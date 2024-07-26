Bitcoin 2050 Valuation Scenarios: Global Medium Of Exchange And Reserve Asset

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
4.07K Followers

Summary

  • By 2050, we see bitcoin solidifying its position as a key international medium of exchange, ultimately becoming one of the world’s reserve currencies.
  • This projection is rooted in the anticipated erosion of trust in current reserve assets.
  • We believe that Bitcoin’s scalability issues, which have been the primary barrier to its widespread adoption, will be resolved by emerging Bitcoin Layer-2 solutions.

The Power of Crypto currency and digital wallets. Transforming Industries and Customer Service. A Look into the Future. Yellow Bitcoin icon on smart phone. 3D render

da-kuk

Introduction

By 2050, we see bitcoin (BTC-USD) solidifying its position as a key international medium of exchange, ultimately becoming one of the world’s reserve currencies. This projection is rooted in the anticipated erosion of trust in current reserve assets. Crucially, we

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
4.07K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

About BTC-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on BTC-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News