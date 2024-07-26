JHVEPhoto

Intuit Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INTU) stock has been among the biggest beneficiaries of the recent drop in the term premium in early November of last year, which marked a peak in U.S. Treasury yields.

To put it briefly, during the U.S. Treasury Quarterly Refunding Announcement in November, the Treasury announced a significantly lower share of long-dated bonds to be issued in the coming months, which was a strong signal of lower supply ahead. This resulted in higher prices and lower yields for those bonds, which in turn stopped the yield curve steepening process and, as mentioned above, marked a peak in yields.

Data by YCharts

That is why, since 1st of November last year, we have been observing strong demand for longer duration equities and namely high-growth technology stocks, such as Intuit. As a result, INTU is up nearly 30% over the past 12-month period, and so is the Nasdaq Composite Index.

Data by YCharts

However, there are two major problems ahead for Intuit's investors, which make the current levels highly unsustainable in my view.

Firstly, the aforementioned tailwind is slowly being exhausted as yields are creeping up. And secondly, as we see on the graph above, the performance gap between INTU and the Nasdaq has disappeared.

The reason why this is concerning is that INTU is a high beta stock and, as such, is expected to outperform the index during market upturns. But in recent months, INTU has been going sideways even though the market continued to make new all-time highs. This suggests that there are problems underneath the surface that are likely to continue to weigh on the share price.

Priced For Perfection

Before we go into the underlying reason as to why Intuit's stock is underperforming the market in recent months, we should provide some context on why the stock is trading at such a large premium.

In recent years, the stock has been trading roughly within the range of 60 to 70 times earnings - a range that is easy to justify for a stock that is expected to grow at double-digit rates for many years ahead, but much harder to justify for a stock the size of INTU. Moreover, Intuit's operating margin has fallen well-below its previous highs of around 30%. At the moment, the trailing 12-month EBIT margin is only 25%, which is still a long-way to go before returning to the previous highs.

Data by YCharts

But even if that's not convincing enough that Intuit's stock is currently trading at a premium that is hard to justify, then we could take a closer look at how the stock is priced against a broader peer group in the software space.

On the graph below, we have net income margins plotted on the x-axis and price/sales multiples on the Y-axis, which gives us a good indication of how each stock trades relative to its current profitability profile. Differences between implied multiples (those that would be on the trend line) and the actual ones could often be explained by either expectations of changes in profitability, abnormal revenue growth or other competitive advantages that would allow a given company to achieve a higher return on capital than its peers.

It is interesting to note that the INTU is a stock that has a large difference between its actual and implied price/sales multiple. Moreover, its current P/S multiple of 11.3 also lies above the trend-line, which means that either the stock is significantly overpriced or it is assuming a significant improvement in the net income margin to around 30% (from 19% at present).

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

While this could be partially explained by Intuit's high expected revenue growth rate of around 12%, it is not enough to justify such a large gap. For example, the average forward revenue growth rate of the whole peer group is 9.5%, which doesn't make Intuit a noticeable exception when it comes to growth.

Seeking Alpha prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Not only that, but it appears that Intuit might be having a difficult time sustaining this growth rate, which in itself could mean a downward multiple repricing over the coming year.

Growth Headwinds

When it comes to revenue growth, the Small Business & Self-Employed segment, which incorporates the QuickBooks and Mailchimp brands, is by far the most important for Intuit. As of the end of fiscal year 2023, around 56% of Intuit total revenues were derived from this segment.

Intuit 10-K SEC Filing

That is why, even though the recently acquired Credit Karma business is often getting lots of attention, it is still a relatively small part of Intuit.

The Small Business & Self-Employed segment was a big beneficiary of the digitalization trends following the pandemic lockdowns. That is why, we saw quarterly year-on-year growth rates in the vicinity of 50% in fiscal year 2022. Since then, however, these growth rates have been gradually normalizing - from around 20% in FY 2023 to 18% in FY 2024.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

As growth in the segment naturally slows down, Intuit's management is betting on AI assistants to differentiate its offering and reinvigorate growth.

As part of our financial planning process, we have identified key areas within our Big Bets where we plan to accelerate investments to deliver greater impact. These include: Big Bet 1 GenAI to deliver done-for-you experiences with Intuit Assist, Big Bet 2 go-to-market investments for TurboTax Live and QuickBooks Live, embedding AI powered experts across our small business offerings (...) Source: Intuit Q3 2024 Earnings Transcript

AI investments were also used as an excuse for the recently announced lay-offs, as supposedly the company is focusing on innovations in this area to also increase efficiency and reduce fixed costs.

Seeking Alpha

The latter objective appears more likely to be achieved, but the differentiating factor of AI in the sphere of accounting and other value-added services for small business, and individuals is likely to be less pronounced. As opposed to more creative areas, such as the areas of operation of Adobe (ADBE) for example, where having access to enormous amounts of data to train AI is a key competitive advantage, in accounting software, AI is less likely to be a differentiating factor. Having said that, in the short-term AI value-added services could provide a benefit for most of Intuit's services, but beyond that, AI is more likely to create a level playing field.

I also find it concerning that Intuit appears to be once again focusing on acquisitions as a mean to reinvigorate growth. I have criticized this approach back in 2022, when I argued that the strategy holds enormous risks for shareholders and is unlikely to generate value for shareholders.

Just a month ago, Intuit's management announced that it will acquire technology from a mobility risk intelligence provider, Zendrive.

Seeking Alpha

The intention is likely to merge these services with the existing offerings of the recently acquired Credit Karma, in order to compete more successfully. So far, the acquisition of Credit Karma has failed to live-up to the expectations, with the business staying flat to slightly declining in recent years.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Therefore, it seems that the technology acquisition from Zendrive, is likely aimed at improving Credit Karma's current standing, as these service offerings are likely to be bundled together. In my view, this is an attempt to improve Credit Karma's competitiveness and put it on a path to future growth. Assumption that, if true, would mean that Intuit's management has most likely overpaid for the business and could face more difficulties in the future.

With that in mind, investors should expect more information to be provided during the upcoming quarterly results, but so far, it seems that Intuit might be facing yet another wave of acquisitions in order to retain its high revenue growth and compete in its new service segments.

Investor Takeaway

Intuit's share price is once again trading near all-time highs, and investors should be careful when extrapolating returns from the past 12-month period into the future. Certain macro tailwinds are fading, and the stock is already pricing-in a notable improvement in margins. At the same time, I remain skeptical that the current revenue growth could be sustained, which holds additional risks for shareholders.

Having said all that, however, I would also not be inclined to take a short position in Intuit for one simple reason – the possibility of the macroeconomic environment to remain supportive. As I discussed at the beginning, the recent fall in the term premium has been highly supportive for the stock, and although we have seen a gradual increase in yields in recent months, the monetary policy could once again shift to being highly supportive once again. Although such a scenario would be unsustainable, it could provide a strong short-term tailwind for Intuit's share price.