Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is in serious trouble because it does not have a viable long-term business model, has too much debt, and has negative cash flow from operations. The company does not even have a CEO. Peloton is in a downward financial cycle and may end up crashing into a drastic restructuring, either in or out of court, that could result in significant dilution or even wiping out current PTON shareholders.

Very Costly Refinancing of Zero Interest Debt

The recent May refinancing transactions illustrate Peloton's downward path. Back in February 2021, they issued $1.0 billion 0.00% convertible 2026 notes with a PTON conversion price of $239.23 compared to PTON price of $144.99 on the date of the offering. That is not a typo — zero percent coupon. The new third amended term loan agreement, however, now treats Peloton Interactive very differently — a very high-risk borrower.

It seems that, in my opinion, Peloton was trying to achieve two goals with the latest May deals. First, they needed to reduce the amount of 0.0% convertible notes down to $200 million from $1.0 billion. This is because under the terms of the May 2022 second amended term loan agreement there was a springing maturity date for the $750 million term loan of November 16, 2025, if there were more than $200 million 0.0% convertible notes still outstanding on November 16, 2025. They accomplished this by paying down $800 million 2026 convertible notes using cash raised from new $350 million 5.5% convertible notes, cash from increasing the term loan from $750 million to $1.0 billion, and using cash on hand.

The second goal was to extend debt maturities. They were partially successful. The term loan maturity was extended to May 30, 2029, from May 25, 2027. The new $350 million 5.5% convertible notes mature December 1, 2029, compared to February 15, 2026, for the remaining $200 million 0.0% notes.

This refinancing was expensive. The zero interest expense on the $800 million notes is gone. Now they will have approximately $55.5 million annual interest expenses using 5.5% for the new convertible notes and the $250 million increase in term loans at an interest rate of 14.5%, which was the rate as of March 31, 2024, according to their 3Q 10-Q. If interest rates drop because of Federal Reserve actions in the future, the variable rate charged on the term loan would drop.

There were several changes in the third amended term loan agreement. The revolving credit facility was reduced from $400 million to $100 million, but the term loan was increased to $1.0 billion from $750 million. The revolving credit facility was already reduced from $500 million to $400 million in May 2023. I thought that it was interesting that if there is borrowing under the revolving credit facility, there is a covenant requirement that the trailing four quarter revenues from subscriptions must be greater than $1.2 billion. The term loan originally had a $3.0 billion total revenue covenant. However, that was eliminated in May 2023 and replaced with a limitation on the amount of the revolving credit facility of the lessor of $400 million or the amount of subscription revenue in the prior quarter. The lenders seem to now focus on the higher profit margin subscriptions instead of their entire business model.

The “change in control” was not amended. If there is a change in control, which in this case is a person/entity owning more than 50% of the equity, their debt would have to be paid. This means that if some party tries to buy Peloton Interactive, they can't just assume Peloton's debt — they have to repay it. This was more of an issue when they had $1.0 billion debt with no annual interest expense.

Negative Cash-Flow

Not only will this increase in interest expense have a negative impact on their income statement, it will cause additional problems with their cash-flow from operations, which already does not cover their net interest expenses. For the last nine months, Peloton had a negative cash-flow from operations of $98.8 million and net interest expense of $56.4 million ($82.6 million interest expense — $26.2 million interest income). Even after adjusting the $98.8 million for the net interest expense, you get a negative cash-flow of $42.4 million.

Currently, Peloton does not have a cash issue since they had $794.5 million cash at the end of the last quarter, but because of the negative cash-flow, eventually their actual cash position could become a serious issue. Some investors might be a little surprised about the cash-flow issue because much of their business model is based on subscriptions, which don't have much additional direct costs per new subscriber, and subscription based business models are often considered “cash cows.” (Marginal subscription revenue is much greater than marginal subscription expenses.) These subscriptions allow customers to view on their equipment monitor screens instruction, training class, and scenic ride videos from Peloton's extensive video library. The other side of their business model — equipment sales/rentals — does, however, have a very high direct cost relationship to equipment sold and is not always profitable.

