Veralto Corporation (VLTO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2024 7:12 PM ETVeralto Corporation (VLTO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.83K Followers

Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Taylor - VP, IR
Jennifer Honeycutt - President & CEO
Sameer Ralhan - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Davis - Melius Research
Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets
Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup
John McNulty - BMO Capital Markets
Mike Halloran - Baird
Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs
Brad Hewitt - Wolfe Research
Nathan Jones - Stifel
Andrew Krill - Deutsche Bank
Andrew Buscaglia - BNP Paribas
Joe Giordano - TD Cowen

Operator

My name is Leo, and I will be your conference operator this morning. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Veralto Corporation's Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Ryan Taylor, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Taylor, you may begin your conference.

Ryan Taylor

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us on the call. With me today are Jennifer Honeycutt, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sameer Ralhan, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is simultaneously being webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of our website later today under the heading Events & Presentations. A replay of this call will be available until August 9.

Before we begin, I'd like to highlight a few recent disclosures. On July 24, we issued our 2024 sustainability report. That report can be viewed on our main website under Sustainability or on our Investor website under Corporate Governance. Yesterday, we issued our second quarter news release, earnings presentation, and supplemental materials, including information required by the SEC relating to adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures. Additionally, our Form

Recommended For You

About VLTO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VLTO

Trending Analysis

Trending News