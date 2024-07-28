bfk92/E+ via Getty Images

Looking for high-yield income on the high seas? The marine shipping industry has long been a source of high dividend yields due to the ups and downs of shipping rates and general volatility. Dry bulk rates soared in 2021 and early 2022, benefiting certain shipping companies, such as Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK). Rates have decreased since then, but remain prone to volatility from external sources, such as the terrorist activity in the Red Sea.

Company Profile:

Star Bulk is a global shipping company that provides transportation services of dry bulk cargoes. On a fully delivered basis, the Star Bulk fleet is the largest dry bulk fleet among U.S. and European companies, comprised of 161 modern vessels, as of 3/31/24, built in world-class shipyards and with an average age of ~11 years. (SBLK site)

Fleet:

SBLK has firm shipbuilding contracts with the Qingdao Shipyard for the construction of 82,000 dwt Kamsarmax newbuilding vessels. It operates one of the largest dry bulk fleets among US and European listed peers, with 161 vessels on a fully delivered basis and an average age of 11.3 years.

SBLK site

As of 3/31/24, SBLK had a significant amount of its fleet in Q2 at 24 days covered at fixed rates: The 34 Newcastlemax/Capesize vessels were at 71%; while the 74 Ultramax/Supramax vessels were at 81%; and the 82 PostPanamax/Kamsarmax/Panamax vessels were at 82%:

SBLK site

SBLK site

SBLK site

Earnings:

One of SBLK's competitive advantages is that it has the lowest daily operating expenses among its peers in the dry bulk trade, running at $4,962, vs. $5,045 to $6.847 for its peers:

SBLK site

Q1 '24: SBLK benefited from 38% higher daily Time Charter Equivalent - TCE rates in Q1 '24, which ramped up revenues by 15.6%, and pushed net income and EBITDA up by 63% and 45%, respectively.

Adjusted EPS rose 102%, benefiting from share buybacks, which reduced the share count by 18.6% vs. Q1 '23.

2023: For the full year, the fleet's average daily Time Charter Equivalent, TCE, was down 38%, to $15,824, vs. $25,461 in 2022. The lower rates pushed down revenue by 34%, with adjusted EPS falling by 68%, and EBITDA down by 53%. Interest expense surged ~36%, up nearly $19M in 2023.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Merger:

Following Eagle shareholders’ approval on April 9, the Eagle Bulk merger transaction was completed. SBLK sold eight vessels for total gross proceeds of $150M. Four of these vessels, Star Audrey, Star Pyxis, Stellar Eagle, and Crowned Eagle are expected to be delivered during Q2 '24 to their new owners.

SBLK will now have the second largest Ultramax/Supramax fleet globally.

"The merger with Eagle Bulk will allow us to leverage our strong global presence of the combined entity with offices in Singapore, the US, Greece, Denmark and Cyprus." (Q1 '24 call)

Looking Ahead:

Management expects dry dock expense for the remainder of 2024 to be $42.4M, for the dry docking of 51 vessels, including 12 ex-Eagle Bulk vessels.

SBLK site

SBLK reports Q2 '24 earnings on Aug. 7, after the market close.

With the Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index rising to its highest level in nearly two months in early July, as spot rates for Capesize vessels broke through the $30K/day level, SBLK may enjoy a strong quarter in Q3 '24.

Dividends:

At its 7/25/24 closing price of $22.80, SBLK had a trailing dividend yield of 7.11%. SBLK pays variable quarterly dividends, and based upon the strong first quarter, management increased the payout from $.45 to $.75, by 67%. With the additional vessels from the merger, management may be able to declare future dividends closer to $.75 than $.45, which would increase the dividend yield dramatically.

SBLK should go ex-dividend next on ~8/21/24, with a ~9/6/24 pay date.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

SBLK had a dividend payout ratio of 84.27% based upon Q1 '24 adjusted EPS, up from the 76.70% average for 2023.

Adjusted EPS does include a substantial amount of non-cash depreciation and amortization, $.34/share. Adding that amount to adjusted EPS results in an EBDA payout ratio of 61%, higher than 2023, and lower than 2022:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

As earnings have improved with post-COVID higher shipping rates, management has greatly increased the dividends, growing the cumulative dividends paid by 1.7X, to $1.18B:

SBLK site

SBLK also has a share buyback program - Since 2022, they have bought back $423M worth of stock. In Q4 '23, 20 million shares, valued at $380M, were bought from Oaktree.

Profitability and Leverage:

ROA and ROE improved quite a bit in Q1 '24, with ROE now even with industry averages. EBITDA margin also improved, being slightly higher than average.

Interest coverage jumped from 4.6X to 5.49X, although it's still much lower than the industry's 12.48X average. Net debt/EBITDA also improved, declining to 2.38X, again higher than the industry average. You might find it surprising to learn that the marine shipping industry generally employs low leverage. Given the volatility of shipping rates, that seems prudent.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Debt and Liquidity:

Management has reduced debt by 43% since Q1 '21 - it stood at $835M, as of 3/31/24. "We're paying down $250 million in debt a year, and for the foreseeable future we're going to keep doing that." (Q1 '24 call)

SBLK site

The final maturities of SBLK's loans range from five years to seven years.

SBLK had $269M in cash as of 3/31/24.

Performance:

While SBLK is up 31% over the past year, and has outperformed the S&P on a total return basis, Mr. Market has bailed in the past month and quarter, sending it into the red. So far in 2024, SBLK is up 7.2%, and lags the market and its industry by wide margins.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Analysts' Price Targets:

Analysts' low price target for SBLK has risen by 15% since late February, from $23.00 to $26.40; while their average price target is up by 21.7%, from $26.28 to ~$32.00. Jefferies and Stifel both maintained their Buy ratings in late May '24.

At its 7/25/24 closing price of $22.80, SBLK was 13.6% below the low price target, and ~29% below the average price target.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Valuations:

SBLK looks undervalued vs. its industry on a trailing and forward P/E basis. It's roughly in line on a price/book basis, but cheaper on a P/sales basis, and its trailing dividend yield is a bit higher than the industry average.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Parting Thoughts:

SBLK is 17% below its 52-week high of $27.50, and looks very oversold on its slow stochastic chart. We rate SBLK a speculative Buy. The Eagle merger is giving it economies of scale, which should help support an attractive, though variable dividend going forward. Management may be able to declare future dividends closer to $.75 than $.45.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.