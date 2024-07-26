Booz Allen Hamilton Q1: Near-Term Margin Pressure Is Temporary

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation reported 10.6% organic revenue growth and a 1.7% operating profit decline in Q1.
  • The company's strong top-line growth was driven by investments in AI, cybersecurity, and defense markets, despite margin pressure.
  • I am forecasting 10% revenue growth for FY24, with a fair value of $180 per share based on a discounted cash flow model.

Man walking around home fixing coding issues using notebook device

Dragos Condrea/iStock via Getty Images

I highlighted Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation's (NYSE:BAH) strength in the cyber, 5G and AI in defense and civil markets in my previous coverage published in May 2024. The company released its

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.23K Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BAH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News