Aon plc (AON) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2024 7:43 PM ETAon plc (AON) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.83K Followers

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Case - Chief Executive Officer
Edmund Reese - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Christa Davies - Chief Financial Officer
Eric Andersen - President

Conference Call Participants

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo
Andrew Kligerman - TD Securities
Michael Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets
Jimmy Bhullar - JPMorgan
Robert Cox - Goldman Sachs
David Motemaden - Evercore ISI
Meyer Shields - KBW
Grace Carter - Bank of America
Cave Montazeri - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning and thank you for holding. Welcome to Aon plc's Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all parties will be in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer portion of today's call. I would also like to remind all parties that this call is being recorded. If anyone has any objection, you may disconnect your line at this time.

It is important to note that some of the comments in today's call may constitute certain statements that are forward-looking in nature as defined by the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995.

Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Information concerning risk factors that could cause such differences are described in the press release covering our first quarter 2024 results as well as having been posted on our website.

Now it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Greg Case, CEO of Aon plc.

Greg Case

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter conference call.

I'm joined by Christa Davies, our CFO; and Eric Andersen, our President. Additionally, we're delighted to be joined by Edmund Reese, who will succeed Christa as CFO on July 29.

On our call today, Christa

Recommended For You

About AON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AON

Trending Analysis

Trending News