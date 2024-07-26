Broadcom: Worsening Geopolitical Environment (Rating Downgrade)

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
2.22K Followers

Summary

  • While Broadcom shares have performed well YTD (including going into a stock split), I believe shares have run up too much.
  • Geopolitical tensions between the US, China, and Taiwan could impact Broadcom's operations and revenue, with potential retaliatory measures affecting the semiconductor industry.
  • TSMC's plans to increase prices for clients like Broadcom, along with concerns about Broadcom's high valuation and reliance on China, suggest a potential decline in the stock price.
  • Their ROCE ratio shows that returns on capital are trailing the five-year average. If their ROCE is historically low during a strong AI boom, I expect returns to go even lower in the future.

Broadcom headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has had an impressive run for the first half of 2024 as investors have turned to the name as a way to play the custom AI chip game as companies like Alphabet

This article was written by

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
2.22K Followers
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AVGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVGO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVGO
--
AVGO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News