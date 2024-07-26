Equity Investing For A New Era: The Return Of Alpha

Jul. 26, 2024 4:40 PM ETVO, MDY, IJH, IWR, BMVP, FNX, EZM, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, IVOO, GRPM, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, FSCS, USMF, SPMD, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, TPLC, AFMC, SMDY, SQEW, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, IWP, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, ARKK, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, IWS, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, IMCV, MDYV, IVOV, XMVM, XMLV, SYLD, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, TPHD, TMDV, LSAT, RSPT, FFSM, UPGD, ACTV, AFSM, AVUV, BAPR, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USVM, MAGS, WTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, IRBO, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, DTEC, IGPT1 Comment
BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.7K Followers

Summary

  • The era of easy money is ended. The post-pandemic era is setting up to be more volatile with greater differentiation across individual stocks.
  • Beta, or market return, is sufficient when a rising tide lifts all boats. In the more traditional investing landscape now forming, we see alpha at the center.
  • A more discerning market that prices stocks on their underlying fundamentals is an opportunity for skilled stock pickers to outperform.

Woman putting a one euro coin in a golden piggy bank.

Guido Mieth

By Tony DeSpirito

The long period of moderation - in inflation, interest rates and market volatility - has passed. The pandemic period, inclusive of the crisis response and aftermath, roused an entirely new set of circumstances upon which the economy and markets are establishing their

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.7K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
MDY--
SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
IJH--
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
IWR--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
BMVP--
Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News