.

On top of the list is the size of the Fed's securities portfolio.

Yes, the securities' portfolio has been reduced by $1.7 trillion. However, the size of the securities portfolio is still too large.

How will the Fed handle this excess?

Second, given the "strength" of the economy, will the Fed really need to lower its policy rate of interest?

Third, given the size of the government's budget deficits and its debt outstanding, how will the Fed be able to maintain calm financial markets going forward?

Other issues will arise from time to time, but these are the three major concerns I have going forward right now.

And, I believe that they should be the primary issues that investors are concerned with at the present time.