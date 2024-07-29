ModernewWorld/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I've long held varying positions in events and ticketing company Eventbrite (NYSE:EB), although it's never been a large holding in my portfolio. I had held this one for a while, as my brokerage statements don't go back far enough to identify when I first bought in. I thought there was a lot of promise for an events company with a community vibe, against big-ticket competitor Live Nation (LYV). Of course, Live Nation absorbed the much maligned Ticketmaster, long-time target of entertainer boycotts (Pearl Jam won't likely be mentioned in any other article of mine), and lawsuits charging monopolistic behaviour. These have continued into the present, with the U.S. Department Of Justice suing Live Nation in May 2024.

It always seemed like a wonderful backdrop for a company like Eventbrite to succeed. Sadly.....

Data by YCharts

I've definitely had some profit taking on this name, so my aggregate losses have been minor. (By the way, I'm an eternal skeptic of the "hold your winners, sell your losers" mantra - I have too many cases where averaging down worked wonders, and taking profits allowed me to cash in before the tide shifted - Tripadvisor (TRIP) being a perfect example, and by the way, Tripadvisor remains my Top Pick right now).

Nonetheless, I remained hopeful on Eventbrite, and was especially pleased to see that esteemed analyst and former Seeking Alpha colleague Daniel Shvartsman (head of Middle Coast Investing) came out of the woodwork with a Buy recommendation on EB last December. Daniel's a good skeptic, so I was pleased to see his Buy recommendation here when I was holding shares.

Wall Street Analysts and Seeking Alpha authors have been on the contrarian bandwagon lately, both with consensus Buy Ratings on EB. Meanwhile, the SA Quant Rating is a Hold.

Seeking Alpha

Eventbrite's Squandered/Lost Opportunity

Sometimes the passing of time is enough evidence to deem a business a failure, and that's kind of how I feel about Eventbrite. The company launched in 2006, early enough to be an innovator in its space and build a huge moat. It's relatively safe to say that hasn't occurred. The COVID pandemic was obviously terrible for society, but a disaster for a company like Eventbrite. Online paid events were never going to be a big success. The company has reclaimed its lost revenues to the point where they're almost exactly back where they stood in 2019, but nonetheless that's 5 lost years that, in my opinion now, the company couldn't afford.

Data by YCharts

Strategy Shift

As has been covered in recent months by fellow contributors Gary Alexander and May Investing Ideas, Eventbrite has brought in new fees for those who organize events. My view of this is a company that has given up on building a moat, and is instead trying to capitalize financially on the existing partners they have in the fold. That's a potentially dangerous cocktail.

For Q1 2024, Eventbrite describes a decline in paid creator count as 1% year-over-year. That seems like an awfully gratuitous way to present a more than 10% decline in creators from a few quarters ago.

Eventbrite

The question Eventbrite shareholders need to be asking is how far might paid creator numbers fall. The second question is whether once they level off, will there be enough muscle for Eventbrite to generate sustainable profits; something the company is still not yet doing.

Data by YCharts

I'm skeptical, and at a minimum, it doesn't seem worth the risk.

At this point, other players have moved steadily into Eventbrite's cherished territory. Meetup Inc offers a platform I'm very familiar with. The company was previously owned by WeWork, and has been sold twice since 2020, but that doesn't diminish its relevance in the local events marketplace. At least in my nearby city, Ottawa, Ontario, Meetup.com seems to have a lot more clout than Eventbrite. Further, group owners at Meetup only pay annual fees (a few hundred dollars per year) to own and manage their group and plan their events, as opposed to per-event fees charged by Eventbrite. Meetup seems to offer a low fixed cost model that seems much more client-friendly.

Then there's Meta Platforms (META). Being in my mid-40's, I don't use Facebook as much as I used to, but whenever I do log in, it is easy to find social groups and local events. Furthermore, it appears to be completely free to do so (I've now confirmed it's completely free - I just created a fake event, but please don't RSVP!). Meta doesn't need to charge a fee for this service, and is happy just for the usership/readership. That's a luxury that Eventbrite certainly does not have, but their financial dependence on charging fees for events is a heavy demand without a lot of value-add. A ticket-service may run more easily on Eventbrite, but Facebook does appear to offer this, might enhance it, and I've known Meetup.com event organizers to charge for some events either via e-transfer or upon arrival.

Hail The Fortress Balance Sheet - Oops

One thing that my fellow Seeking Alpha analysts seem to be resting their heads on as a safeguard is Eventbrite's apparent strong balance sheet position. $694 million of Cash & Equivalents against $358 million of debt seems pretty attractive for a company with a ~$500 million market cap. That looks like a wide shady space to protect oneself from a scorching summer sun.

In his most recent article, Gary Alexander suggested that EB carries an Enterprise Value of just ~$240 million, for a forward adjusted EV/EBITDA multiple estimate of 5.1x. That may not sound so bad, and perhaps worthy of a patient turnaround bet.

There's just one problem

The problem is that as of the last report, Eventbrite had ~$357 million of accounts payable to the company's event organizers.

Eventbrite

This ~$357 million represents cash collected by Eventbrite, but which is due to event creators. That really changes the balance sheet picture. As I see it, Eventbrite has net debt, as opposed to a huge net cash position that others have taken comfort in.

Author

Based on a recent market value of $495 million, I thus calculate Eventbrite's adjusted EV at $517 million. If I take Gary Alexander's adjusted EBITDA estimate of $43.9 million (do note that baseline EBITDA remains negative), that brings the valuation to an adjusted EV/EBITDA of 11.8x, hardly the bargain-basement price that the stock appeared to have at first glance.

Of course, it's always a beneficial to collect cash from customers before having to pay it to suppliers. Eventbrite is holding hundreds of millions of dollars of cash owed to clients that it can earn interest on in the interim. Eventbrite can keep the interest, certainly, but the ~$357 million of capital still ultimately belongs to other parties.

For me, this throws a huge wrench into the value proposition for Eventbrite shareholder's equity. We have an unprofitable events business, bleeding event organizers with a balance sheet of little value.

EB's stock price received a small boost back in March 2024 when it announced a $100 million stock buyback program. Investors who glanced quickly at Eventbrite's cash level might conclude that the company has a lot of cash to use in buybacks. That cash certainly exists, but it's theoretically already accounted for by outstanding debt and accounts payable. Any buyback program activity would almost surely send my Eventbrite adjusted net cash estimate deeper into the red.

Conclusion / Recommendation

EB's share price also saw a ~23% jump on July 16th on unusually high volume. The company announced a partnership with TikTok to "boost reach for event creators".

Seeking Alpha

While I tend to pay homage to high-volume trading days, and a partnership with TikTok can't be a bad thing (unless Eventbrite is paying an arm and leg for it), I took that opportunity to cash out of my remaining shares. My gut feeling is that Eventbrite is gasping for air, trying whatever they can do to turnaround their fortunes. I'm not sticking around to find out if it works. The stock has since retraced about half that move.

I rate shares of EB a Sell. I wouldn't recommend that anyone hold the stock here. Any bets on the upside seem like highly speculative propositions at this point.

Shorting Risk

I wouldn't Short EB given the ~11% Short Interest and the outside chance that a competing platform wishes to buy Eventbrite to fold it into their service - it could be much less vulnerable there. Otherwise, I see no discernible long-term business value here, and I'd certainly consider buying Put Options on any new spike in the stock. There's a surprising amount of Open Interest in some of the options contracts.