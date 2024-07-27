Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports and conference presentations.

The week ahead will keep investors on their toes. Monetary policy decisions are due in from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, and the Bank of England, while at the end of the week, the U.S. jobs report for July will attract attention. Nonfarm payrolls additions are forecast to have risen by a solid 215K in July after coming in at 206K in June. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at. The week will also see OPEC+ ministers meet. The expectation is that the plan for an oil production increase in October will be kept in place.

In corporate earnings, the tech sector will be in the spotlight with Microsoft (MSFT) (preview), Meta Platforms (META) (analysis), Apple (AAPL) (preview), Amazon (AMZN) (analysis), IBM (IBM) (preview), and Intel (INTC) (analysis) just some of the big name due to step out following the recent weakness in the Nasdaq 100. Other sectors are well represented, with McDonald's (MCD) (preview), Merck (MRK) (preview), and Exxon Mobil (XOM) (analysis) all due to spill numbers.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, July 29 - McDonald's (MCD), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Welltower (WELL). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, July 30 - Microsoft (MSFT), Procter & Gamble (PG), Merck (MRK), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Pfizer (PFE), Starbucks (SBUX), and S&P Global (SPGI). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, July 31 - Meta Platforms (META), Mastercard (MA), Qualcomm (QCOM), Western Digital Corporation (WDC), Arm Holdings (ARM), Boeing (BA), eBay (EBAY), Altria (MO), Marriott International (MAR). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, August 1 - Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Intel (INTC), Block (SQ), DoorDash (DASH), Cigna (CI), ConocoPhillips (COP), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Roblox (RBLX), and DraftKings (DKNG). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Friday, August 2 - Church & Dwight (CHD), Chevron (CVX), and Exxon Mobil (XOM). See the full earnings calendar.

Volatility watch: Options trading volume is elevated on Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN). The most overbought stocks per their 14-day relative strength index include Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (ZAPP), Tesla (TSLA), and Power Solutions (OTCPK:PSIX). The most oversold stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index include Helen of Troy (HELE), HilleVax (HLVX), and Indivior (INDV). Short interest has moved higher on Blue Star Foods (BSFC), Volcon (VLCN), and Guess? (GES).

IPO watch: Pershing Square USA Ltd. (PSUS) is expected to price its IPO on July 29 and begin to trade on July 30. The IPO lockup periods expire for blocks of shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS), Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO), Fractyl Health (GUTS), and Pixie Dust Technologies (PXDT).

Dividend watch: Companies that have an ex-dividend date coming next week include Weis Markets (WMK), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Morgan Stanley (MS), and J.B. Hunt (JBHT). Companies forecast to increase their quarterly dividend payouts include Sturm Ruger (RGR) to $0.30 from $0.16, SunCoke Energy (SXC) to $0.12 from $0.10, McKesson (MCK) to $0.69 from $0.62, and Wingstop (WING) to $0.24 from $0.22. Read about some of the dividend stock picks from Seeking Alpha analysts.

Federal Reserve watch: The Federal Reserve's policymaking committee will meet next week as investors increasingly anticipate a September rate cut from the central bank. The target range for the fed funds rate is set to remain at 5.25% to 5.50% after the July policy meeting, which would mark the 8th consecutive meeting at which rates have been held steady. However, the policy statement could see some meaningful changes. Jerome Powell's press conference will also be closely watched to gauge the level of confidence the FOMC has that inflation is on a sustainable path to the 2% target. Ahead of the Fed meeting, Nomura noted that realized inflation has continued to cool, with forward-looking evidence that disinflation can continue. "Core PCE rose just 0.083% m-o-m in May, and we expect only a modest rebound in June. Rent inflation decelerated sharply in the June CPI report, an encouraging sign after disinflationary progress appeared to stall in Q1," previewed the firm.

Investor events: Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang and Meta Platforms (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg will give keynote addresses at the SIGGRAPH Conference in Denver. Huang and Mark Zuckerberg will discuss how fundamental research is enabling AI breakthroughs, and how generative AI and open source will empower developers and creators. They will also discuss the role of generative AI in building virtual worlds and virtual worlds for building the next wave of AI and robots. Meanwhile, shares of Alector (ALEC) could be active, with the company due to present data on pipeline focus areas at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference.

Spinoff watch: Seaport Entertainment Group will begin trading next week after being spun off from Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH). The purpose of the separation is to allow Howard Hughes to focus on building master-planned communities, while Seaport Entertainment will focus on hospitality projects such as the Las Vegas Aviators baseball team, its 25% stake in Jean-Georges Restaurants, and the 80% ownership interest in the air rights above Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip.

U.S. auto sales preview: J.D. Power forecasts that total new-vehicle sales for July, including retail and non-retail transactions, will be up 2.85 from a year ago to reach 1,340,500 vehicles. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate for total new-vehicle sales is expected to be 16.7 million units, up 0.7 million units from July 2023 and the highest in more than three years. "While the top line sales results are impressive, they are being inflated by sales that would have otherwise occurred in June. The delay occurred because of the software outages in June that limited many dealers’ ability to process transactions, thus affecting the June sales pace," highlighted Thomas King. "The July sales pace would be stronger still were it not for a combination of factors that are affecting consumer demand. While discounts from dealers and OEMs grew in July from June, the increases were slightly smaller than is typical, since July is historically when manufacturers start to elevate discounts on prior model-year vehicles," he added. S&P Global Mobility highlighted that July battery electric vehicle market share is expected to reach 7.8% during July to show advancement from the Q1 results. BEV share is expected to progress over the next several months, assisted by the roll-outs of vehicles such as the Chevrolet Equinox EV and Honda Prologue, followed by new BEVs like the Jeep Wagoneer S and Volkswagen ID. Buzz slated for release in the second half of 2024, noted S&P.