BASF SE (BASFY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2024 3:52 PM ETBASF SE (BASFY) Stock, BFFAF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.83K Followers

BASF SE (OTCQX:BASFY) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 26, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stefanie Wettberg - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Markus Kamieth - CEO & Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors
Dirk Elvermann - Member of the Board of Executive Directors, CFO & Chief Digital Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Yates - Bank of America
Christian Faitz - Kepler Cheuvreux
Jaideep Pandya - On Field Research
Chetan Udeshi - JPMorgan
Laurent Favre - BNP Paribas
Andreas Heine - Stifel
Peter Clark - Bernstein
Georgina Fraser's - Goldman Sachs

Stefanie Wettberg

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to BASF's conference call on the second quarter 2024 results. Today's presentation is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

Today's presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of the Board of Executive Directors and currently available information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the future developments and results outlined therein. These are dependent on a number of factors. They involve various risks and uncertainties, and they are based on assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Such risk factors include those discussed in opportunities and risks of the BASF report 2023.

BASF does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation above and beyond the legal requirements.

With me on the call today are Markus Kamieth, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors; and Dirk Elvermann, Chief Financial Officer.

Please be aware that we have already posted the speech on our website at basf.com/q22024.

Now I would like to hand over to Markus Kamieth.

Markus Kamieth

Yes. Thanks, Stefie. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Dirk and I welcome you to our analyst conference call. And it's my first one since taking over as the Chairman at the end of April. And I'm really looking forward

Recommended For You

About BASFY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BASFY

Trending Analysis

Trending News