Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.83K Followers

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Fries - Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Bracken - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Schüler - Chief Executive Officer, Virgin Media
John Malone - Chairman
André Krause - Chief Executive Officer, Sunrise UPC Business
Andrea Salvato - Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer
Ritchy Drost - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Carl Murdock-Smith - Berenberg
Maurice Patrick - Barclays
Ulrich Rathe - Bernstein Societe Generale Group
Polo Tang - UBS
David Wright - Bank of America
Joshua Mills - BNP Paribas
Luigi Minerva - HSBC
James Ratzer - New Street Research
Matthew Harrigan - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Liberty Global's Second Quarter 2024 Investor Call. This call and the associated webcast are the property of Liberty Global and any redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of this call or webcast in any form without the express written consent of Liberty Global is strictly prohibited. [Operator Instructions]

Today's formal presentation materials can be found under the Investor Relations section of Liberty Global's website at libertyglobal.com. After today's formal presentation, instructions will be given for a question-and-answer session. Page 2 of the slides details the company's Safe Harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements. Today's presentation may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the company's expectations with respect to its outlook and future growth prospects and other information and statements that are not historical fact. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These risks include those detailed in Liberty Global's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most

Recommended For You

About LBTYA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LBTYA

Trending Analysis

Trending News