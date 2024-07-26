Novavax Ahead Of Q2 Earnings - Picking Apart The Sanofi Deal

Jul. 26, 2024 4:00 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX) Stock
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Novavax's Q1 2024 earnings were so-so, but a major partnership with Sanofi sent its share price soaring by 200%.
  • The Sanofi deal provides essential funding but restricts Novavax's future earning potential, making it reliant on revenue streams from Sanofi.
  • Novavax's long-term prospects may be challenging as it may struggle to develop new products and could see its revenue streams dry up post-2025.
  • In this review ahead of Q2 earnings (to be announced on August 6) I take a deeper look at the Sanofi deal, and what to expect from Q2 earnings.
Magnifying Glass Examining Signed Legal Contract

peepo

Investment Overview

I last provided coverage of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) - the Gaithersburg, Maryland based developer of "innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases", ahead of the company's Q1 2024 earnings in early May.

Frankly, I was not especially optimistic about the

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
11.9K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVAX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVAX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News