Eyes On The FOMC, Tech Heavyweight Reports, And OPEC+ Meeting

The week ahead will keep investors on their toes. Monetary policy decisions are due in from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, and the Bank of England, while at the end of the week, the U.S. jobs report for July will attract attention. Nonfarm payrolls additions are forecast to have risen by a solid 215K in July after coming in at 206K in June. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at. The week will also see OPEC+ ministers meet. The expectation is that the plan for an oil production increase in October will be kept in place.

In corporate earnings, the tech sector will be in the spotlight with Microsoft (MSFT) (preview), Meta Platforms (META) (analysis), Apple (AAPL) (preview), Amazon (AMZN) (analysis), IBM (IBM) (preview), and Intel (INTC) (analysis) just some of the big name due to step out following the recent weakness in the Nasdaq 100. Other sectors are well represented, with McDonald's (MCD) (preview), Merck (MRK) (preview), and Exxon Mobil (XOM) (analysis) all due to spill numbers.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, July 29 - McDonald's (MCD), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Welltower (WELL). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, July 30 - Microsoft (MSFT), Procter & Gamble (PG), Merck (MRK), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Pfizer (PFE), Starbucks (SBUX), and S&P Global (SPGI). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, July 31 - Meta Platforms (META), Mastercard (MA), Qualcomm (QCOM), Western Digital Corporation (WDC), Arm Holdings (ARM), Boeing (

