Eventbrite's Net Cash Is An Illusion: Sell

Jul. 29, 2024 9:00 AM ETEventbrite, Inc. (EB) StockLYV, META, META:CA
Jeffrey Fischer, CFA profile picture
Jeffrey Fischer, CFA
399 Followers

Summary

  • Eventbrite has struggled to build a moat and capitalize on the events industry. It is also facing competition from other platforms like Meetup and Facebook.
  • The company is trying to boost its poor profitability by charging event organizers a new fee. This is a risky tactic, and the paid organizer count is shrinking.
  • Suggestions that Eventbrite holds hundreds of millions of net cash is flawed. That cash belongs to event organizers and sits in Eventbrite's accounts payable.
  • There's no discernible business value here, in my opinion.

a boy and a girl showing their half bodies from the wall

ModernewWorld/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I've long held varying positions in events and ticketing company Eventbrite (NYSE:EB), although it's never been a large holding in my portfolio. I had held this one for a while, as my brokerage statements don't go

This article was written by

Jeffrey Fischer, CFA profile picture
Jeffrey Fischer, CFA
399 Followers
25 years+ in the financial/investment industry. Most recently I served as Senior Managing Editor here at Seeking Alpha; the tail end of an ~11 year stint working for SA. Prior to this, I worked as a Treasury Manager for a large commodities firm, where I managed financial liquidity, currency risk hedge portfolios, and investment arbitrage trades. I've also worked in financial performance analytics, trading, and banking. MY STANDOUT ARTICLES:https://seekingalpha.com/article/4688259-qyld-and-contango-capture-for-possible-15-percent-yieldhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4690866-tripadvisor-plummet-on-m-and-a-rejection-brings-stock-back-into-playhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4696542-childrens-place-betting-against-mithaqs-lifeline-but-wait-for-likely-canada-exitI have a healthy interest in behavioral finance and love a good investment "story" at least as much as a financial analysis. My investment ideas on SA will likely be a mix of contrarian, event-driven, and structured trades.I completed the requirements of the CFA Charter in 2003, and am an active member of the CFA Institute.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News