What I find remarkable from the free cash flow table below is that, in theory, subscription based business models are supposed to be cash cows. They also had zero interest expenses on $1.0 billion, but the company still had negative free cash flow. The free cash flow improved in the latest quarter, partially because there was very low CAPEX. A business, however, can't remain viable with just a token amount of CAPEX. Going forward, their interest expense will increase significantly, which will hurt cash flow.

Free Cash Flow

Management (Note: CEO left in May and there is no current CEO — just board members acting as CEOs.) asserted in their May conference call that they were initiating a $200 million cost reduction plan to improve cash flow. I am skeptical. They can reduce costs, but that also may have a negative impact on revenue. Management raised their fiscal year EBITDA guidance by $37 million to a negative $13 million. Let that negative number sink in. Peloton is not some new start-up company — it has been around for years, but they still have a negative EBITDA. Management also claimed that they would be cash-flow positive in fiscal 2025. Sorry, but I seriously doubt that. That assertion was made a few weeks before their refinancing of zero interest debt, and I also think their business model is just not working.

Not a Long-Term Viable Business Model

Peloton's target consumer market is actually fairly small. You start with a broad market of those who want to exercise, which gets narrowed to those who would like to exercise using a stationary bike, treadmill, or rowing machine indoors at home instead of outdoors or at a gym. This gets narrowed further by those who can and are willing to pay $1,500 to $6,000 for a piece of their equipment and then pay monthly subscription fees. In an attempt to broaden their market, they now do offer equipment rental and sales of used equipment.

Some people work out or exercise at home because they can't afford to pay for a gym membership, but if you can afford to pay for Peloton's expensive equipment, you can afford a gym membership. (Personally, I think Peloton equipment is mostly just a status symbol to have in your home and is also just a fad. I work out 4–6 times per week in a gym and run/ride my bike only outside.)

3Q Results for Equipment and Subscriptions

While most businesses were negatively impacted by the pandemic, Peloton benefitted greatly as people bought their equipment to use at home because gyms were closed or had limited usage. There is still significant revenue from equipment sales, but it continues to decline. Peloton's primary source of gross operating income is from subscriptions. That is a serious problem, in my opinion. Why pay $12.99 to $44/month when there are comparable videos on YouTube and other websites that are free or based on just ads?

With declining equipment sales, I am expecting flat to declining subscriptions going forward because of attrition. While the total number of Peloton equipment in homes may continue to increase albeit at a lower rate, eventually more and more customers will terminate their subscriptions for a multiple of reasons: they go to a gym instead to directly socialize with other members; they realize that there are other free training videos/apps on various websites; or they get lazy/bored.

My PTON Valuation Is $0.00

My future valuation for PTON stock is $0.00. I am expecting that they will try to refinance the remaining $200 million 0.0% 2026 convertible notes using an equity for debt exchange offer, which would dilute current PTON shareholders. Peloton could also sell numerous PTON shares to raise needed cash because there are 2.5 billion shares authorized and about 352.8 million shares outstanding, but so far, no ATM offering has been negotiated. I would not be surprised if there was a future reverse stock split because PTON needs to continue to trade above $1.00 even if results continue to get worse to avoid delisting. A delisting would trigger a debt repurchase requirement under the debt agreements.

With negative EBITDA and $1.2 billion debt, it is difficult to give PTON stock any value because their outlook is not very positive. Annual interest expenses could total $130 million to $150 million and possibly higher, which most likely will not be covered in the future by cash flow from operations. In addition, I worry about their $200 million cost-cutting plan. Sharp cost-cutting does not grow a company — too often, just the reverse.

Conclusion

Media reports earlier this year of a potential private equity fund buying Peloton Interactive has most likely kept the stock price from dropping even lower. There might be some stock price bounce when (if) they announce their new CEO — depending upon whom he/she is. So, I don't have a current short position in PTON.

Peloton's consumer target market is actually fairly small, and eventually two things will happen. First, you get maximum market penetration. Second, consumers who tried their equipment/subscriptions move on to something new and trendy. The reality is that Peloton's future growth potential is not bright, in my opinion. Because of this unimpressive business model and their high financial leverage, I rate Peloton Interactive, Inc. stock a sell.