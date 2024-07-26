Vinci SA (VCISF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2024 6:31 PM ETVinci SA (VCISF) Stock, VCISY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.83K Followers

Vinci SA (OTCPK:VCISF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 26, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Xavier Huillard - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
José María - Chief Executive Officer, Cobra IS
Nicolas Notebaert - Chief Executive Officer, VINCI Concessions
Pierre Coppey - Executive VP & Chairman of VINCI Autoroutes
Arnaud Grison - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, VINCI Energies
Christophe Pélissié du Rausas - Vice-President, Business Development

Conference Call Participants

Eric Lemarie - CIC
Augustin Cendre - Stifel
Nicolas Mora - Morgan Stanley
Elodie Rall - JPMorgan
Graham Hunt - Jefferies

Xavier Huillard

Good morning to you all. Thanks for joining us for this presentation. For obvious logistical reasons, we are at VINCI's head office, just next door to the Arena 92, where the Olympic swimming events will be held as you know. I'm joined by Christian Labeyrie as usual on stage. We have the full Executive Committee and, notably, the bosses of our divisions, who'll be available to take your questions later.

So where we are, obviously, the sea is rougher, the fog is sometimes dense. And therefore, visibility more limited. But what is clear as reflected by our H1 performance is that our ship is steady. We're riding the wave and the ship remains on course with calm and determination over the half. We're seeing an increase in revenue across three business divisions, concessions, energy and construction. Very good growth in EBIT and a limited decrease in net income in spite of the inclusion of the new tax on long-distance transport infrastructure tax that we're combating.

Major financial investments, Edinburgh airport, an acquisition of a minority 20% stay in Budapest airport, a section of the Denver Ring Road, Colorado. But VINCI Construction, good successes in North Africa and the usual number about 15. 15 to

