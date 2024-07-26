Thomas Barwick

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) reported Q2 2024 results this week. The results aligned with expectations, barely missing revenues of $21 million and beating EPS of $0.23.

This article covers the results and earnings call and revisits the company's valuation and business development since my latest article from February. My read is that despite positive recent business development and the low valuation multiple of current earnings, the company is not an opportunity. This is given the high level of insider sales and the uncertainty regarding changes in the company's business model in FY25. I am also concerned about the company's lack of seasonality, which is normal for other businesses in the travel industry. For that reason, I maintain my Hold rating.

Good 2Q24 results in line with expectations

Travelzoo's 2Q24 results were good, without many changes YoY, and meeting expectations.

Flat top-line despite lower marketing: The company's revenues came flat YoY, at nearly $21 million. This was sustained by flat members, at about 30 million. One positive aspect of this flat development is that the company maintained members (and revenues) despite decreasing marketing. In 1Q24 (for which the 10-Q is published), the company had decreased marketing from 25% of revenues to 10% of revenues, or by almost $3 million. For 2Q24, the press release posts a decrease in S&M without disclosing the specific sums for advertising, but these were probably lower.

The lower marketing expense was most likely driven by the increase in CAC, as revealed in the company's 1Q24 10-Q. The report mentions that CAC went from $2.8 to $5.5 in North America. Given the low ROI, this may have led Travelzoo's management team to decrease advertising.

Cost leverage: Flat revenues with decreasing costs led to better operating margins of 19% for 2Q24 and 21% for 1H24 compared to 15% and 18% for their FY23 counterparts. Operating income for 1H24 came at $9.2 million.

Leveraging more on EPS: Travelzoo has been dedicating capital to buying back stock. In 1H24, it bought back $10 million in shares. The average share count fell from 15.4 million in 1H23 to 12.9 million in 2Q24, or 16%. This led to even more EPS leverage, which grew 35% YoY in 1H24, from $0.4 in 1H23 to $0.54 in 1H24.

Moving into membership: During the call, management discussed the move to a membership model. The company's main breadwinner (an email list called the Top 20) will remain free for users, and the company will monetize it via advertising. However, the company's other services will be moved to a membership model, costing $40 a year.

I am worried that the model will not work so well. The company already has a membership model product (Jack's Flight Club in the UK), but the business has not generated profits or grown. There is a reason why many Internet consumer products are free and advertised and do not charge for usage.

Ideally, the membership movement should bring incremental revenue (from monetizing smaller products) without affecting the bulk of the advertising revenue (from Top 20). Management did not comment on how much revenue came from the Top 20 exactly, though.

Valuation is attractive, but I remain cautious

Travelzoo trades at a market cap of $125 million or a share price of $10 by 12.5 million shares. Compared with the annualized EPS of $1.08 for FY24 (the company shows little seasonality), then it trades at a forward P/E of 9.2x.

This does not seem like a high multiple for a digital company with high operating margins and relatively stable revenues despite a decrease in marketing expenses, a solid balance sheet, and buying back shares. However, I remain cautious about several aspects of the company.

Lack of seasonality: Travel is highly seasonal. People travel during specific months of the year. However, Travelzoo's revenues are extremely not seasonal. This does not come from revenue recognition, as the company has low deferred revenue ($3.2 million in 2Q24), and recognizes revenue when the emails are delivered for advertising purposes. Below is the difference in seasonality between Travelzoo and peers, such as Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB).

Data by YCharts

Large insider sales: The company's founder, largest shareholder, and brother of the CEO have been selling shares aggressively. The company he beneficially owns (Azzurro) sold 2.5 million shares in the past twelve months. In the past three months, he sold 360 thousand shares.

Uncertainty of business model change: As explained above, the move to a membership-based model may not negatively impact the company's main revenue driver, but I am still worried about potential impacts on other products. Travelzoo does not disclose how much revenue Top 20 generates.

For these reasons, I maintain my Hold rating on Travelzoo despite the low valuation multiple and recent positive performance.