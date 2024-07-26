da-kuk

NetScout Systems' (NASDAQ:NTCT) shares are assigned a Hold investment rating. On one hand, NetScout's recent quarterly earnings beat implies that the company has done a good job optimizing expenses. On the other hand, the company's below-expected top-line guidance suggests that its service assurance business segment is still under pressure.

My prior Oct. 2, 2023, write-up evaluated NetScout's outlook and valuations. The current article analyzes NTCT's Q1 FY 2025 (YE March 31) results and its guidance.

Latest Quarterly Earnings Were Above Expectations

NetScout revealed the company's financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 with an earnings press release issued on July 25.

Top line for NTCT decreased by -17.3% YoY from $211.1 million for Q1 FY 2024 to $174.6 million in Q1 FY 2025. But it's necessary to highlight that NetScout's actual Q1 FY 2025 revenue turned out +4.5% better than the consensus sales estimate of $167.0 million.

In fact, NetScout's revenue would have been pretty stable or largely flat YoY for Q1 FY 2025 if one adjusts for $37 million of backlog-related sales in Q1 FY 2024. At the company's first quarter earnings briefing, NTCT explained that Q1 FY 2024's higher-than-expected "backlog-related usage caused a challenging comparison."

Separately, the company's actual Q1 FY 2025 normalized earnings per share or EPS of $0.28 was equivalent to a +154.6% bottom-line beat, even though this represented a -9.7% YoY decline.

NTCT noted in its Q1 FY 2025 results presentation slides that "an unrealized gain on a foreign investment" and "continued cost management initiatives" allowed the company to register an earnings beat for the recent quarter.

The company didn't offer more details on the "unrealized gain on a foreign investment," but it has achieved a certain degree of success with its expense control actions.

NetScout's actual Q1 FY 2025 operating margin of 8.03% was +282 basis points ahead of the sell-side analysts' consensus forecast according to S&P Capital IQ data. In its earnings release, NTCT shared that it "initiated a Voluntary Separation Program" with a targeted "net reduction of approximately 150 employees" or 6.5% of its staff strength.

In summary, NTCT's Q1 FY 2025 performance was reasonably good. NetScout's top-line beat expectations, while its adjusted revenue would have been stable on a YoY comparison. The company's actual operating profitability was a positive surprise, which suggests that its efforts to optimize its expenses have paid off to some extent.

But Forward-Looking Guidance Was Disappointing

NTCT provided management guidance for both Q2 FY 2025 and full-year FY 2025 as part of its latest first quarter financial disclosures.

NetScout is expecting to achieve revenue of $190 million and a non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.465 for the second quarter of this fiscal year, based on the mid-point of its Q2 guidance disclosed at its earnings call. As a comparison, the previous consensus Q2 FY 2025 top line and bottom-line forecasts were higher at $194.5 million and $0.54, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data.

With respect to full-year expectations, NTCT anticipates a top line of $815 million and a normalized EPS of $2.20 (mid-point of full-year guidance as per earnings release) for FY 2025. The company's full-year FY 2025 revenue guidance has fallen short of the market's expectations. Prior to the company's Q1 FY 2025 results announcement, Wall Street analysts had forecasted that NetScout will record $829.5 million in revenue (source: S&P Capital IQ). The sole positive is that NTCT's full-year earnings guidance was in line with the analysts' previous expectations (FY 2025 consensus EPS projection was $2.20).

In a nutshell, the FY 2025 financial guidance implies that NetScout's top line is projected to decrease by -1.7% in the new fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, while its bottom line will stay flat at $2.20.

A Tale Of Two Businesses

In the preceding section, I drew attention to management's expectations of flattish revenue and earnings growth for the current fiscal year or FY 2025.

It's really a tale of two businesses for NetScout. In the prior fiscal year or FY 2024, NTCT's cybersecurity revenue grew by +15%, but this was negated by a -18% decrease in service assurance revenue. A similar story is likely to happen in FY 2025, which explains why the company has guided for a modest -1.7% contraction in revenue this year.

NTCT's Service Assurance Services For Telecommunications Services Providers And Its Cybersecurity Services At A Glance

NetScout's Website

At its earlier FY 2024 analyst briefing in May, NetScout shared that "domestic service providers remain cautious in their spending" because 5G investments haven't achieved the expected results as "network traffic (is) below capacity and (there are) no material new applications driving increasing demand." As such, NTCT's service assurance services revenue derived from telecommunications services providers will most probably remain under pressure for the foreseeable future, until 5G is a financial success which might only materialize some time later.

On the flip side, the future for NTCT's cybersecurity offerings appears to be bright. IDC Research projected that worldwide security solutions will expand at a "double-digit" percentage CAGR for the 2024-2028 time frame as per a June 27, 2024 research article. NetScout stressed in its Q1 FY 2025 results presentation that it is "enhancing our cybersecurity offerings given the expanding cyber threat landscape." In other words, NTCT will optimize its cybersecurity product portfolio to capitalize on opportunities in this market segment.

To sum things up, NetScout's overall financial outlook is mixed, considering the divergence in prospects for its cybersecurity and service assurance segments.

Conclusion

NetScout's current valuations are fair, taking into consideration the company's growth outlook. This validates my Hold rating for NTCT.

NTCT's historical five-year average consensus for the next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple was 15 times, and the company's actual FY 2019-2024 normalized EPS CAGR was +10%. These numbers are sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

With expectations of flattish bottom-line growth for the current fiscal year (versus historical earnings CAGR of +10%), it's reasonable that NetScout is now trading at FY 2025 P/E of 9.3 times, or a meaningful 38% discount to its five-year mean P/E.

A potential trigger for a valuation re-rating and an upgrade to a Buy rating is a return to positive earnings growth for NTCT. That's only likely to happen if and when NetScout's service assurance revenue from telecommunications services providers recovers in the future. For now, a Hold rating is warranted for NetScout.