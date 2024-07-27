Khaosai Wongnatthakan

The Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF (BATS:RSSB) is a twist on the classic 60:40 portfolio split between stocks and bonds, but with the added element of leverage that brings the sum of the fund’s holdings to a total of over 200%. Now, I’m well aware that many investors will say that the traditional equity to fixed income mix doesn’t work anymore, and that newer strategies are required to take advantage of a rising rate environment. However, I’ll argue that the Fed is done with its interest rate hikes, and even though as recently as the beginning of Q2 2024 there were still concerns that the Fed was not done with increases in its Fed Fund rates, we’ve seen the target range hold steady for several months now.

That presents an interesting situation for a fund like RSSB, which not only enjoyed the price appreciation of the broader market over the past seven months or so of its existence, but also the benefit of capturing higher yields right across the curve, from 2Y to long-term durations. RSSB holds laddered, equal-weighted treasury futures that give you this kind of leveraged exposure. Thus far, however, the fund hasn’t outperformed the broader domestic market, with RSSB returning less than the S&P 500 (SP500) since early December 2023. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as this article will hopefully explain.

SA

So, if consistent underperformance has been the case since the fund was incepted, why bother with it when equities are doing so well? In a nutshell, the very reason you might want to consider RSSB for your portfolio is the fact that equities have been “doing so well”, and for so long, particularly in a high interest rate environment.

To drive home that point, current valuation levels are higher than they’ve ever been in the past twenty years. Now, looking at the current trailing P/E ratio of 28 against the long-term average of 24 may seem like it’s not too far off the mark but, over the past week to ten days alone, we’ve seen the market lose over 4% of its value, indicating that market participants could be getting jittery at these levels of valuation, especially with the high market concentration of mega-cap stocks that comprise the Magnificent 7.

SA

Anyone with half a keen eye will immediately notice that RSSB dropped even more just over the past week, but the spread is slowly narrowing. So, how does this play into a longer-term strategy for this ETF? To derive that answer, let’s get some background on what’s happening with the economy.

Economic Implications

On the one hand, because the general consensus has been that the Fed Funds target rate isn’t likely to be reduced by any meaningful measure in the near term, the chances of the U.S. entering into a recession have remained high.

SA

On the other hand, this week’s market drops on Wednesday and Thursday (July 24 and 25) saw short-term bonds rally and long-term bonds sell off. The result is that short-term yields dropped while long-term yields increased, thereby tightening the spread (see table below) and bringing it closer to the normal yield curve - to be precise, not dramatically, but it still ended up less negative than we’ve seen in the two years since interest rates started rising.

U.S. Department of the Treasury

The important takeaway here is that the market might now be a little less sure of a recession hitting the economy, and this is also an indication that the market could be expecting the Fed to start cutting rates soon. It’s still a lever the Fed hasn’t pulled yet to ensure a soft landing.

The point that’s relevant to a fund like RSSB is that the rotation of investments from equities to fixed income - which hasn’t fully transpired yet because the market is still performing so well - will typically benefit the latter. However, since RSSB also leverages its equity component with index futures, the impact to the former isn’t likely to be as severe. Moreover, since the equity exposure is global, any adverse event hitting U.S. markets could, hypothetically, soften the blow for RSSB.

Hartford Funds

Since the domestic and international equity markets tend to be cyclical in nature in terms of outperformance, as visualized in the graph above, we could be approaching the end of the U.S. outperformance phase of that cycle. That’s speculative, of course, but right now, nobody knows what to expect over the next several months.

RSSB website

Regardless of what happens, though, the structure of RSSB is such that it should help shield your portfolio to the degree that you gain exposure to it. In the eventuality that adverse conditions hit the U.S. markets, the fund should perform relatively better. As such, although the return on the fund hasn’t been market-beating, that’s not the intention of the fund. The idea is to gain more “capital efficiency” to allow you to invest less into the fund to gain the exposure of a full-sized investment, thereby leaving you with liquidity that you can put to work elsewhere, further diversifying your portfolio. This diversification is what RSSB calls “The Only Free Lunch”.

This should be looked at as more of a ‘safety net’ play on a broader index-based portfolio.

Are There Risks with RSSB?

Yes, absolutely, and there’s no way to water that down. Any leveraged instrument is subject to greater risk than a non-leveraged instrument, ceteris paribus, of course. That doesn’t mean you should stay away from such opportunities. All it means is that you need to do a more thorough due diligence before investing in such instruments. The rewards are potentially greater than if you didn’t, and that’s the way it should be because the risks are also greater.

Apart from this leverage risk, there are also others, such as interest rate risk, where yields moving sharply against the direction of your trade could end up creating a losing position. Other risks include settlement and delivery risks for the futures contracts, operational risks involving human error (coincidentally, that’s one of the working theories for the CrowdStrike outage), and even market risks to the equity component of the fund.

These risks aren’t necessarily reasons to stay away from this kind of strategy; rather, they’re reasons why leverage should only be a small part of your portfolio. It’s a classic trade-off between higher risk and potentially much higher reward vs measured risk with a cap on upside potential.

In the final analysis, a fund like this or even such a strategy manually replicated in any portfolio should give it a reasonable degree of protection against geographic market downturns as well as allow you to take advantage of futures yields in a measured manner. The proof of the pudding, however, is in the eating, and it’s not likely we’ll see any market outperformance with this fund unless there are large and volatile yet favorable movements in both the equity markets as well as bond markets. Nevertheless, it’s one of many strategies that are becoming increasingly popular as the investing world navigates tricky waters ahead.